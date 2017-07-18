Comic Conks

× Expand Photo illustration by John Lamb Mayor Kevin Faulconer tossed some zingers in a March speech released this week.

Everything is funny, as long as it’s happening to somebody else.

—Will Rogers

As San Diego preps once again to become the center of the pop-culture universe and whisks its homeless off downtown sidewalks, Spin Cycle would like to turn readers’ attention to the “comic” portion of Comic-Con.

Comic books might be the first thing that comes to mind, but the term can also refer to that brave, solitary soldier of yucks: the stand-up comedian. Would Conan O’Brien be here if there were no merriment to behold for four days? Unlikely.

Visitors may have heard of our mayor, a pleasant enough riddle of a politician by the name of Kevin Faulconer. Devoid of choices, state Republicans have vigorously wooed our blond, smiling mayor to run for higher office in 2018— notably for governor, but also a possible U.S. Senate bid.

Faulconer recently put those urgings to rest—perhaps for the last time—by insisting he’ll complete his final term. “The mayor will be staying mayor through 2020,” communications chief Matt Awbrey wrote Spin.

But back in March, the mayor delivered a comedic tour de force of a speech written by Awbrey to a gathering of friendlies gathered together for the annual Downtown San Diego Partnership installation gala. In that speech, he suggested he was open to a host of elective challenges—including as Donald Trump’s (soon-to-be?) successor.

I know, I know. Readers might be saying, Hey Spin, a roast speech from March? Who gives a Martian’s sphincter about that?

Well, funny story. In April, Spin innocently requested a copy of the speech, since folks were mentioning how funny it was. But April turned to May, then June. Not a peep about the speech. A formal public-records request loosened the grip on the thing, which finally arrived Monday.

And it is, in fact, pretty funny. Billed as “Kev Talk 3,” his third roast speech as mayor noted that “good things come in threes. The three musketeers. The Three Stooges. The three guys who work at the Downtown Partnership. And of course, being three sheets to the wind.”

He then asked where the chairman of the influential organization was with his gin and tonic. “Keeping Kev hydrated is one of the position’s duties,” Faulconer quipped.

The mayor went on to laud the Downtown Partnership as a “great name” but lamented “no one knows what you do. Are you lobbying for business elites? Are you helping the homeless? Or are you a downtown shuttle company?”

He suggested the group follow his creed of “message discipline.” “For two years, I talked about one thing over and over again: foot- ball. Now, it’s fútbol. Now that’s message discipline.”

Faulconer boasted about his “landslide” re-election victory, with none of that “I lost the popular vote but won the Electoral College” jabber necessary. “No, people actually like Kev!” he said.

Similar to “our Commander in Chief,” Faulconer crowed about the crowds at his inauguration (remember, this is back in March!). “Massive,” he said. “Tens and tens of people there. Dozens. OK, so maybe the crowds for our municipal swearing-in ceremony weren’t that huge. But at least it was more people than at the Chargers welcome rally in L.A. That was awk- ward. It was like watching the real-life version of someone not accepting your friend request on Facebook.”

Zing!

He joked that it could be argued “our election system is rigged. I mean, in San Diego— where Republican registration is only 25 percent—how else could you explain me winning and a Democratic-endorsed candidate [lifeguard union leader Ed Harris] coming in third. There’s no joke there. I just wanted to point out that he came in third.”

Yes, no love lost between those two, but Faulconer had plenty of ammo to go around, from termed- out county Supervisor Ron Roberts’ gondola proposal (“Riding a slow bucket swinging 40 feet above ground from Seaport Village to Mission Valley—who doesn’t want to do that?”) to new Super- visor Kristin Gaspar for voting against a pay raise but accepting it anyway. (“She’s like the person at dinner who says ‘I don’t want any dessert, but you know... if the rest of the table orders it... I’ll take a little bite.’”)

For “Harvard-educated” San Diego City Council newcomers Barbara Bry and Chris Ward, dreams of starting “an enlightened conversation” about the city’s biggest challenges have hit the reality of “spending their time fielding constituent calls about broken trash cans and dog-related noise complaints.”

Added the mayor: “How could

two smart people be dumb enough to run for City Council? But heck, I ran for council, too, so it takes one to know one.”

He poked Councilmember Mark Kersey for “his first big move” as council president pro tem: “starting morning City Council meetings two hours later... obviously using that time for his beauty sleep.”

Councilmember Scott Sherman, Faulconer joked, “is a shell of a man” since the Chargers left, “desperate for a new nemesis.” Added the mayor: “I saw him trying to pick a fight with a Girl Scout the other day for crying out loud. He said their new premium cookies are a bad financial deal for San Diegans.”

For his own council nemesis, David Alvarez, Faulconer prodded his announcement—four years out—to run for County Supervisor. “I like the visionary thinking,” the mayor said. “He could have used some of that on the City Council.

He referred to “ambitious” Councilmember Chris Cate as “my gray-haired, half-Filipino-Ameri- can, half-Anglo-Saxon American son.”

Faulconer did note the difficulty of “being a Republican in this state. Kev gets lonely sometimes. People look at me like I’m some sort of miracle of nature,” adding tourists must choose whether to go to the zoo to see endangered pandas or the mayor’s office to observe “one of the last California Republicans.”

He joked he might run for County Supervisor, whose all-GOP board makes it “the last protected habitat for my kind.”

But he also hinted, “Trump won’t be the last blonde in the White House... Kev for Prez!”

Faulconer stressed, however, a difference: “No alternative facts— unless you work at SANDAG.”

Better late than never!