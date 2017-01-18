bL.A.ck Thursday

× Expand Photo by John R. Lamb Mayor Kevin Faulconer to Los Angeles Chargers evildoer Dean Spanos: “You’ll regret this!”

What we learned here is love tastes bitter when it’s gone.

—Rob Thomas

"San Diego didn’t lose the Chargers. The Chargers just lost San Diego.”

And with that catchphrase at a hastily called City Hall press conference last Thursday, Mayor Kevin Faulconer defiantly accepted the divorce papers from the NFL team that had called San Diego home for 56 years. Hours later at the outset of his third State of the City speech, he laughed lightly while acknowledging a “busy day.” The audience responded in kind.

If the Chargers planned it this way—and they weren’t saying—it sure looked like one last opportunity to mess with the mayor who two years ago in his first SOTC speech declared, “It is time for us as a community to come together to decide the future of the Chargers in San Diego. This decision will be made on my watch as mayor.”

Who knew it would be the last time Faulconer would guess right about the Chargers? From there, the two sides shared one prickly ride through the cactus patch on their way to last week’s public breakup.

Team Faulconer, busy these days swatting away pesky rumors that he’s quietly pursuing a run for governor in 2018, did its best in this slow-motion train wreck to portray the city as the bound, horrified damsel on the tracks and the Chargers brain trust as the mustache-twirling villain mugging for the camera.

“The Chargers drama started sucking all the oxygen out of local politics on #SOTCSD day two years ago. Only fitting it ends that way,” tweet-lamented Faulconer communications chief Matt Awbrey Saturday, ending the tweet with the hashtag “#breathe.”

The downtown echo chamber proceeded to rally around Faulconer, anointing the mayor as blameless for the loss and top Chargers honcho Dean Spanos as the devil incarnate. A caricature of Spanos on the front page of the San Diego Union-Tribune even featured devil horns shaped from the team’s signature lightning bolts.

But Friday’s UT also contained a poll of 700 adults who didn’t seem all that tickled by the performance of either side. While nearly three out of four respondents disapproved of the team’s handling of the matter, only 40 percent approved of Faulconer’s efforts, while 36 percent disapproved and 24 percent weren’t sure, according to the SurveyUSA poll.

Activist attorney Cory Briggs, whose hotel-tax-hike Measure D went down in flames in November along with the Chargers’ competing Measure C, said the notion that Faulconer is blameless is “bullshit.”

Briggs is convinced that the people advising Faulconer believed that the Chargers were bluffing about leaving San Diego to get a better deal here for a stadium. “And so because they thought it was a bluff, they were coming up with shit that also would be a plausible bluff,” he argued.

Hence the formation of a mayoral task force two years ago that determined Mission Valley as the optimum site. Faulconer would later reject his own task force’s proposal and eventually join his pals at the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, headed by former mayor Jerry Sanders, in support of Measure C, which proposed using a hotel-tax boost to pay for a stadium/convention center complex downtown.

But the mayor never appeared in any television ad for the measure and made only a few promotional appearances on its behalf. There were even whispers of an agreement between the two sides that Faulconer would not only just do three events, but if Measure C lost and the Chargers left town, neither side would criticize the other.

Talk about One San Diego!

“The Chargers are a business,” Briggs said. “The Chargers were exploring a new business opportunity in San Diego. They couldn’t seal that deal. They got a better opportunity in Los Angeles than the one they were being provided here. They took that opportunity. Everybody is going to blame everybody else, but the NFL has always wanted money. And over time, there has been dwindling public support for giving money to the NFL.”

While he has serious doubts the city is contemplating the right thing when it comes to plans for the Qualcomm Stadium site—he has threatened “World War III” if residential high-rises are proposed there—Briggs said at least the Chargers won’t be around to muddy the future or drain hotel-tax revenues that could be used on more pressing civic needs.

“In terms of giving the Chargers something that would entice them to stay, we failed,” he said. “In terms of not giving away the farm to keep them here, we succeeded.”

In the end, Briggs added, Spanos was answering to his fellow owners, not the city. “Every single thing that he did was on the punch list of things that the NFL told him he needed to do,” he said. “He now gets to look at the other owners and say, ‘Are you going to sue me if I move?’ And they say, ‘No, we’ve got no basis to sue you because you did everything that’s in our rules.’”

Now, Briggs added, “you’ve got nothing but fucking idiots running around talking about what all the options are.”

He singled out Councilmember Scott Sherman (his district includes Qualcomm Stadium), who has vowed to search for an NFL team interested in moving here. “Why do you think that got no reaction from the NFL? Because it has no basis in reality,” he said. “It would be like me giving a lecture on neurobiology.”

Ambrose Bierce once said, “The hardest tumble a man can take is to fall over his own bluff.” We may never know the true story of this embarrassing saga—whether San Diego was simply a pawn in a game among billionaires, or whether the city and county blinked so many times the team had to move away just to avoid catching pink eye.

Gauging by national sports pundits, San Diego remains a sports backwater of mediocre talent. As one ESPN commentator put it, “It’s an annex to Los Angeles anyway.”

So we’re back to that identity crisis, eh? With Star Wars creator George Lucas tapping L.A. for his billion-dollar Museum of Narrative Art, will Comic-Con be next to go? Now that would seal Faulconer’s legacy as a champion loser of things.