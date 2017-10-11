Chris Cate’s mea gulpa

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb Councilmember Chris Cate will need more than robot words from Tony Manolatos to quell the fiery scorn of City Attorney Mara Elliott.

Maybe all one can do is hope to end up with the right regrets.

—Arthur Miller

That fading light we see in the distance is San Diego Councilmember Chris Cate’s dimming prospects of being a contender in the 2020 mayoral sweepstakes. Even a 2018 re-election bid for his council seat may no longer be a slam-dunk.

To say the ambitious Republican had a bad week would be akin to proclaiming the current Commander-in-Beef a bit impetuous—in other words, a horrid understatement. Ever since fidgeting through a cringe-worthy press conference a week ago Tuesday in which he unmasked himself as the June leaker of a confidential city legal analysis to SoccerCity backers, Cate’s once-bright political future is anything but certain.

The toughest takedown came Monday from the source of the memo herself, City Attorney Mara Elliott, who back in June, after discovering the leak, asserted that the perpetrator had committed a crime and betrayed city taxpayers. “Given this egregious breach of public trust,” she said at the time, “I further expect that the person or persons responsible will step forward, identify themselves and resign their positions with the city.”

Even Mayor Kevin Faulconer told the San Diego Union-Tribune back then that he’d fire any aide if he found out they behaved similarly. Of course, the mayor is quiet as a church mouse now that a council colleague—and a former aide to boot—has fessed up. Several attempts to seek mayoral comment went unanswered by his office.

But on Monday, Elliott said she now is “very concerned” about sharing confidential city information with the councilmember going forward, given Cate’s no-regrets take on the matter during his presser last week. In a KPBS Midday Edition interview, Elliott said that concern will persist “until I hear the right words, which are ‘I’m sorry. I made a mistake. I will not do it again.’”

When asked if she trusts Cate, she said, “I do not.”

At his press conference, Cate said he had no intention of resigning over what he described as “at most… a misunderstanding between the city attorney and myself.” He admitted he had been flushed out as the leaker as part of ongoing legal proceedings in a lawsuit filed by activist attorney Cory Briggs on behalf of San Diegans for Open Government.

Cate claimed he provided the memo to Craig Benedetto, a lobbyist representing SoccerCity initiative backers FS Investors, only to get their feedback on a document he felt was substantially similar to a previously released public analysis by the city attorney of the group’s development proposal for the former Qualcomm Stadium site. (Benedetto has avoided comment.)

“I wanted to get input from them prior to making what is a pretty big decision,” Cate reasoned, noting the council vote on how to proceed with the Citizens’ Initiative was only a few days away. “I wanted all the facts from all sides.”

Elliott said Cate violated city law, which permits only a council majority to waive attorney-client privilege as required to release such a memo. “Without the protections offered by the privilege,” she wrote in a Union-Tribune op-ed last week, “council members could share the city’s labor negotiation strategy with labor unions. They could share our legal defenses with lawyers who sue us. They could tell landowners how much we’re willing to pay for their property. No secret would be safe.”

In his defense, Cate said “there are a number of instances in the past where documents have been released and cited,” even some “left in alleyways”—an apparent reference to a 2012 CityBeat story detailing the discovery in a North Park alley of discarded files, some marked “confidential,” from the office of former councilmember Scott Peters, now a U.S. congressman.

Cate aide Tony Manolatos is now handling the councilmember’s crisis management and shared links to other confidential documents that have been aired publicly in the past in an apparent effort to bolster the suggestion by Cate’s allies that what he did was no big deal. He also took issue with a city attorney spokesperson who announced that the District Attorney was investigating the matter. The D.A.’s office has declined to confirm publicly that an investigation is ongoing.

“The City Attorney’s spokesman has released confidential information,” Manolatos told Spin. “Her spokesman is neither a lawyer nor an investigator, so how does he know a D.A. investigation exists? Who told him an investigation exists, and why did he think it was his secret to share with the media? There is a reason agencies do not confirm the existence of investigations.”

The spokesperson that Manolatos is referring to, Elliott Chief of Staff Gerry Braun, said in response, “The head of the District Attorney’s Public Integrity Unit, Paul Azevedo, told this office in June that we could tell the media that his unit was investigating the leak of confidential information. This was also announced in open court this summer during a hearing on the [Briggs] lawsuit.”

Braun also said nine confidential documents, spanning from 1990 to 2007, had been discovered and removed from the city attorney’s website in recent days. He would only describe them as “confidential.”

Instead of simply apologizing publicly, Cate has likely dug a deeper hole from which to extricate himself, and it’s conceivable, given how Briggs operates, that Manolatus will find himself on the receiving end of a subpoena.

Oh sure, there are rumblings of possible recall efforts against the first-term councilmember, but it’s not like the local Democratic Party has anyone in line for a District 6 challenge. We might hear Lori Saldaña’s name mentioned, or someone could beg former Councilmember Donna Frye out of political retirement.

Elliott, meanwhile, thinks the constituents Cate serves need to think hard about his “maturity level” to represent them.

“My job is to protect San Diego. And so is his,” she told KPBS. “So if I were somebody represented by Chris Cate, I would say to myself, ‘Is this the guy I want looking out for my interests?’”

A serious question, indeed.