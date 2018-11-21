Dial L for Late

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb Measure L’s chief promoter thought his moment had come. But Bob Ottilie said Union-Tribune Watchdog editor Ricky Young (pictured) had other ideas.

Just days after the ballot measure he proposed roared to a landslide victory, Bob Ottilie was driving down Mission Boulevard when his phone rang. On the other end of the line was Jeff McDonald, the rock-star investigative reporter for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The passage of Measure L—the culmination of years of work to boost pay for elected officials in the city of San Diego—surprised many, especially since it was backed by a whopping 78-percent of voters. Not Ottilie, of course, a sometimes-brash local attorney who once pondered a political career of his own.

Compared to other initiatives and political battles on the Nov. 6 ballot, Measure L received relatively scant media coverage, most notably from the mainstream Union-Tribune. The paper published a story in late July when the City Council voted 7-1 to put the measure on the ballot, then an op-ed in support by Ottilie in mid-October that ran alongside the paper’s official editorial opposing Measure L.

So when his phone rang, Ottilie figured the U-T wanted to know how he’d managed to pull this off.

“I thought to myself, ‘Well, it passed with such an overwhelming majority that they’re going to do a story on this 21-year process,’” he told Spin last week. “I thought I should go home and put my suit on for the picture that was sure to come.”

Instead, Ottilie said McDonald was calling for another reason.

“He says my editor wants me to write a story that Measure L was misleading because you, as the presumed author, didn’t tell people exactly what the salaries were,” he recalled. “And I said, ‘who’s your editor, Matt Hall?’ Because that’s exactly what he wrote in [the] op-ed piece.”

Ottilie said Hall, the paper’s editorial and opinion director, wanted him to change his October op-ed to include the current salaries of the affected city electeds (the mayor, councilmembers, city attorney, etc.), as well as that of Superior Court judges, to which under Measure L those future pay increases would be tied. He said he included only percentages of judicial pay and no dollar figures because that’s “exactly what the legislation calls for. The legislation doesn’t have numbers.”

“I wrote my piece the way I wanted to,” Ottilie said when asked if he was trying to downplay the actual figures. In his op-ed, he noted that, if Measure L passed, council pay would be benchmarked at 60 percent of judicial pay beginning in 2020, climbing to a cap of 75 percent in 2022.

Ottilie said he finally agreed to add the figures, but under one condition: That he would get to read the U-T’s editorial before it went to print and offer changes to it. The paper, naturally, declined, he said.

The editorial, in essence, continued a tradition of three consecutive editorial directors who, while not bemoaning the actual pay increases themselves, insist that the City Council should vote on its own pay boost if it wants one. As the editorial headline screamed, “Make San Diego’s elected leaders justify pay raises.”

But that’s exactly the opposite of what a San Diego County Grand Jury called for in a 2015 report, Ottilie noted, calling such a proposal “fundamentally flawed” and “an inherent conflict of interest” and suggesting instead that those salaries be linked to an “external benchmark.” That detail was left out of the U-T editorial, to which Ottilie scoffed, “Talk about misleading.”

A voracious reader of op-eds as a child, Ottilie said he was surprised to find the editor’s note slipped into the middle of his piece that pointed out the current salaries of Superior Court judges (“just over $200,000 per year”), councilmembers (“about $75,000”), the mayor (“about $100,000”) and city attorney (“about $193,000”).

An additional note at the end added, “Ottilie, the chief proponent of Measure L, is the former chairman of the San Diego Salary Setting Commission. He declined the U-T’s request to include the pertinent salary figures in his piece, so we added the editor’s note above.”

“I’d never seen that before,” Ottilie said. “And after that, the U-T doesn’t do a single story. They didn’t cover [Measure] L at all.”

Never mind that the measure garnered the support of a spectrum of diverse organizations rarely seen on the political landscape—both major local political parties, the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, League of Women Voters, and even the San Diego County Taxpayers Association.

“Anybody can go down and file an opposition for the ballot pamphlet,” Ottilie said, “but nobody did. That’s when I knew we could get more than 70-percent support for this measure from voters.”

It did, but then there was that post-election phone call. Ottilie said McDonald told him he had been assigned by his editor, Ricky Young, to dig into the question of misleading voters. Ottilie wondered if his measure had prompted a protest at City Hall or some outside challenge, but when he read the story that finally emerged last week, the headline said it all: “Ballot language for Measure L didn’t mention its most eye-popping outcome—doubling the pay of San Diego mayor, council.” It included only one quote from former Republican councilmember and failed mayoral candidate Carl DeMaio.

DeMaio has been busy with his own ballot-language temper tantrum over Proposition 6, his gas-tax repeal initiative that went down to defeat. The right-wing radio yapper was quoted as saying, “I actually nicknamed Measure L the most deceptive local measure on the ballot. It was a massive pay hike doubling their salaries they don’t deserve.”

Ottilie said he sent DeMaio a thank-you card—not for that comment, but for having him on his radio show to talk about the measure’s other ethics-reform features. Those include banning city-funded mailings from incumbents in the last 75 days of a campaign, to expanding the lobbying ban on former electeds from one to two years after leaving office. It also includes prohibitions on speaking fees, skybox use at city venues and an end to a $10,000-a-year annual car allowance.

But maybe things are looking up. Another U-T reporter was assigned to look into Ottilie’s contention that higher pay will prompt a more qualified pool of future political contenders. That story ran Monday with the headline, “Support for council raises.”