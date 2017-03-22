Comic-Con’s ticket to Balboa Park

× Expand Photo by John R. Lamb Mayor Kevin Faulconer can’t wait for the Hall of Champions to be replaced by a Comic-Con pop-culture museum.

Give me a museum and I’ll fill it.

—Pablo Picasso

News last week that the San Diego Hall of Champions will be closing down after a 56-year run in Balboa Park to make way for a pop-culture museum envisioned by Comic-Con International caught some by surprise—including the councilmember whose district includes the beloved park.

“Woah. That’s some news,” District 3 City Councilmember Chris Ward emailed Spin shortly after the San Diego Union-Tribune broke the story last Thursday. “Wonder what happened.”

Apparently the cold, hard reality that a museum focused on local athletic accomplishments could survive in San Diego’s shaky sports environment happened. And while the players involved in this behind-the-scenes scrimmage to remake a corner of the park were publicly beaming about the news, it didn’t sit well with everyone.

Spin paid a visit to the Hall of Champions on Saturday and found signs that all is not so rosy at the institution, established in the park in 1961—the same year the Chargers arrived in San Diego from Los Angeles—before settling in its current location, the historic Mayan Revivalist Federal Building, in 1999.

The first clue of discord could be found just beyond the front door—in the museum’s Home Plate Café (yes, with the accent) that features such sandwich fare as the Triple Play (roast beef, turkey, ham and cheddar on sourdough). A note had been pasted to the oversized tin can serving as a tip jar: “EVIL SITH LORD KILLED MY FATHER! NEED MONEY FOR NEW LIGHTSABER!”

A café employee confirmed the subtle protest was a reaction to the Comic-Con news, but a sudden stream of diners requiring attention ended the conversation.

The second clue came when paying the admission fee. While a sign said adults cost $8, the pleasant front-desk employee said the charge was only $5 “because some of the memorabilia has already been removed.”

Sure enough, there were more than a few stripped mannequins—including one that previously displayed a jersey worn by San Diego native and baseball great Ted Williams and another from NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton.

Drew Moser, executive director of the Hall of Champions, downplayed the inevitable hiccups associated with a shuttering institution. “So the museum will go through a deaccession process where we’ll return items to their rightful owners,” Moser said matter of factly, choosing not to dwell on the speed at which some donors have reclaimed some memorabilia.

The UT story included many laudatory comments about the major deal for Balboa Park that will transform the lightly visited sports museum into what’s being called the Comic-Con Center for Popular Culture, a permanent, year-round hub for one of San Diego’s most notable annual attractions.

“Balboa Park is the perfect home for this new Comic-Con center to honor the popular arts,” Mayor Kevin Faulconer told the UT.

And he made no bones about what he hopes the deal signifies: many more Comic-Cons to come beyond current commitments through 2018. “As we continue to work on retaining Comic-Con in San Diego,” the mayor added, “this will be a great permanent fixture for San Diegans and visitors alike to celebrate pop culture all year long.”

Still, the suddenness of the deal’s announcement—and the lack of public discussion that typically surrounds any shifting of occupants in the park—bothered some folks.

Judy Swink, a longtime city park activist who resigned from the Balboa Park Conservancy in 2012 after the group endorsed the so-called Jacobs Plan to make over the Plaza de Panama, said such major shifts in park usage in the past included lengthy public debates and a thorough examination by a slew of city committees, none of which had a say this time.

The idea for a San Diego Automotive Museum, for example, was first pitched in 1979 but didn’t open its door until 1988 as the city wrestled with that decision.

As rare as it is for an institution to move out of Balboa Park, Swink said, it’s important that the city, “whether there’s a formal policy or not,” conduct “an open public review of the possibilities for what should go in” to a vacated building.

She was quick to point out her beef is not with Comic-Con International, but with the administrative decision to assign a zero-rent lease to a successful non-profit and the precedent that sets for the park.

City officials, however, pointed out that the 54-year, 11-month lease signed by the Hall of Champions in 1991 that’s now assigned to Comic-Con includes a clause specifically ruling out the need for public debate.

Under a heading “City Approval,” the clause states, “The approval or consent of City, wherever required in this lease, shall mean the written approval or consent of the City Manager unless otherwise specified, without need for further resolution by the City Council.”

“Many leases, including the one in question, have language allowing for administrative approval of assignment,” Katie Keach, director of the city’s Communications Department, explained in an email. “This allows for the Real Estate Assets Department to handle. Others do require council approval.”

Even if not legally required, Swink thinks a public discussion would have been beneficial. “Still irked about the $0 rent, and I think it’s reasonable to ask why,” she wrote after seeing the lease clause. Perhaps, she added, when a high-visibility, potentially high-value leasehold opens up “or the use of one of the historical buildings may have a change of use, the decision should be upgraded to the discretionary level.”

In a statement, Councilmember Ward said, “By all indications this went through the prescribed process, and my office has received overwhelmingly positive feedback so far. That said, I hope to incorporate this experience into my ongoing stakeholder conversations about how best to support Balboa Park and foster a stronger relationship with the public going forward.”

Noting that the Hall of Champion’s mission of community outreach will continue and its local Hall of Fame will move to better visibility at Petco Park, the Hall’s Moser called it “a win for all parties involved. For us, the museum business was not sustainable.”