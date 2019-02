× Expand Photo by John R. Lamb Can DiscoverBike (or is it DecoBike?) stations compete in a dockless world?

In light of new ground rules recently issued by Mayor Kevin Faulconer for dockless bikes and scooters, Spin thought it might be a good time to check in on the city’s original bike-sharing deal with Miami-based DecoBike, the company that introduced docking stations to great fanfare, at least from politicians.

On his way out the door in late 2012, then-mayor Jerry Sanders announced a 10-year partnership with DecoBike. Joining him that sun-soaked November day for the pronouncement were then-city councilmembers Faulconer and 2020 mayoral wannabe Todd Gloria.

“We are a bicycle mecca,” Faulconer said back then. “And this new program is going to help so many people in all parts of the city.”

It was, indeed, a pretty momentous day, given San Diego’s long-held tradition of holding its nose when faced with new things. Of course, there were hiccups along the way—some folks lamented the rather inelegant docking stations that began popping up in town, primarily in tourist-oriented communities, while others decried the $5-per-half-hour cost.

“At the time, it seemed like a pretty big commitment by the city to provide bike-share when other cities were doing it the exact same way,” recalled Andy Hanshaw, executive director of the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition. “In my travels, I still see docked bikes working in other cities.”

What no one saw coming in San Diego, Hanshaw said, was the advent of the dockless bike, followed by the ubiquitous dockless scooter and its various iterations. While DecoBike executives predicted 1,800 bikes would be stationed throughout the city, the competition has likely been the deciding factor in limiting those numbers to no more than 700.

That’s at least according to a series of spreadsheets the city provided to Spin about the program, now rebranded as DiscoverBike since partnering with the credit card company. A city spokesperson could only find so-called reconciliation reports for 2015 through 2017, the first three years of the 10-year contract, so it’s hard to know how the explosion of scooter availability in 2018 has affected business.

David Silverman, the local director of operations for DecoBike, said the unregulated explosion of competition has definitely had an impact. So much so, in fact, that he said meetings with attorneys are expected in the next couple weeks “to see what our options are.”

“For us, it was a lot of false promises,” Silverman said. “We were promised the beaches and stations throughout the city in high-traffic areas and now it’s all falling apart. The city’s done backdoor deals through lobbyists with these other dockless companies. We’re kind of left in the shadows.”

The 2013 agreement between the city and DecoBike evoked visions of six-figure revenue streams flowing to needy city coffers, with a minimum guaranteed payment of $100,000 by the third year of the contract. But that was under the assumption that 1,800 bikes would be deployed. The agreement also allowed the company to deduct the costs for damaged stations and lost bikes.

This likely explains why, in 2015, the company reported more than $613,000 in rental revenue but only cut a check to the city for a paltry $12,500. It also listed 22 bikes lost, 36 out of 95 docking stations vandalized and zero advertising revenue. (The agreement gives the city a 15-percent cut of ad revenues.)

The city’s take was slightly better in 2016, up to $29,593, as were company rental revenues at more than $869,000. The city’s share rose only slightly in 2017 to $29,907, while company rental revenues dropped below $650,000. In 2017, the company took a $48,000 “bike loss adjustment” for 48 unrecovered bikes. No advertising revenue is also listed for 2016 and 2017.

But the question remains, what is the future of San Diego’s original bike-share program?

“There’s obviously greater convenience, flexibility and affordability with dockless, which is a pretty hard thing to compete with,” Hanshaw told Spin. That being said, he added, “I do see people out there using the docked bikes in more tourist-related areas, like downtown and the waterfront.”

“The good news,” Hanshaw said, “is people are using something other than their car. At least that’s the hope and I know that was the city’s intent with the Climate Action Plan. And I think the popularity of the dockless is a good sign. It may not fair well for docks in the long run, but we’re doing the right things for what the city needs to do.”

Hanshaw did share a suggestion for DiscoverBike going forward. “The only thing I can think of as a business decision would be to change your pricing structure. Try to be competitive with dockless,” he said. (A non-electric Lime bike, for example, is $1-per-half-hour, compared to Deco’s $5).

Also, the agreement allows the company to switch out its technology when it wants to. It just apparently hasn’t wanted to. (Just read some Yelp reviews to get an idea how people feel about the bikes, many of which are showing signs of age.)

“Yeah, and that’s not good,” Hanshaw agreed. “The competitors’ bikes out there now are electric-assist bikes, and that’s a very good thing. I thought electric bikes were part of the conversation way back then for DecoBike, too. But I don’t know what their plans are.”

So, a tip of the cap to our first bike-share suitor, but also time for a kick in the bike shorts to get in the modern game. Apparently the city is stuck with this contract until 2023, so maybe it’s time for a review of said contract to see how it can be tweaked to benefit everyone.

Otherwise, we’ll likely see docking stations sitting idle while the world speeds by on newer contraptions. Well, they may not be speeding thanks to the new regulations from the mayor. And the proposed new fees will hopefully be a nice revenue stream that will make the city’s original deal with DecoBike look outdated.

Docked bikes may not have lived up to the original hype, but it did usher in a new era of travel. And for that, many in San Diego should be grateful.