Backyard blitzkrieg

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb Recent squabbling between mayoral candidates Barbara Bry and Todd Gloria over San Diego’s housing future provided more pitchforks than proposals

The recent war of digitized words between San Diego mayoral contenders Todd Gloria and Barbara Bry over housing philosophies was many things to behold, but elucidating it wasn’t.

If we are to read between the (punch)lines of Councilmember Bry’s fundraising emails and State Assemblymember Gloria’s reciprocal tweets, it’s clear that the future of where and what kind of new homes (and whether those homes will or won’t be built in the city) will be one of the signature clashing points of the 2020 election season.

The question remains, will the electorate be any wiser after all is said and done?

It began when Bry’s campaign dropped an email with the subject line, “They’re coming for our homes.” Spin had two immediate thoughts: 1.) Bry must be trying to stake a claim with conservative North County homeowners prior to the anticipated entry of council colleague and recent Republican Party departer Mark Kersey, and; 2.) Hoo boy, the YIMBYs are going to pounce.

Tom Shepard, Bry’s seasoned campaign guru who’s racked up his fair share of mayoral victories over the decades, wouldn’t say if the dustup had produced a campaign-contribution bonanza for his candidate, but he did suggest that the initial missive drew “more positive responses than any other email from this campaign.”

In that email, Team Bry took Gloria to task for backing Senate Bill 330 (SB 330), which, if approved, would prevent cities from placing restrictions on new development for five years. Gloria pushed for amendments that safeguarded San Diego’s 30-foot coastal height limit and certain parking standards, but Bry played up the loss-of-local-control angle.

“SB 330 would void local restrictions on density, land use, zoning, and design standards and give Sacramento politicians control of local land use decisions!” the email screamed. “This issue highlights a big difference between me and my opponent. He’s representing lobbyists and other Sacramento insiders. I’m standing up for San Diegans.”

She also had a few barbs reserved for the burgeoning “Yes in My Backyard” [YIMBY] movement. “I told the YIMBY’s [sic] that I would not even seek their endorsement because of their support for Sacramento intrusion into local planning. My opponent now wears their endorsement as a badge of honor.”

Sacramento is a frequent punching bag for local politicians. It’s an easy scapegoat, given its tendencies to give off a lot of steam but little heat. Shepard acknowledged to Spin that “Sacramento pre-emption of local land use regulation will be one of several key issues” in the mayor’s race.

Gloria wasted little time in firing back on Twitter, arguing, “San Diego shouldn’t settle for a Mayor who won’t tackle the housing problem head on. We can move San Diego forward and build the housing we need while protecting our neighborhoods. A candidate who views our future as a choice between the two isn’t right for our city.”

Concluded Gloria: “I am unapologetically a pro-neighborhood, pro-housing candidate. Any assertion otherwise is simply out-of-touch.”

The ensuing back-and-forth among supporters of both candidates was as surprising as San Diego’s longstanding ability to talk a crisis to death without making any noticeable headway in solving said crisis.

YIMBYs—many of them young progressives uncertain of their housing future in San Diego—let their thumbs fly to let Bry know that they found her tactic to be dripping in racist code language and pandering to the fears and self-interests of entrenched homeowners.

As one housing advocate put it to Spin privately, “This is the rupture line of generational angst. The older folks who own homes are scared they have diminished power personally and politically, and their home is their castle and they damn well paid for it. They know where the sun comes in their window. It’s just environmental psychology. You want to keep your place in the sun, literally and figuratively.”

YIMBYs, on the other hand, the advocate noted, “are younger, browner, more idealistic, and [they are] the future. Old-school conservative voters have always turned out in high numbers but have very little space to grow. Their actual population is shrinking. On the other side, there’s huge potential for growth. That’s why older voters are terrified of YIMBYs.”

So, what’s the answer? First, this particular YIMBY advocate suggested that it’s time to tone down the rhetoric, adding that an “affirmative vision is needed.”

In other words, current residents need to see that new residents will add vibrancy to their communities, rather than traffic or the destruction of “neighborhood character,” whatever the hell that really means.

A couple months back, Spin suggested that the much-vaunted single-family zone—the supposed epicenter of the American Dream—would be the true battleground of the 2020 elections. That appears to be where we’re headed.

Bry has invoked the high-rises-next-to-ranch-homes fear-mongering, which is beyond unfortunate. As Spin noted in that earlier column, San Diego has already suffered through a mayor, Maureen O’ Connor, who hated the idea of apartments and condos in single-family zones but had no idea that the Mission Hills neighborhood she grew up in was dotted with multi-family abodes.

Someone much smarter than Spin should come up with a map that pinpoints all of these single-family-zone incursions, particularly in hot beds of NIMBYistic activism, to demonstrate that the future so many people think they fear is already here.

Whether Bry gets a bounce from leaning NIMBY is anybody’s guess, since polling on the subject is as hard to find as a decent-priced one-bedroom apartment. One poll rumored to be floating among housing folks suggests, according to some who have seen it, an unfortunate human reality that all mayoral candidates will have to navigate.

Unsurprisingly, the poll apparently finds that San Diegans are most concerned about our homeless and housing crises, which is a good thing.

But as one person who read the poll noted privately, “While most San Diegans care about our housing crisis, most of them also are not in favor of increasing density in their neighborhoods. They want to fix the problem, but they’re not keen on being part of the solution.”

Spin reached out to Team Gloria regarding his vision for single-family zones but did not hear back. Stay tuned.