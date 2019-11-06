Backward in the Park

× Expand Photoshopped graphic by John R. Lamb Facing pushback, the office of Mayor Kevin Faulconer has canceled a pitch to developers to commercialize Balboa Park’s underused Inspiration Point.

A sound discretion is not so much indicated by never making a mistake as by never repeating it.

-Christian Nestell Bovee

On a crystal-clear Sunday afternoon at Inspiration Point, both the beauty and pitfalls of a neglected portion of Balboa Park were on full display.

A mother and father doted over their child in an otherwise vacant but lushly landscaped courtyard. A couple reclined at the base of a steep staircase, soaking in the late-day sun. Meanwhile, in contrast to the tranquil scene, planes roared overhead on their final approach, and park-ranger trucks clattered their way back to headquarters, itself a mind-bending mix of historic elegance and decrepit decay.

So, when word emerged last week that the administration of Mayor Kevin Faulconer had decided to pull the plug on a short-lived, revenue-generating effort seeking private developers interested in leasing and revitalizing Inspiration Point’s 25.5 acres of dedicated parkland, opponents of park commercialization were ecstatic.

“We’re very, very pleased,” said David Lundin, a retired attorney who heads up the nonprofit Balboa Park Heritage Association. “We’re enormously grateful, but the process stunk. It was just an awful idea for all the wrong reasons, and it’s our job to not let that kind of stuff happen.”

In a statement last week about yanking the so-called “request for proposals” that had just been issued October 7, a spokesperson for Faulconer told the San Diego Union-Tribune, “We want to make sure that any future development of Inspiration Point is a worthy addition to Balboa Park and something of which we can all be proud. To do so, we must take additional time to evaluate our process to ensure that we listen to the broadest possible community voice and provide responsive and obtainable opportunities for park development.”

For Lundin, the mayor’s reasoning for additional time should have been a no-brainer going back to July, when the city’s Balboa Park Committee held a workshop to discuss the future of Inspiration Point, a scenic vista overlooking downtown now dominated by massive parking lots. Of the hundreds who attended that workshop, neither Lundin nor park officials Spin spoke to privately could recall any speaker in support of further commercialization of the parkland east of Park Boulevard.

“The mayor says, ‘Oh, we’re listening to the people,’ but what about all the negative comments he got in July?” Lundin said last week. “Here we are at the end of October. What took them so long to be responsive to that when they were just marching along with this RFP for commercial development of dedicated parkland. It’s insane.”

It only takes reading to page 3 in the now-tabled 206-page request for proposals to see what irked park advocates.

“The city is seeking proposals that serve the best interest of the public while maximizing the economic viability of the property and ensuring a sustainable revenue source to the park,” the request noted, adding proposals “should include (either individually or a combination of) activity centers, museums, passive park space, center for cultural and performing arts, restaurant space, hotel accommodations, park-related concessions, park-related rentals, park-related shops and other ancillary uses aimed at activating and complimenting the park and surrounding area both during the day and night.”

Lundin said the city’s 1989 Balboa Park Master Plan lays out a different vision for the expanse: “It says this is supposed to be open parkland and what they call ‘nonexclusive’ uses, meaning anybody can use the dirt—nothing there for a fee, no restaurants, not even a museum. It’s park, it’s dirt, it’s trees, it’s grass. And to change that plan would require a vote of the City Council, Planning Commission and Balboa Park Committee. And we would have opposed it all the way through.”

Charles Kaminski, a retired UC San Diego architect, said he joined other park advocates in a meeting two weeks ago with mayoral staff and was not shy to remind them of the city’s recent troubled track record on seeking public input before forging ahead on major Balboa Park initiatives, most notably the 2015 centennial celebration that cost millions but fizzled and the now-abandoned Plaza de Panama redevelopment plan championed by billionaire Qualcomm co-founder Irwin Jacobs.

“I don’t think staff anticipated the pushback,” Kaminski told Spin. “They seemed to be the deer in the headlights. They do this little workshop (in July), and now, all of a sudden, they want developers to come in and make proposals. Once again, they’re going about it backward.”

Kaminski said mayoral staff, apparently sensitive to concerns voiced in July about the commercialization push, instead emphasized words like “placemaking” and “recreation and cultural” uses in their recent meeting. “The emphasis seemed to be food, music and retail.”

So, where did the idea for restaurants and a hotel spring forth? No one really knows or is saying. But an email thread from last year unearthed by Lundin in a public-records request may offer a hint.

In the thread, Gordon Kovtun, head of construction-management firm KCM Group and former program manager for the now-shelved Plaza de Panama project, sought a meeting with city officials in July of last year about a “new and exciting idea.”

“I would like to set up a meeting with you and my client to review a potential concept for an area of Inspiration Point,” he wrote to Robert Vacchi, the city’s deputy chief operating officer. Neither Vacchi nor Kovtun could be reached for comment on what was discussed.

Park officials told Spin privately that several proposals for Inspiration Point have been pitched over the years, from a Native American museum in an abandoned medical library dating back to the property’s previous use as a naval hospital to a performing arts center, a military museum, even additional office space for neighboring San Diego Zoo employees.

So, seeking ideas for the underused parkland may have seemed prudent for a city that struggles with mounting deferred maintenance in Balboa Park. Unfortunately, this latest effort only bolstered the notion that city leaders need to do a better job of listening.

As one park official put it, “There wasn’t a lot of confidence that this was going to go over well.”

