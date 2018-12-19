Contrarian carols for testy times

Photo by John R. Lamb
Look who crashed the holiday office party. Cold Duck, anyone?
On Christmas day you can’t get sore
Your fellow man you must adore
There’s time to cheat him all the more
The other three hundred and sixty-four
—Tom Lehrer
So, your stocks took it in the shorts and you’re not-so-hot on the cranky orange guy tweeting from the White House. Cheer up, holidaysters! It’s time to torque some tunes and kick 2018 to the curb…
“Duncan, the Pardon Seeker”
(sung to, “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer”)
Duncan the pardon seeker
Had a very shitty year
Aside from his re-election
Which deserves one big Bronx cheer
*
All of his pal House members
Speculate on girlfriend names
They even stripped poor Duncan
Of any committee games
*
Then one foggy post-binge night
Donald came to say,
“Hunter with your present plight
Won’t you hawk my Wall tonight?”
*
Oh how the Trump would love him
As he whispered one last plea,
“Duncan the pardon seeker
Would like to get off ‘scot-free’?!”
“Tony the Chairman”
(sung to, “Frosty the Snowman”)
Tony the Chairman
Had one foot outside the door
“This is it for me, or I’ll soon be
Sleeping solo on the floor.”
*
Tony the Chairman
Then proposed another play
“Pay $300 grand, screw the wedding band,
For two years I just might stay.”
*
Instead of cheers and high-fives
Ol’ Krvaric quickly found
Growing masses began to shout
And his scheme got kicked around.
*
“Tony the Chairman,
Don’t you boast you volunteer?
With that salary, what you did for free
Could be done by drunk reindeer!”
*
Tony the Chairman
Knew his plan was melting fast
Texts came at a clip, “Quick, abandon ship!”
But Krvaric chose to blast.
*
Trumpety trump trump
Trumpety trump trump
Look at Tony tweet
Trumpety trump trump
Trumpety trump trump
To historic defeat
*
Tony the Chairman
Kicked his payday down the road
He will stick around, GOP still clowned
By a Trumped-up blowhard toad.
“It Came Upon a Sidewalk Tear”
(sung to, “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear”)
It came upon a sidewalk tear
That silent two-wheeler of zoom
From tandem riders in the dark
To drunks who make strollers fume:
“Watch out, you careless youthful oaf,
You nearly ran over my ass!”
A quick glance back and a thumb-flick bell,
That’s anything but first class.
*
But lo! These scooters will be the salve
That frees us from short trips in cars.
A noble theory from advocates
Unless drunk-scooting from bars.
Still through the U-Hauls and cars they come,
Recharged for another wild day
Of sidewalk slaloms and on-road scares
Say prayers for no melee!
“Myrtle Got Run Over by a Badass”
(sung to, “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer”)
Myrtle got run over by a badass
Seeking re-election in D-4
You can’t say Cole didn’t have the edge there
Dems and downtown honchos wanted more.
She’d been drinking too much Kool-Aid
From the mayor’s ginned-up still
But she forgot intoxication
Leaves you bumbling like an echo-chamber shill.
Then came Monica Montgomery
From day one on the attack,
“Myrtle only pays lip service
Vote for me and your voice will come roaring back!”
*
Myrtle got run over by 15 points
Disappeared from public with her tweets
Lump of Coal prizewinner by a landslide
For that coal, Myrtle Cole, no one competes!
“The Chargers Song”
(sung to, “The Christmas Song”)
Chargers coasting to the playoff wire
U-T opines awkward prose:
Y’all just blank out being stung by their flyer
To a pitch west of Cerritos.
*
Everybody greet the Bolts under the mistletoe
Pucker up despite the slight.
Jilted fans still reeling from the blow?
Just date your ex, you starved luddite.
*
The U-T knows that local nerves can easily fray
Just Google “Matt Hall” and “clickbait” on any day
But every divorcee will question why
A team in L.A. would twinkle in our eye.
*
And so Spin offers up this simple phrase
To fans who say that they are through,
“Rivers and Gates, Hall of Fame sure awaits,
But Dean Spanos, elf you!”
“Little Lame-Duck Kev”
(sung to, “Little Drummer Boy”)
Quit, they told him
In 2019
Special election, Kev
Would be really keen.
Your lame-duck future’s bleak
See 2018
To break your losing streak
Resign crisp and clean
By that we mean
A cool smokescreen
*
So a hotel tax
Can take center stage
You’ll be the rage!
*
Lame-duck Kevin
He smelled a big rat
“Quit isn’t what I do,
There’s Filner for that!”
His handlers jerked around
No sign of that gnat
Just then there came a sound
A big ol’ loud splat
Plans all fell flat
Bang the high hat
*
So lame-duck Kevin
Won’t be stepping down
Hoteliers frown.