Carl DeMaio tries, tries again

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb Carl DeMaio and the indicted congressman he wants to replace, Duncan D. Hunter, at least share a fondness for Donald Trump­—and furry creatures.

It ain’t bragging if you can back it up.

—Muhammad Ali

In a scenic land ruled by the Hunter family for nearly four decades, Carl DeMaio apparently believes he can regain his footing on the nation’s political soapbox. He’ll do so with one modest goal in mind: Saving the Republican Party from extinction.

If Spin had a dime for every time some derivation of the phrase, “This isn’t about a candidate, it’s about a movement” has been uttered to launch a political campaign, it might have enough to afford one of the $15 DeMaio yard signs the former San Diego City Councilmember-turned-Trump-lite-radio-host is hawking on his website. Or maybe enough for a set of 10 “freedom” straws for $19.99 or a $25 “Freedom Doesn’t Mean Free S#!%” T-shirt or even a $45 bright-red “Make CA Great Again” ball cap.

But there was DeMaio, in a recent Newsradio KOGO interview, dropping that “movement” line like he had just come up with it. When the phone lines were opened for questions from listeners, DeMaio insisted that opponents be moved to the top of the caller list.

“I’m a big boy,” he declared.

What followed was a hiccup-inducing ego-fest of atta-boys punctuated by a single question of clarity: Why a run for Congress instead of local or state office?

It’s a query DeMaio is likely to answer again and again while on the campaign trail in the 50th Congressional District, one he does not live in and quite possibly the most conservative district in the state.

Larry Wilske, a Descanso resident and retired 30-year Navy SEAL running since March to end the long-running, father-and-son Duncan Hunter stranglehold on the House seat, offered his unvarnished assessment.

“I’m just as perplexed why he would want to come out to East County,” Wilske told Spin this week. “Carl—how do I put this delicately—I think politics has enough malignant narcissists. Literally, that is that guy.”

DeMaio does live just a few miles from the 50th, which spans much of northeastern San Diego County and includes a slice of Riverside County. He told listeners in that same KOGO interview that “we need more of the Second Amendment, not less of the Second Amendment,” so he’s apparently hip to the district’s sensitivity toward gun-control measures.

“I don’t know what he means,” Wilske said. “He’s full of shit. The sad part is he doesn’t understand how the rest of us are laughing at him.” Wilske said he talked to about 100 folks outside an Alpine grocery store the other day and claimed only two recognized the name Carl DeMaio.

“And one of them didn’t like him,” Wilske laughed. “He’s got bad name ID.”

On other days, Wilske said constituents react to DeMaio negatively primarily for his outsider status. Others, he added, will say they think he’s funny on the radio, but come away not liking him.

“I mean, that’s my gut feeling,” Wilske explained. “Sometimes it’s entertaining. Sometimes I change channels.”

But the factory workers at Team Carl would have you believe he is the only Republican candidate who can win in the district, and he issued a poll (well, it’s more of a summary) to prove it. Not that it emerged easily.

The internal poll was first mentioned on the website POLITICO in a story about DeMaio’s challenge to indicted incumbent Duncan D. Hunter and the possibility of another 50th outsider, former Rep. Darrell Issa, joining the race.

“DeMaio’s campaign is already bracing for the possibility of Issa’s entrance, commissioning a poll—shared with POLITICO—that shows DeMaio scoring higher favorability ratings than Issa,” reporter Jeremy B. White wrote.

When Spin asked Team Carl for a copy of the poll, the response from spokesman Dave McCulloch was succinct.

“Lol…to citybeat [sic]?! Hahaha.” Yes, CityBeat has had its fun at DeMaio’s expense over the years as he flailed against municipal pensions, cat taxes and just about any other tax that comes to mind.

McCulloch confirmed the campaign had “shared the poll with politico” and was actively “shopping it around elsewhere nationally too.” When Spin expressed puzzlement why such good news would be withheld from a local, albeit left-of-Carl publication, leaving CityBeat with only the “lol” quote, McCulloch shot back.

“What’s with your attitude?... I mention I’m shopping a story around to larger, national publications and you’re upset. Keep this attitude up and next time I am going to intentionally ignore you.”

When Spin explained that not sharing an already-released poll—one that the campaign was boasting about on social media—was newsworthy in itself, he wrote back, “I may decide to release it tomorrow. You can wait.”

Indeed, the next day, the POLITICO reporter tweeted it out. And the rest, as they say, was history. Very selective history, because what was actually released was a four-page summary of the poll results from The Tarrance Group, a Virginia-based Republican research firm. The summary showed DeMaio beating both Hunter and Issa in the primary, but falling short of Democratic challenger Ammar Campa-Najjar in most scenarios. In one, DeMaio edges out the Democrat 41 to 40 percent on a second ballot, presumably after pollsters read a list of perceived negatives.

As Campa-Najjar noted in a tweet, “I’m sure Carl painted me in the worst light on the second ballot.”

But the summary provided no hint of the questions asked in the poll, which prompted one Campa-Najjar supporter to reach out to DeMaio.

Kristine Alessio, a La Mesa City Council member who quit the Republican Party in 2017 because it wouldn’t take a stand against racism, told Spin she’s known DeMaio for “a zillion years” and likes him. A cat breeder, Alessio said they bonded over a love of felines and a dislike of proposed laws pertaining to breeders.

“He’s a huge cat enthusiast,” Alessio said. “But if you’re going to have a decent poll, you have to throw out your own negatives.” She said DeMaio told him he did test his negatives, which she would not divulge, adding, “He doesn’t want his opponents knowing. Bad enough I had to tell him I already endorsed his opponent.”

Still, she admires his chutzpah. “He’s weird and bombastic, and when he gets on that Trump wagon, I think I just want to kill myself,” she said with a laugh. “But what people are sick of is Duncan D. [Hunter]”

So, 50th, DeMaio’s all yours. Best of luck.