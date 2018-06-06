Donna Frye’s latest crusade

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb Former councilmember and open-government advocate Donna Frye would like City Attorney Mara Elliott to stop fiddling with conflict-of-interest waivers.

The lawyer’s truth is not Truth, but consistency or a consistent expediency.

—Henry David Thoreau

Deadline day on Election Day is always an odd duck. Spin has as much a clue about how this particularly scatter-brained primary season will shake out as the man in the moon, but one thing is certain: Truth and honesty are endangered species, and the job of journalism has never been more important.

In these times, it is refreshing to check in with an old employer of mine. The one who, more than a decade ago, afforded me an opportunity to see how sausage is made at City Hall, with all the glorious moments and petty squabbles imaginable. Former councilmember Donna Frye hasn’t sat at the dais for more than seven years, but she still finds ways to push the buttons of city leaders when it comes to her life-long crusade of getting public documents into the hands of the actual public.

“In this day and age,” Frye told Spin recently, “I think Donald Trump has completely turned everything so upside down that it’s like these basic things that we think are very important and a problem, like public disclosure—which is really what the Trump stuff is all about now, public disclosure and lying—but it’s like everything is so out of whack that you at least have to try to take care of this stuff on a local level.”

Her focus at the moment might seem rather arcane to mere mortals—conflict-of-interest waivers approved by the city for law firms that also represent the city—but it is a continuation of a rather simple crusade: the public’s right to participate and deliberate on matters of public interest. Put more simply, can we trust attorneys to do the right thing when no one is looking?

“The public’s right to hear why a given waiver is justified—which would be satisfied by public deliberation of the issues involved—is not a courtesy that can be waived,” Frye explained.

Or, as her attorney, the often-colorful Cory Briggs, would say about this particular legal tussle, “Donna is concerned that the city’s waiving conflicts of interest with lawyers. Just ask yourself: Why the fuck would we ever allow a lawyer who worked for us to sue us? You tell them your deepest, darkest secrets. Why would you ever let them go work for the other side?

“As a consumer of legal services, why would I ever let my asshole go be my opponent’s asshole?”

Briggs answered his own question by suggesting, “The real reason it’s done is the lawyers who get the conflict waivers donate to the politicians who approve it.” The firms in question would tell you they are perfectly capable of keeping their stable of attorneys appropriately walled off to avoid such conflicts.

So, as she starts most public journeys, Frye made a public-records request last July for all waivers approved by the city from 2012 to 2017. At the same time, the City Council was fast-tracking a new policy to deal with these waivers—one that Frye found objectionable.

The new policy, prepared by City Attorney Mara Elliott and approved by the council in August, would require such waivers to come before the full City Council only if the city attorney brings forward a potential conflict or at least four councilmembers, consulted privately, make a request for a public hearing.

In other words, Frye argues, without public notification.

“She [Elliott] put the burden in the wrong place,” Briggs said. “She’s saying, ‘I’m privately giving the nine of you [councilmembers] this proposal Are there four of you who want it?’ She’s basically taking the temperature privately, in their office, one on one. That’s an illegal serial meeting and a Brown Act violation.”

As far as keeping track of these waivers, Frye wonders about that, too. In one email response from the City Attorney’s office in August, a deputy city attorney noted, “Although the City does not separately track or maintain a list of conflict-of-interest waivers that were granted, if any, it will make a diligent search of all accessible electronic files for any and all responsive records.”

“So they tell me they don’t even track them. That alone made my point,” Frye said.

But when Spin provided a copy of a waiver that had not been included in the documents sent to Frye, that started another round with the city. That waiver was granted to the Newport Beach-based law firm of Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth, which represented the city on a bond matter and desired to represent Goldman Sachs on the Chargers stadium initiative. And we know how that turned out.

“Why is the city agreeing to let its bond counsel go work for the Chargers?” Briggs asked. “I understand that the Chargers would want to hire lawyers who were already up to speed on city issues. But from the city’s perspective, why is the city trying to facilitate the Chargers’ financing arrangements? I thought the city was supposed to be neutral in all of this. Why the fuck did the city authorize its lawyers to go work for the Chargers?”

Frye communicated with Elliott for a time to try to find a remedy, but eventually those communications stopped. In November, Frye filed a lawsuit.

There is an easy solution, Frye insists. “Just put it in the frickin’ docket,” she said, “and then that way when you type in ‘conflict of interest waivers,’ guess what? You could find them all by your little old self.”

Adds Briggs, “This fix is under [Elliott], but her office sucks at this. The only people really good at keeping track of documents are the folks in the city clerk’s office. That’s what they do. So put the waivers on the consent agenda. If it’s not controversial, it’ll get approved and no big whoop. And if it is controversial, at least the public will have an opportunity to weigh in, as will the City Council.”

On Election Day, it seems easy to talk about public participation. Some other days, not so much. Let’s see if we can do better going forward, agreed?