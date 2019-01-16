Faulconer’s search for bold

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb With legacy opportunities fading, Mayor Kevin Faulconer is hanging on to hopes for a “grand” airport transit hub on the Navy’s old SPAWAR site.

There’s no such thing as legacies. At least, there is a legacy, but I’ll never see it.

—George W. Bush

Now faced with a City Council vowing bold progress in his last two years, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer seems intent on finding that last glimmering civic bauble that will cement his legacy as a can-doer—a far cry from his current perceived status as a talker who overpromises and underperforms.

Spin suspects the latter, hype-driven attribute was on full display as Faulconer delivered his next-to-last State of the City address Tuesday night at downtown’s Balboa Theatre. (This issue of CityBeat went to bed well before the speech.)

One topic that likely reared its head at some point during the evening’s oratory was the mayor’s latest shiny object: an airport-adjacent transit hub its backers have dubbed “San Diego Grand Central.” News of the idea last week prompted huzzahs from the opinion mavens over at the San Diego Union-Tribune, who called it “ambitious.”

“When Faulconer says, ‘We need a bold vision that is going to work for this region for decades to come,’ he’s on the money,” a Jan. 11 U-T editorial cooed. That’s light years from last August, when the mainstream paper’s editorial board issued the mayor a D- (“for disappointment”) over his bungled handling of a slew of municipal matters—from the growing homeless crisis and ensuing hepatitis A outbreak, to his failed efforts to expand the downtown convention center.

“He’s just not very good at getting the job done,” the paper lamented back then. That had to sting.

Now the mayor has turned his legacy sights on San Diego Grand Central, a concept that is indeed bold for a city whose residents, overall, are still wedded to their automobiles and the burgeoning ride-sharing industry.

While only at the embryonic stage, the proposal—which was hatched among regional leaders over recent months—would seek to transform the Navy’s sprawling, saw-tooth-roofed SPAWAR property and the neighboring Old Town Transit Center into a 21st Century transportation hub that links with the airport, possibly via an underground people mover under the airport runway.

In addition, preliminary plans unveiled last week include new expansive digs for SPAWAR, the Navy’s cyberwarfare branch, as well as housing, retail space and offices.

The Navy issued a “Request for Interest” in September seeking parties willing to redevelop the 70-acre SPAWAR site off of Interstate 5, just north of the San Diego International Airport. Major developers have expressed interest, but the mayor and Hasan Ikhrata, the very pro-transit new head of the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG), are hoping the Navy will agree that bold is beautiful.

“It’s time to think big,” Faulconer told the Voice of San Diego last week. “It’s a tremendous opportunity. There’s no better definition of a truly regional project and need than this.”

The Navy has set a Friday deadline for concept submissions, so it’s anyone’s guess how this will play out. As with all of the big ideas Faulconer has latched onto over the years, there will likely be many challenges along the way, not the least of which is how to pay for it.

And if anyone thinks this will be some quick fix to a legacy void, just chat with anyone overseeing the environmental conundrum the long-time military site poses.

Kristin Schwall is the water resource control engineer overseeing cleanup efforts at the former military-plane manufacturing site for the state Department of Toxic Substances Control. She told Spin that work is far from complete.

“It’s kind of a long process sometimes,” Schwall said. “We’ll just wait and see what happens because these things take time to work out all the details.”

She said the biggest concerns at the moment are some sites where toxic solvents have contaminated the groundwater. She added that one location, known as Site 10, may be close to resolving, “but right now we need some more information.”

The upshot, it seems, is no one really knows how bad the environmental conditions are beneath the sprawling site. And before anything can be built there, a risk assessment would be required.

The problem?

“It’s hard to do a risk assessment if you don’t know what’s there,” Schwall said.

The property is listed as a Superfund site. That is, it’s been determined by the federal government to be contaminated by hazardous waste and is a candidate for cleanup, but it is not on the National Priorities List, which targets sites known to be releasing toxins or threatening to do so.

Schwall said crews have begun taking more samples at the site “to establish exactly what’s out there and how high the concentrations are.” The Navy, she added, “thought they were towards the end, but it’s not going quite the way they thought it would.”

“I can’t imagine them tearing it down right now and building something because they’re still investigating out there,” Schwall said.

Schwall said she was not aware of any target date for total cleanup, but added she understood efforts were under way to expedite the investigation. A work plan, she noted, has been approved.

All this is to say, good luck, Mr. Mayor. Everyone deserves a legacy. Everyone is rooting for you to come up with something—anything—that will earn you the plaudits you so crave. It’s certainly been a bumpy mayoral ride for you, but much of that has been of your own making.

But you’ve certainly gained experience wading through the toxic sludge of political battles lost. Compared to that, getting through the volatile organic compounds that lurk beneath your latest big plan should be a walk in the park.

Folks seem to be cheering on this latest endeavor, although some wonder if this will be all worth it in the age of Uber and Lyft, or whether revenue-driven airport honchos will indeed be enthralled with the plans.

Let’s see where this goes. Maybe this time, the product will match the hype. You gotta figure Faulconer’s due to get something right. Anything.