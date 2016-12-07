Big deal, then no big deal

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb Opposition to vote-shifting Measures K and L, including from Mayor Kevin Faulconer, didn’t pass the smell test.

Worry is today's mice nibbling on tomorrow's cheese.

— Larry Eisenberg

Back in September, two San Diego ballot measures had the local politi-wonk world worked up into quite a lather.

No, not Measures C and D, the hotel-tax-hike initiatives that went down in flames of animosity, distrust and confusion. Rather, it was the double-barrel boom-boom of Measures K and L that had local politicians, their financiers and consultants wringing their hands about the great unknown of future election outcomes.

The measures' passage would end outright June primary victories by requiring November races between the top-two primary vote-getters for all city elective offices and placing citizen initiatives on general-election ballots unless the San Diego City Council votes otherwise. Some local pundits predicted that the tectonic shift prescribed in the measures would be 2016's most contentious issue and possibly the year's most expensive race.

It certainly didn't turn out that way.

The Lincoln Club of San Diego County and the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce made their opposition to Measures K and L eminently clear. What's more, the political action committees for each right-leaning organization dropped $100,000 apiece to fight the ballot measures. Not exactly chicken feed.

But in the end, the committee established to oppose Measure K—apparently the more threatening of the two measures—spent almost none of that $200,000 on any semblance of a campaign, save for paying the committee accountant for her services.

So, what happened to the fireworks? What happened to the grand battle over when San Diego voters should make the most important elective decisions and ultimately determine the city's leadership and direction?

"Yeah, when we looked at Measures K and L, we just don't think it's going to have a major impact on future elections," explained Brian Pepin, executive director of the Lincoln Club.

Say what? Didn't some suggest this would be the biggest political shakeup since the city shifted to district-only elections in the early '90s?

"Yeah, some people have that opinion," Pepin concurred. "But when we looked at it, we just really don't think it's going to have the kind of impact that some think that it will."

Aimee Faucett, the chamber's chief operating officer who was among those who signed the ballot argument against Measure K (along with her former boss, Mayor Kevin Faulconer), offered a slightly different explanation. "As Election Day got closer," she told Spin, "we decided to narrow down our priorities. This does not mean we are walking away from the issue. Discussions still to be had."

Faucett brought up the argument that most frequently aimed at the measures, put forth by the non-profit Independent Voter Project, that neither had much vetting before the San Diego City Council, voting in July along party lines, placed the measures on the November ballot.

In essence, the measures were viewed by opponents as a sneaky way to shift the outcome of races—most notably the mayor's race. Local top-tier Democrats such as Todd Gloria and Toni Atkins dodged running for mayor in part because of the city's election rules allowing outright June primary wins if a candidate garners more than 50 percent of the vote. The presumption has been that Democrats fare better in general elections than in primaries.

The supporters' argument was that it was better to have voters decide issues and leaders when voter turnout is higher. This logic clearly won over voters in November, with both measures winning by sizable margins.

Francine Busby, chairwoman of the local Democratic Party, said the biggest beneficiaries of the election changes are independent voters.

"Special interest groups will no longer be able to finance campaigns that appeal to a small percentage of the electorate to win elections in June because of low turnout," Busby said in an email. "Now that there are fewer Republicans than Democrats and independents respectively in the city, November elections will be democratic and competitive."

Busby also suggested that the No on K committee, Citizens for Fair & Honest Elections, didn't mount a campaign because "voters understood and supported the notion that holding elections when most people vote is the fair and right thing to do."

Jeff Marston, Independent Voter Project co-chairman, agreed, adding, "For starters, my understanding is that their own polling mirrored ours—that the measures were winning handily, including Republicans. That may very well be the bottom-line reason."

Another aim mentioned frequently by supporters was to bring city elections in line with the state's "top-two" open primary system. Opponents, however, noted that San Diego would be the first city to do so, as if that was a bad thing.

Whether one party has an advantage in June versus November is also debatable. Marston said that notion was "blown up" by the District 1 council race between eventual Democratic winner Barbara Bry and Republican opponent Ray Ellis, who quit the race after the June primary.

"While IVP didn't care about that, we feel it was about the voter and getting the most people to participate in the process," Marston said. "If asked, we said the same thing. Like the state's top-two, it will just be a matter of strategies changing to reflect the situation."

So which is it? "A significant impact on future elections in San Diego," as Busby views it? Or is it a "Meh," to paraphrase the opposition, which returned nearly all campaign cash back to the Lincoln Club and chamber with a simple shrug?

Back again in September, both supporters and opponents seemed open to pursuing instant-runoff voting (IRV) in 2018, which would essentially allow voters to rank candidates by preference.

"I can't say at this time if ranked voting will be proposed or not," Busby says now. The Lincoln Club's Pepin agreed, but the chamber's Faucett acknowledged that "IRV will be a part of future discussions."

For now, Spin remains skeptical. Consultants opposed to more campaigns and the money that flows? Let's not get carried away here. But greater voter participation? Sure, why not. Who knows? Maybe it'll inspire politicians to focus on issues that folks really care about, rather than the narrow interests of a few monied beneficiaries.

It actually sounds kind of freeing. But again, let's not get carried away here.