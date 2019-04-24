Fewer voters, sketchier decisions

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb When it comes to 2016’s popular Measure L, legacy-hunting Mayor Kevin Faulconer and wannabe successor Todd Gloria are playing with voter-intent fire.

In matters of style, swim with the current; in matters of principle, stand like a rock.

—Thomas Jefferson

Boy, if local leaders had sold Measure L in 2016 like they did last week, who knows what the outcome would have been for the overwhelmingly approved, tectonic-shifting initiative that moved citizen-generated ballot measures to November general elections?

At a rally just weeks before the November 2016 election, then-councilmember Todd Gloria likened the promise of Measure L to the participatory boom experienced when voters embraced a shift from at-large to district-only City Council elections. Supporters stood beside him holding signs that proclaimed, “More Voters/Better Decisions.”

“That was extremely controversial, [but] the end result has been that we have gotten better voter participation, more representation… more diversity—people of color, LGBT, women—being able to serve in public office,” Gloria told rally-goers.

Fast forward to last week,and now-Assemblymember Gloria’s “more representation” mantra conveniently vanished.

“Some of us were deeply involved in Measure L,” he told the City Council last Monday. “This was an opportunity to put the council in the driver’s seat, and that’s where you find yourself today.”

Michael Zucchet, top honcho with the politically influential Municipal Employees Association and a San Diego Port Commissioner, noted that his union “spent a lot of money” supporting the passage of Measure L. But last week, he focused his remarks on the simplicity of the 2016 measure that garnered nearly two-thirds of the citywide vote.

“There are no emergency clauses, no need to make findings to do something other than a November ballot,” he said. “There’s no direction. There’s no will. There’s no spirit.”

Why the sudden parsing of a popular ballot measure into a tool for political expediency? You can thank San Diego’s never-ending version of PTSD (Put Tourists Somewhere Damnit!) over expanding the San Diego Convention Center.

To put it more simply, Mayor Kevin Faulconer sees the clock ticking down on his mad search for a legacy other than Hepatitis A, the Bolts bolting and potholes the size of moon craters. He’s banking on a citizens’ initiative that has stumbled its way on to the November 2020 ballot. The proposed measure, dubbed “Yes! For a Better San Diego,” would boost the city’s hotel tax to pay, it is said, for the center expansion, as well as much-needed road repairs and improved homeless services and programs.

There’s just one problem: the November 2020 ballot appears ripe for its own traffic jam of tax-boosting ballot measures including bond measures for affordable housing and transit. So it’s not surprising that conventioneers fear an anti-tax voter backlash.

To avoid that, a coalition of powerful city forces up and down the political food chain—past backers of Measure L included—decided that the March 2020 primary ballot seemed more hospitable to its hotel-tax ballot measure. Most everyone agrees that Measure L gives the City Council discretion in the placement of ballot measures, but that still doesn’t make it right.

These forces won out—at least temporarily—last week when the City Council voted 5-4 to begin the process to put the hotel-tax ballot measure on the March 2020 primary ballot.

Andrea Guerrero, executive director of the Alliance San Diego Mobilization Fund, a key participant in Measure L’s success, said that even the City Attorney’s Office acknowledged that “voters very clearly stated their preference for a November general election for a citizens’ initiative.”

“The reason this is a betrayal of voters is that the members of council who voted to resolve to hold an early election did so ignoring this preference,” Guerrero told Spin. “That is the issue here. They ignored it in their comments. All they saw was the exception, not the rule. They saw the exception, which is the discretion [of the Council], but they didn’t see the rule, which is the stated preference of voters for November elections.”

She questioned why the need to rush to pass the resolution with so many unknowns, including whether the measure will require a two-thirds vote to pass, which Guerrero believes is certain because the measure calls for bonds.

There is also the lingering question on the status of the land coveted for the convention-center expansion. The leaseholders of that land, known as Fifth Avenue Landing, are scheduled to seek approval from the Port Commission in May for a proposed hotel there.

She may have answered her own question. Rumors are flying that the vote last week was needed to improve the city’s negotiating position with the leaseholders for the land, which has slipped in and out of the city’s hands in almost Keystone Kop fashion.

Cory Briggs, the activist attorney running for mayor, has hinted of a legal battle should the council majority vote similarly sometime in the fall when an ordinance is presented to them. He also suggested the council could remedy the situation by initiating its own March ballot measure that would simply raise the hotel tax for general-fund purposes, a prospect that would require only a majority of voters to pass rather than two-thirds.

Guerrero shakes her head when told of this. Doubling down against the wishes of voters does seem counter-productive, despite the needed revenues.

Councilmember Chris Ward, who joined colleagues Monica Montgomery, Barbara Bry and Vivian Moreno in opposing the March move, wondered how a ballot measure requiring a two-thirds vote would fare “when we’re being asked to start off that process by flatly disrespecting the voters.”

Added Ward: “The voters said make the most important decisions when the most people vote. If we go down this path, Measure L effectively ceases to function at all, and I’m not comfortable with my vote today by taking us there.”

This sort of political manipulation was surely not on the minds of Measure L voters back in 2016. Is this the kind of precedent this city wants to set? To wage this type of battle over an eight-month time difference? To think voters won’t be able to distinguish the gems from the clunkers is the ultimate insult.