Chamber of roarers

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb As Councilmember Chris Ward demonstrated Monday, Mayor Faulconer, two can play the spanking game

Force is all-conquering, but its victories are short-lived.

—Abraham Lincoln

Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s foray into force fizzled because: a.) he seems ill-suited for strong-arm tactics, or; b.) labor rules the minds of the San Diego City Council Democratic majority?

Maybe it’s c.): The old “hurry up and approve this” mantra so popular among local Republican leaders has grown tired and threadbare.

Whatever the reason, San Diego this week once again stands frozen in decision-making purgatory, with the only discernable movement coming from fingers on opposing sides pointing shivs of blame.

It’s been a tense couple of weeks down at City Hall, with big-money projects on the line and passionate forces aligned on the political chessboard. A traditionally risk-averse mayor—seemingly ensconced in legacy ruminations—pushes for a special election in November to attack many of San Diego’s protruding warts, from an allegedly too-small downtown convention center to an underused Mission Valley stadium abandoned by the NFL. From the mounting potholes that could serve as stadiums to the exploding scourge of homelessness, Faulconer had a plan to take a swing at a host of civic embarrassments growing more visible by the day under his watch.

But when a majority of the City Council last week voted to excise from next year’s budget the $5 million Faulconer sought for the special election, the mayor knew his defining moment had taken a severe body blow.

Undaunted, Mayor Faulconer on Friday invoked his strong-mayor veto power to restore the November election money, snatching as punishment unallocated funds from the council offices of his primary antagonists in the drama, Chris Ward and Barbara Bry, and cancelling roof money for a Chicano Park museum, among other things, to make up the difference.

Later Friday, the mayor and First Lady were seen celebrating his show of political muscle with dinner at his personal Mar-A-Lago, the San Diego Yacht Club, as a stream of club members came by to shake his hand. “Lot of smiles,” a witness told Spin.

Meanwhile, San Diego seemed awash in political campaign ads, most featuring retired soccer star Landon Donovan’s stiff hand gestures pushing the proposed SoccerCity mega-development project and urging viewers to call their respective councilmembers in support.

Convention-center expansionists were busy selling their pitch as well, predicting showers of golden eggs upon the masses if successful and epic decay and civic collapse if not.

But by Monday, it became clear that the Democrats who control the City Council were in little mood to be spanked by the typically all-smiles Faulconer. Councilmember David Alvarez said he found the mayor’s use of homelessness to push a convention-center expansion “almost sickening” and scoffed at suggestions the expansion was “crane-ready” when control of the port land for the project is anything but certain.

Councilmember Ward said disagreements over approach had made him hopeful that a serious attempt would be made to bring disparate sides together. “But when I tried to work as a partner, I got nothing back,” he said during Monday’s deliberations. “Even as homelessness became a central theme to the PR campaign for this effort, nobody has seen fit to tell us what anyone would actually do about homelessness if that passed.”

Added Ward: “Instead of working on a better plan, we have a disingenuous campaign that treats opposition to this imploding measure as anti-homeless and anti-convention-center, and I take offense.”

Republicans and election proponents instead laid blame on local labor leaders. As one promoter of the SoccerCity project noted privately, “If the proposal had been to erect a statue of Mickey Kasparian at the foot of Broadway, the special election would be next week.”

Sightings of Kasparian, head of the newly formed San Diego Working Families Council, were from Spin’s perspective few and far between during the last couple weeks. But to special-election backers, much of the world must have seemed upside down.

Mayor Faulconer, for one, seemed particularly miffed. In a statement following Monday’s 5-4 council decision to reject a 2017 special election, the mayor fumed.

“There is nothing more democratic and fair than holding an election so voters can make their voices heard,” the statement read. “But the City Council majority has made the irresponsible and politically-driven decision to deny a public vote. Councilmembers who say they share the community’s priorities were give a chance to act, but they chose to do nothing.”

Added Mayor McSteamypants: “Our city deserves better than what happened today. To every San Diegan bewildered by the Council’s inability to carry out the simple task of calling an election, your disappointment is understandable, but we must move forward.”

He concluded his wrath by saying he remains “determined to doing what it takes, including working with the community and City Council…” so maybe there is hope that there will be lessons learned all around and critical issues facing the city will finally be addressed.

The convention center forces certainly are going nowhere. In fact after the hearing Monday, Spin’s phone rang. On the other end was an unidentified gentleman who asked if he could ask a couple questions. First, whether Spin was of voting age. Check. Next, the caller inquired about support for a convention-center expansion and the alleged golden eggs that would rain down.

Playing along, Spin replied, “Why yes!” To which the caller responded, “I’m going to connect you to your council representative.”

The line went dead momentarily, and then another voice came on the line. Spin had been forwarded to the office of Council President Myrtle Cole.

“Yeah, we’re getting a few calls like this,” the Cole staffer laughed.

So this is what political discourse in our time has devolved to? Robo-call-forwarding pranksterisms? Spin shudders to think if all sides came to the simultaneous conclusion that what this floundering city needs is a serious debate among sincere, smart, solution-driven people not looking to line their own pockets or bolster their flagging legacies.

Maybe that’s too much to hope for. Maybe we should just settle in for more episodes of “Mayor Crankypants Hits a Wall.” Maybe we just keep spinning.