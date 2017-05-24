Departing port commissioner sparks a feeding frenzy

× Expand Photo by John R. Lamb It’s a mad dash to replace Bob Nelson, who resigned from the Port Commission last week.

Democracy is a form of government that substitutes election by the incompetent many for appointment by the corrupt few.

—George Bernard Shaw

"I need liver and onions.”

Just a few days after dropping his bombshell resignation from the San Diego Port Commission, Bob Nelson had his personal trainer in mind while pondering breakfast options at Hob Nob Hill in Bankers Hill.

“I find it somewhat amusing that the place you choose is probably the biggest symbol of The Establishment that I could imagine,” Nelson told Spin about the restaurant selection. “I love it.”

Nelson decided to go with two pork chops “cooked to the minimum level law allows,” two eggs over easy, wheat toast and a fruit cup. “I need all the protein I can get,” he explained. “But as I think about it, my trainer probably won’t like it.”

No doubt about it, the Port Commission has lost perhaps its most articulate, most outspoken member, particularly on the subject of expanding the San Diego Convention Center, which he wholeheartedly endorses.

In his resignation letter to San Diego City Council President Myrtle Cole, Nelson lamented leaving his council-appointed post more than a year early.

“While I intended to complete my entire second term,” then Commissioner Nelson wrote, “the press of business and personal affairs requires that I step aside so that you can appoint a replacement to give this job the focus and time it deserves.”

Nelson recently joined forces with Tony Manolatos, a former aide to Kevin Faulconer, and Kelly Murphy Lamkin, daughter of former Mayor Dick Murphy, to create an advertising and public relations firm that they hope to be, among other things, in the thick of a future convention-center-expansion ballot measure.

However, port rules prevent Nelson himself from delving into port issues he had a hand in for a year, a so-called cooling-off period.

“I’m not going to be working on campaigns,” he said. “I’ll be volunteering. I’ll go out and use the information I have and some skills I have regarding public speaking. I won’t have any position of leadership. I don’t want one.”

His role at the port, however, did hamper his business partners. “They were silently sucking it up,” he said. “We’ve actually had to turn down more business than we have taken because of, in most cases, legal conflicts—and then in some cases just concern about the appearance of conflict.”

Nelson said he never realized until he joined the Port Commission in 2011 just how far the port’s tentacles reach into the region’s economy. In addition to some 800 port tenants and sub-tenants that were off limits to his firm, “what I also didn’t count on is that the port is a rather large consumer of goods and services, and with rare exception I couldn’t do business for any of those.

“I didn’t realize how pervasive it would be and how it would just take Tony off the boards in so many things.”

What he did realize, though, was that his resignation—which he kept pretty much under wraps until last week’s board meeting—would trigger a “feeding frenzy” among prospective replacements.

The ink was still drying on his resignation letter when former port commissioner Steve Cushman, whom he replaced, called to express his interest. Mayor Faulconer’s chief adviser on the convention center expansion, Cushman declined to discuss his interest in the post when Spin contacted him. But several council offices—and Nelson—confirmed his interest.

“He’s rarin’ to go,” Nelson said.

The Port District is in the midst of a rebranding campaign, complete with a new five-sided logo representing the five cities within the district and a style guide similar to one Mayor Faulconer unveiled last year with a new “swoosh” logo.

While Nelson gushed about Cushman’s influence, he said he would prefer to see a “woman of color” take his spot, one of three that sit on the seven-member board representing the city of San Diego.

It appears the City Council will have a host of smart folks to choose from, based on names mentioned this past week to Spin. They include San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce executive Paola Avila, former city councilmember Sherri Lightner, local labor leader and former councilmember Michael Zucchet, former port commissioner Laurie Black, former state Sen. Marty Block, former council candidate and planner Joe LaCava and San Diego Community College Chancellor Constance Carroll.

Nelson wouldn’t show his cards on his preference, although he referred to Avila as “very impressive” and Zucchet as a “rock star.” Councilmembers have until June 2 to submit one nominee each before a decision is made on Nelson’s replacement June 13, Cole said in a memo.

He did, however, offer some advice to prospective Port Commission wannabes: Be ready to spend 50 hours a month on port business. Be prepared for lengthy closed-door sessions dealing with major litigation at the federal level. Get educated on port issues. And be someone who can make high-risk decisions.

Perhaps most importantly, he said, “You have to understand how the public process works so you’re not making stupid decisions out of ignorance. There’s no buck to pass.”

When pressed, Nelson, a Democrat, said he would prefer “a progressive who’s in a mode to invest in the future, in new technologies and in the environment” with a “solid relationship both with businesses and with labor.”

As for the convention-center expansion, Nelson said he’s not convinced voters will get a crack at it this year but insisted it would be good for San Diego’s economy. He called discussion of a non-contiguous alternative “nonsense.”

Nelson considers Faulconer a friend and called it “unusually bold” that the mayor backed the SoccerCity proposal for the Qualcomm Stadium site, yet another possible ballot measure for a potential November special election.

“I feel like sometimes he’s saying, ‘I have friends on both sides of the issue, and I always stand with my friends,’” Nelson said of the risk-averse mayor. “The fact he’s taking sides against people who have been long-time friends and financial supporters, it’s a fairly gutsy decision.”

He insisted on paying for breakfast, despite Spin’s protests. “I’m not a government official anymore,” he said. “I can do whatever the fuck I want. Buy me a drink next time.”