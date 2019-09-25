Faulconer's Trump bump

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb It isn’t easy being a moderate Republican like termed-out Mayor Kevin Faulconer during Trump’s days of whine and poses.

They wanted a wall in San Diego. Good mayor in San Diego, by the way.

—President Donald Trump

So, the Cheese-Puff-in-Chief likes San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer. And why not? They’re both Republicans, sport chemically altered blonde hairstyles, and have uncertain political futures.

Whether Faulconer likes Trump, however, is certainly open to interpretation. When Agent Orange swept into town last week on a campaign-cash barnstorming run that reportedly netted millions for his 2020 re-election efforts, media reports of any meetups between the two were nonexistent.

In fact, when Trump arrived via Air Force One at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar last Wednesday, he was greeted not by San Diego’s mayor but Poway’s, the perennially cowboy-hatted Steve Vaus, who seemed to be enjoying the spotlight and Trump’s company. It could even be argued that Vaus, current chairman of the powerful San Diego Association of Governments (a position Faulconer has never sought), was the more appropriate choice as regional greeter.

Earlier this month, Faulconer stood before delegates of the California Republican Convention in roasting Indian Wells and delivered a speech that contained lots of words except one: “Trump.” Ergo, it received little attention, even though some billed the appearance as Faulconer’s attempt to persuade attendees to convert from a bunch of naysayers lacking sincere solutions to “the party that says ‘Yes!’ – particularly in solving the state’s homeless crisis.

“I’ll conclude by saying that addressing this crisis requires each of us to look in the mirror and acknowledge reality,” the mayor said at the convention.

And while he told conventioneers that “more housing is key,” Faulconer a day later announced that he would veto a 5-4 San Diego City Council inclusionary-housing policy decision intended to increase affordable housing by requiring developers to provide more in their projects or pay higher fees to fund affordable housing elsewhere.

Faulconer again leaned on advice from developers and business interests that such a policy would reduce home construction and produce fewer affordable homes. The City Council will have an opportunity to override the mayor’s veto in October, although six votes are required.

The mayor, meanwhile, sent in the troops to last week’s Rules Committee, where fellow Republican Councilman Scott Sherman continued his push to get the mayor’s office removed from the process of selecting an independent city auditor.

“The current process is undefined and kind of suspect with the mayor’s office appointing the auditor who will oversee the mayor’s office,” Sherman told committee members last Wednesday. “I think it’s well past time to change this. It’s a serious flaw in the system.”

As previously reported in this column, Sherman—frequently a Faulconer loyalist—hit the proverbial roof when the mayor nominated for the auditor position a deputy director in the city treasurer’s office who last worked as an auditor in 2010. The city has been operating with an interim city auditor since Eduardo Luna left in frustration last year to take a similar job with the city of Beverly Hills.

Until last week, the mayor’s office had offered no opinion on Sherman’s March 2020 ballot proposal to boot the mayor from the auditor-selection process. But at the Rules Committee meeting, Almis Udrys, Faulconer’s deputy chief of staff for innovation and policy, suggested a slower approach.

Udrys raised several concerns, including whether the current 10-year term for an appointed city auditor is still appropriate (no other cities have a similar length of term for the position) and whether the expertise now required to serve on the city’s audit committee—a unique amalgam of elected and public members—should be broadened “to allow for greater participation.”

Udrys suggested a workshop or referral to the audit committee might be in order, but Sherman seemed to sense an effort to delay the measure. “I want to make sure it doesn’t get pushed from March all the way to November and in that time, we lose our interim auditor and end up having the mayor appointing the next independent auditor,” Sherman said. “That’s the very situation that we’re trying to avoid.”

Udrys later pushed back on that notion. “That’s not true,” he said. “We would have to put forward a nomination at City Council, which would then have to be approved. There’s no circumstance under which we’re just going to put a new auditor in, even under the current process.”

Council President Georgette Gómez, who also chairs the Rules Committee, said her greatest concern was getting the measure docketed for City Council consideration in time to qualify for the March ballot. The council has until December 6 to submit a measure to the county registrar of voters, but the last council meeting before the Thanksgiving holiday legislative recess is November 19.

“That’s a slippery slope that we’re walking in terms of getting it on the calendar,” Gómez said.

In the end, the Rules Committee voted unanimously to forward the measure to the full City Council while also requesting that the Audit Committee, which Sherman chairs, review the language and offer its perspective.

Gary Blackmer, a retired Oregon State auditor and respected authority on the position, told Spin he was “disappointed” that the proposed language fails to make clear the importance of performance audits, which as opposed to financial audits measures efficiencies in a given department or program.

“Performance audits more directly address services provided to citizens, but are unlikely to be produced under these provisions,” Blackmer said.

Former City Councilwoman Donna Frye, who has expressed support for Sherman’s efforts, also had another concern. “The Rules Committee specifically stated there should be no mayoral or mayoral staff involvement,” she said. “Wonder why that is not reflected in the city attorney’s draft?”

The draft language also would keep the mayor’s office in the mix by allowing the city’s chief financial officer, a mayoral hire, on the screening committee.

Like with Trump, Faulconer may appear to be keeping an arm’s-length distance. But the devil, as always, is in the details.

Spin Cycle appears every other week. Write to johnl@sdcitybeat.com.