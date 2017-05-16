A rift-wrapped wedding

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb Mayoral Chief of Staff Stephen Puetz and ex-lobbyist wife, Diana, found a sweet spot for a wedding in 2015. Heads up!

A marriage without conflicts is almost as inconceivable as a nation without crises.

—Andre Maurois

The headline in the San Diego Union-Tribune last week seemed more fitting for a salacious tabloid or TMZ than the normally staid local mainstream daily.

“Mayor’s top aide got married at bayfront estate of developer and SoccerCity supporter,” the header screamed, creating visions of barking ruffian tykes hawking newsprint on dusty street corners in bygone days.

Below the headline appeared a photograph of a boat-laden corner of San Diego Bay off the toney shores of Point Loma, a picture of tranquility that belied the tsunami of political hand-wringing and social-media sniping the story would generate.

The story, written by award-winning Watchdog reporter Jeff McDonald, took us back to the innocent sun-splashed summer days of 2015, when President Agent Orange was merely a punchline without the nuclear codes. It seems a handsome couple were exchanging wedding vows on this August day in the backyard of a posh estate overlooking the bay, with a few dozen close friends and family in attendance. Officiating the ceremony, to add to the specialness, was Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

But this was no ordinary bayside hitching, the story went. This was Faulconer overseeing the wedding festivities of his loyal chief of staff, Stephen Puetz—the mayor’s “right-hand man,” as McDonald described him—at the estate of one of Faulconer’s most influential benefactors, ambitious local developer Morgan Dene Oliver.

The story noted that the August wedding occurred just months before discussions kicked off between the mayor and peddlers of the mega-development SoccerCity proposal for the lonely Qualcomm Stadium site. Speculation has run rampant that Oliver, with his Faulconer connections, was a silent development partner brought in by the hedge-fund smarties at FS Investors to woo the mayor into backing the project.

Faulconer has called for a November special election on the $1 billion redevelopment plan, although the San Diego City Council has yet to sign off on that idea. Opponents of the SoccerCity plan include other politically influential Mission Valley developers who, as the UT story noted, “have raised questions about the plan’s environmental impacts and permitting process.”

The story goes on to suggest that Puetz, who married former lobbyist and council aide Diana Palacios (now director of public affairs for the San Diego Padres), got a sweetheart deal that mere mortals would never have received from Oliver—paying just $427.23 for use of the venue and $340 for “post-event cleaning.”

While Puetz used a Zillow search to calculate the value of a day’s rental of the 6,500-square-foot estate with private dock, McDonald suggested the “Oliver estate appears to have been a good deal for the couple” by comparing the value to other waterfront wedding sites that run into the thousands of dollars.

Puetz, who did not respond to a request from Spin for comment, didn’t think he got “special treatment from Oliver,” the UT story said. “I consider him a friend and a mentor,” the UT quoted Puetz in the story. “He offered to let us use his house in Point Loma for the wedding as long as we paid for everything in full, which is very important to me and to my wife.”

The story quoted several ethics experts who shared mixed reviews about the arrangement, praising Puetz for at least running the deal through the city’s Ethics Commission office but also chastising him for creating the appearance of political chumminess. As one put it, “Most of us can’t go out and rent a multimillion-dollar house for a few hundred bucks.”

Stacey Fulhorst, executive director of the Ethics Commission, confirmed that Puetz sought advice on calculating the value of renting a portion of the property for the wedding and found his methodology “appropriate.” She said Puetz told her, “I’ve been offered an opportunity to have my wedding at a private residence, and I want to pay for all of the costs. Is there a value to me actually using the residence?”

The story set off a firestorm on social media—a rabid mix of insider-dealing admonitions and scorn for the paper’s decision to run the story, which Puetz defenders claimed emanated from SoccerCity opponents intent on political head butts.

“More garbage from the @sdut. Stretching much?” groused local Republican Party Chairman and Trump enthusiast Tony Krvaric on Twitter. “Shame on editor Jeff Light. Glad I canceled my subscription of 20 some years in January. Sad!”

“UT trashes the Puetz’ for following the rules,” another tweeter seethed. “Next hit piece about them paying their taxes on time and in full gonna be riveting y’all.”

The UT’s Light took it in stride. “I understand the sensitivity of the topic here—the wedding venue,” Light wrote Spin in an email Monday. “It’s a personal moment, and I guess, depending on your political allegiances, the inquiry here might feel invasive. I appreciate that.”

But Light fiercely defended the legitimacy of the story. “Consider the asymmetry in the relationship,” he explained. “On the one hand, we have the owner of a $9 million estate; on the other a couple with modest incomes and significant access to political capital. The question this story asks is this: Why does the millionaire offer his bayfront home to the political couple? Everyone who is fussing about this story knows very well that our job is to ask that question.”

In response to one overblown tweet that suggested such a story could discourage civic involvement, Light seemed to bristle: “Stories like this don’t deter good people from public service any more than access to million-dollar wedding venues attracts them. That’s not serious criticism; it is simply people standing up for their friends. I wouldn’t make too much of it.”

Some questions in Spin’s mind remain unanswered, and again no one in the mayor’s office—including Faulconer—has said anything publicly about the story. Why isn’t the mayor defending his right-hand man? Did the mayor have a hand in arranging the nuptials location with a trusted campaign supporter? And where the hell was the mayor’s usually adroit Optics Department when this deal first cropped up?

Look, perhaps there were extenuating circumstances that led to the choice of the venue. Maybe Puetz did everything legally required to clear the deal through ethics channels. Maybe the real loser in this saga is the SoccerCity squad, clearly attuned to bad optics heading into an uncertain future.

