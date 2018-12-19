Contrarian carols for testy times

× Expand Photo by John R. Lamb Look who crashed the holiday office party. Cold Duck, anyone?

On Christmas day you can’t get sore

Your fellow man you must adore

There’s time to cheat him all the more

The other three hundred and sixty-four

—Tom Lehrer

So, your stocks took it in the shorts and you’re not-so-hot on the cranky orange guy tweeting from the White House. Cheer up, holidaysters! It’s time to torque some tunes and kick 2018 to the curb…

“Duncan, the Pardon Seeker”

(sung to, “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer”)

Duncan the pardon seeker

Had a very shitty year

Aside from his re-election

Which deserves one big Bronx cheer

*

All of his pal House members

Speculate on girlfriend names

They even stripped poor Duncan

Of any committee games

*

Then one foggy post-binge night

Donald came to say,

“Hunter with your present plight

Won’t you hawk my Wall tonight?”

*

Oh how the Trump would love him

As he whispered one last plea,

“Duncan the pardon seeker

Would like to get off ‘scot-free’?!”

“Tony the Chairman”

(sung to, “Frosty the Snowman”)

Tony the Chairman

Had one foot outside the door

“This is it for me, or I’ll soon be

Sleeping solo on the floor.”

*

Tony the Chairman

Then proposed another play

“Pay $300 grand, screw the wedding band,

For two years I just might stay.”

*

Instead of cheers and high-fives

Ol’ Krvaric quickly found

Growing masses began to shout

And his scheme got kicked around.

*

“Tony the Chairman,

Don’t you boast you volunteer?

With that salary, what you did for free

Could be done by drunk reindeer!”

*

Tony the Chairman

Knew his plan was melting fast

Texts came at a clip, “Quick, abandon ship!”

But Krvaric chose to blast.

*

Trumpety trump trump

Trumpety trump trump

Look at Tony tweet

Trumpety trump trump

Trumpety trump trump

To historic defeat

*

Tony the Chairman

Kicked his payday down the road

He will stick around, GOP still clowned

By a Trumped-up blowhard toad.

“It Came Upon a Sidewalk Tear”

(sung to, “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear”)

It came upon a sidewalk tear

That silent two-wheeler of zoom

From tandem riders in the dark

To drunks who make strollers fume:

“Watch out, you careless youthful oaf,

You nearly ran over my ass!”

A quick glance back and a thumb-flick bell,

That’s anything but first class.

*

But lo! These scooters will be the salve

That frees us from short trips in cars.

A noble theory from advocates

Unless drunk-scooting from bars.

Still through the U-Hauls and cars they come,

Recharged for another wild day

Of sidewalk slaloms and on-road scares

Say prayers for no melee!

“Myrtle Got Run Over by a Badass”

(sung to, “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer”)

Myrtle got run over by a badass

Seeking re-election in D-4

You can’t say Cole didn’t have the edge there

Dems and downtown honchos wanted more.

She’d been drinking too much Kool-Aid

From the mayor’s ginned-up still

But she forgot intoxication

Leaves you bumbling like an echo-chamber shill.

Then came Monica Montgomery

From day one on the attack,

“Myrtle only pays lip service

Vote for me and your voice will come roaring back!”

*

Myrtle got run over by 15 points

Disappeared from public with her tweets

Lump of Coal prizewinner by a landslide

For that coal, Myrtle Cole, no one competes!

“The Chargers Song”

(sung to, “The Christmas Song”)

Chargers coasting to the playoff wire

U-T opines awkward prose:

Y’all just blank out being stung by their flyer

To a pitch west of Cerritos.

*

Everybody greet the Bolts under the mistletoe

Pucker up despite the slight.

Jilted fans still reeling from the blow?

Just date your ex, you starved luddite.

*

The U-T knows that local nerves can easily fray

Just Google “Matt Hall” and “clickbait” on any day

But every divorcee will question why

A team in L.A. would twinkle in our eye.

*

And so Spin offers up this simple phrase

To fans who say that they are through,

“Rivers and Gates, Hall of Fame sure awaits,

But Dean Spanos, elf you!”

“Little Lame-Duck Kev”

(sung to, “Little Drummer Boy”)

Quit, they told him

In 2019

Special election, Kev

Would be really keen.

Your lame-duck future’s bleak

See 2018

To break your losing streak

Resign crisp and clean

By that we mean

A cool smokescreen

*

So a hotel tax

Can take center stage

You’ll be the rage!

*

Lame-duck Kevin

He smelled a big rat

“Quit isn’t what I do,

There’s Filner for that!”

His handlers jerked around

No sign of that gnat

Just then there came a sound

A big ol’ loud splat

Plans all fell flat

Bang the high hat

*

So lame-duck Kevin

Won’t be stepping down

Hoteliers frown.