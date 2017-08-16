A racist’s critique of Charlottesville

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb Former Fallbrook resident, godfather of skinheads Tom Metzger, called the Charlottesville rally a “clusterfuck” for the white-separatist movement.

In this tensed-up world, it’s somewhat comforting to know that even white supremacists sometimes disagree on tactics. Tom Metzger, formerly San Diego County’s most notorious of the breed, was not a fan of what went down in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Now apparently living in Warsaw, Indiana, Metzger is approaching 80 and is as defiant and hell-bent on guiding the nation into a race war as ever. He’s just doing it on a smaller scale than his days in Fallbrook when his skinhead-attracting organization, the White Aryan Resistance (WAR), was attracting six figures annually in donations.

In an audio message taped after the tragic melee this past weekend in Charlottesville, Metzger railed against the “United the Right” organizers, primarily for publicizing the white-supremacist event.

“You won’t see us at clusterfucks like what took place in Virginia this weekend,” he said. “We have been through that years ago and found that it was not a viable tactic in combating our opposition. Even if it was, why would you announce where you’re going to be way ahead of the game so your enemy can mobilize and travel from all over the country just to attack you physically?”

A U.S. Army veteran, Metzger still talks like he’s a field marshal in the heat of battle. He said no general he ever heard of would have operated that “stupidly,” leading him to suspect that rally organizers were simply out for “possibly money or power or some other desire other than really defending the white race.”

He singled out for particular scorn David Duke, the former Grand Wizard of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan under whom Metzger served as Grand Dragon for California in the 1970s before splitting off to create his own KKK organization in 1980. That was the same year he won the Democratic primary for Congress. He eventually lost to incumbent Republican Claire Burgener.

“I always led my troops. I was never in the back,” Metzger scoffed. “I didn’t see David Duke out in front with a baseball bat.”

He even mocked the purported purpose of the rally—to save a monument honoring Confederate leader Robert E. Lee, whom Metzger called a “representative of the southern agrarian capitalism, not a friend of the white working class” who “singlehandedly lost the Civil War in one battle of Gettysburg.”

Metzger also addressed the notion that President Donald Trump is a white supremacist’s wet dream of a leader. “We view all politicians, including the president, as our deadly enemy,” he said. “You won’t see us at polling booths.”

In previous interviews, Metzger has said he appreciates the “chaos” now fomenting from Trump’s victory. “We need upheaval,” he told The Wrap last year. “We need people marching in the streets. We need people going crazy. He’s done a good job with that.”

When asked why chaos is good, he replied, “Because it eats away at the empire. It takes chaos to deteriorate the empire.”

But talk to folks who helped bring down Metzger’s white-separatist organization in Fallbrook, and they’ll tell you it’s his brand of thinking that’s deteriorating.

Local civil rights attorney James McElroy spent two decades chasing down Metzger’s money to help pay off a $12.5 million civil judgment imposed on the group in connection with the 1988 murder of Mulugeta Seraw, an Ethiopian man who had moved to Oregon to attend college. Skinheads affiliated with WAR were convicted of the brutal crime, which Metzger described as their “civic duty.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center, which targets hate groups, filed a civil suit against Metzger and his associates, including his son, arguing that WAR encouraged the skinheads to commit violence. The $12.5 million verdict was the largest in Oregon history at the time.

“We sold his house, which he owned outright,” McElroy told Spin this week. “He tried to transfer it to his wife, but I got that thrown out. I sold that house to a nice Latino family, which I thought was poetic justice.”

McElroy also eventually adopted the young son of the murder victim. “He’s a captain on 777s flying all over the world,” he boasted.

One thing Metzger and McElroy seem to agree on is what happened in Charlottesville could easily occur here. Both used the term “hotbed” to describe the region’s draw for white supremacists. “California was always a political/racial hotbed,” Metzger wrote in a brief email exchange.

“Sooner or later it will explode again—probably over taxes this time.”

Added McElroy: “Yes I am concerned. San Diego has always been a hotbed for a number of reasons, because we have the border and all kinds of other reasons. Because of this president and the people he has surrounded himself with, I am concerned that we’re going to see more of this type of thing, unfortunately.”

Since his organization was dismantled, Metzger has become an advocate of the “lone wolf” philosophy. When Spin reached out to him, Metzger first delivered a copy of a 17-page “Mini-Manual for Survival” he’d written for his white-separatist followers.

“Exist and fight as lone wolves or in a small cell and you will last longer and be at peak performance,” he advised. Metzger said joining a group “is a common error of logic that many people make… I call it intellectual masturbation. It may feel good, but nothing changes after the thrill is gone.”

McElroy said he hasn’t followed Metzger’s downward trajectory since the 20-year window to excise money from him expired several years ago. In all, McElroy figures he drained close to $200,000 from the racist, who he said eventually went on welfare.

“I mean, nobody really listens to him,” the attorney said. “I hear he calls into radio shows and rants and raves, but nobody really cares what Tom Metzger has to say anymore.”

Retorted Metzger: “My radio show, five days a week.” For $20 a month, he actually emails his messages to followers, and he maintains a P.O. box in San Jacinto near Hemet.

“I wonder how many people want to pay $20 to hear Tom talk?” McElroy wondered.

Amid the Trump chaos, who knows?