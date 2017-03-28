April fool’s gold

Indecision may or may not be my problem.

—Jimmy Buffett

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb Upcoming budget woes might have Mayor Kevin Faulconer pining for his bull-run days.

New research suggests that two earthquake zones snaking along Southern California’s coastal waters actually make up one long fault system capable of unleashing a magnitude 7.4 temblor region-wide. Finally, something the cities of San Diego and Los Angeles can share!

But hey, let’s not get all panicky about the Big One. After all, researchers note that a simultaneous triggering of the seismic components of this mega-fault hasn’t happened in 11,000 years, which would date back to the Conan the Barbarian era, and we are not heading back to… well, let’s not go there.

The more likely seismic activity in San Diego will arrive some time in mid-April, when Mayor Kevin Faulconer releases the city’s proposed budget for the coming fiscal year, the first in the era of President Donald “Slash and Burn” Trump.

The annual unveiling—required by the City Charter to occur by April 15—has been a relative breeze for Faulconer in previous years when the budget numbers were good. This time around, however, all indications suggest that the smiles and back patting of the past will be infrequent and possibly non-existent.

Just how big the deficit will be is anybody’s guess at the moment, but figures ranging from $40 million to $50 million have been bandied about. The San Diego City Council has busied itself rearranging the deck chairs on the sun-dappled old lady, clearing the way to dip into reserves to weather the choppy waters.

Faulconer, a member of the San Diego Yacht Club, fancies himself a man of the smooth, open seas in pursuit of endless spectacular sunsets. But when the swells rise and ominous clouds form, this mayor seems to flounder.

He talks compassionately about housing the homeless, but then seems OK when jagged rocks are installed under freeway overpasses while overseeing daily police sweeps of encampments. Faulconer recently noted that homelessness is a state issue, thereby simultaneously downplaying local responsibility while keeping his 2018 gubernatorial ambitions—said to ebb and flow almost daily—in play.

Even his pronouncements against Trump’s proposed border wall seem mired in some political eddy. Traveling to Mexico City this week with a gaggle of local political and business leaders, Faulconer danced around questions about a proposed 20 percent border tax to pay for the wall.

“We want to make it easier for trade,” the San Diego Union-Tribune quoted him saying Monday. “We want to continue our shared growth... We do not want to have policies that would put that in jeopardy.”

Well no shit, sheriff. “Obviously, there’s a conversation at the national level,” the mayor told KPBS, making the obvious seem downright sedate. “It’s important for us as local leaders to talk about what’s working on the local level and the fact that we have such strong ties.”

Yes, it’s a marvelous thing that city elites can travel to our southern neighbor’s capital to pose for pictures and shoot the shit about cross-border collaboration, particularly about the literal shit that shoots north of the border anytime our region gets significant rainfall.

But these utterances from the mayor have become so typical that it makes one wonder if Faulconer has run out of ideas. The quotes from Mexico were even a near carbon copy of those he offered a Los Angeles Times reporter back in February for a story that led with Faulconer’s youthful bull-run experience in Pamplona, which he recalled as “probably one of the most exciting, terrifying 45 seconds that I can remember.”

The episode seems incongruous with the 50-year-old version of Faulconer that leads San Diego today, considering the stampede of crises that are piling up in our neck of the woods. From a housing crisis that shows no hint of abating to an infrastructure meltdown recently highlighted by a city lawsuit settlement awarding nearly $5 million to an injured bicyclist, no amount of photo-ops or boosterism will solve these problems.

What if these issues are unsolvable, you might wonder. That’s a real possibility, given San Diego’s local-leadership penchant for overpromising and underperforming. Faulconer seems to be setting himself up for yet another of these moments as he pushes for a November ballot measure to boost the local hotel tax to pay for what his political benefactors consider a top priority: expanding the downtown convention center.

He says the measure would also provide additional revenue to help tackle the city’s mounting infrastructure-repair backlog and get homeless folks off the streets, but nothing on how exactly all these things get accomplished has emanated from the mayor’s office as of yet.

Activist attorney Cory Briggs smells a coming shell game. “Seems pretty sleazy, even for KF [Faulconer], to use non-existent breadcrumbs for housing and homelessness as the carrot to get voters to approve a convention-center tax,” Briggs told Spin.

The mayor is also reportedly serving as the mediator between proponents of a mega-development proposed for the Qualcomm Stadium site that potentially could include an MLS soccer stadium and officials with San Diego State University, Faulconer’s alma mater that envisions a different future on the property.

Several media reports have used the word “impasse” to describe that situation, so it appears that there is little smooth water ahead for Faulconer.

Perhaps Faulconer and Trump are not so far apart, save for the temperament issue. Kevin’s a nice guy, the thinking goes, while Don’s a schmuck. You catch more flies with honey (Faulconer) than vinegar (Trump). But in the end, results will be all that matters.

Maybe all this region needs is a good shaking. Let’s just hope it’s the civic engagement kind and not some massive seismic activity. But at least then Faulconer could blame Mother Nature for that problem. The others? Those are on his plate, and no amount of jetsetting or pining for higher office will make those go away.