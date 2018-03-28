A birthday wishlist

× Expand Photo by John R. Lamb So long, Turko! May the rising tide of dockless bikes survive NIMBY assaults and float your retirement boat!

If things do not turn out as we wish, we should wish for them as they turn out.

—Aristotle

OK, San Diego. Just because Michael Turko up and retired last week doesn’t mean we should go off the rails.

As of Tuesday, it had been four days since Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s last tweets—an homage to KUSI’s long-time troubleshooter, wrong-righter and resident curmudgeon (at least on camera). The mayor urged Turko to enjoy his retirement after nearly two decades at the right-leaning local station.

“Thanks for keeping us on our toes!” Faulconer said.

The mayor, ever the PR man at heart, also took the opportunity to pat himself on the back for repairing “more than 700 Miles” of roadway since 2015, which might give people who don’t know Turko the impression that he was only some sort of Pothole Pete or something.

Spin would prefer to remember Turko as San Diego’s Bulldozer of Bullshit, barging into slumlord offices or fly-by-night businesses with microphone in hand ready to root out evil—or at least scare the shit out of a front-office receptionist.

Well, he’s clocked out, San Diego. You’re on your own. Time to become your own personal mini-Turkos, sniffing out the rubes and ruffians in your neighborhood and, well, OK, so you most likely don’t have a TV show. Don’t panic. CityBeat’s here to take your calls. (Yes, Turko preferred the old landline hookup to such modern contraptions like email, bless his stubborn heart!)

But first, let’s come up with some good ideas first. Sound reasonable? Great, because Spin’s beginning to think some of our more long-in-the-tooth political decision-makers have simply thrown in the towel and declared “What the fuck, why not?”

Case in point: Termed-out county Supervisors Dianne Jacob and Ron Roberts, most certainly with good intentions, cranked the morbid dial to 11 this week with a proposal to stash tourniquets in county buildings and parks “to boost survival rates after mass shootings and other traumatic events.”

Much like the proliferation of automatic defibrillators, the Supervisors argue such “bleeding control kits” are in keeping with a national movement known as “Stop the Bleed.” Except instead of heart attacks, these kits will come in handy after mass shootings. Sure it makes sense, but is this what it’s coming to?

As Matthew T. Hall, San Diego Union-Tribune editorial director, lamented on Twitter about the kits, “What kind of world are we leaving our children?”

Well, for one, apparently one where folks Spin’s age, edging toward 60 and above, think the appearance of bicycles in certain communities amounts to some apocalyptic hellscape of two-wheeling insurgents intent on demolishing mankind as we know it.

As we were heading to press, KPBS reporter Andrew Bowen revealed that the Little Italy Association has taken it upon itself to play dockless bicycle cop, regularly hauling the rental bikes to the eastern edge of the popular neighborhood along a stretch of State Street. (This came on the heels of the city of Coronado declaring dockless bikes a “public nuisance.” Oy.)

The association’s top honcho, Marco Li Mandri, echoed a sentiment to Bowen commonly found among opponents of dockless bike-sharing that Spin has spoken to in recent weeks. Although the reasoning never quite makes sense, the argument goes that biking is great, except for all these “ugly” bikes.

Li Mandri summed up the slam perfectly to Bowen: “We want to accommodate bikes. But we also think that if people who live in downtown want to bike, they should just buy a bike and use it. I do it all the time.”

Never mind that not everyone can afford to buy a bike, nor the notion that perhaps a significant portion of the bikes that appear in Little Italy—or Mission Hills or Point Loma for that matter—might have actually brought someone to your popular neighborhood. Seems like short-sighted economics to drive that kind of business away.

Same goes for most of the recent local TV coverage of the new mode of transport, which advocates hope will serve as an alternate to hopping in a car for short trips and filling in that first and last mile between trolley and bus stops.

Is it a perfect system? Hell no, but what is? But for this curmudgeon who this week turned 59, the bikes have offered—at a reasonable price—an opportunity to regain some semblance of a connection with my city and, by some miracle, my youth. It wouldn’t surprise me a bit to see Turko hop on one in the near future.

But recent coverage seems intent on alerting San Diegans that we’re in the midst of an invasion that threatens our very car-centric way of living (cue the photos from China showing piles of abandoned bikes).

Frankly, we’ll probably be underwater due to sea-level rise before we’re submerged in bikes, but let the sky-is-falling crowd have their 15 minutes.

On the subject of sea-level rise, Spin has one birthday wish: Let’s have a real conversation about what our bayfront will look like in 2050 and 2100, when experts believe the San Diego Convention Center could well look more like a floating memorial to bygone days when we talked a good game but never acted.

Spin makes this point because one argument made for folding the regional Airport Authority into the Port District is addressing sea-level rise. A port spokesperson this week said the agency is aiming to complete its assessments and strategies by the state-mandated deadline of June 30, 2019.

Spin will be 60 by then, hopefully still riding dockless bikes that don’t require flotation devices for bayside trips. Or stops at tourniquet stations to stem blood flow from mass shootings. Perhaps by then folks my age will see that the youth of today did bring change, come hell or high water.

And that’s the wish for the year: To embrace what’s new and invigorating. To reject the old and tired. Sniff out the bullshit, and in our best Turko voice, shout to the rafters, “It ain’t right!”