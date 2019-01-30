Flipping Maienschein

× Expand Photo by John R. Lamb Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher poaching state Assembly pal Brian Maienschein has local GOP Chairman Tony Krvaric feeling jilted.

Among famous traitors of history one might mention the weather.

—Ilka Chase

When the news broke last week that Republican-lite state Assemblymember and former San Diego City Council member Brian Maienschein had jumped ship and joined the Democratic Party, the behind-the-scenes rumor mill lit up like a flare shot into the night sky.

He’s going to run for county Board of Supervisors and join fellow ship-jumper Nathan Fletcher in righting that tilting barge of dithering knuckleheads! went one rumor.

Another batty claim had Maienschein seeking to run for mayor, thus blowing up San Diego’s increasingly interesting 2020 mayororal race. This one had Spin in particular stitches, given it also suggested that congressional Rep. Scott Peters and Assembly warrior/chief party poacher Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher would be backing him over Assembly colleague Todd Gloria, who attended Maienschein’s party-switch announcement.

Maienschein, never one to be particularly original, pulled out the old it’s-not-me-it’s-you defense for his decision to bail on the Party of Trump less than three months after narrowly winning re-election. This ain’t rocket science, people. Maienschein read the writing on the wall in his North County district after winning re-election by the skin of his teeth. The teeth, in this case, are the incisors of his conservative-leaning Poway constituents.

Gonzalez-Fletcher, who married her first poach, was open about how she wooed Maienschein over to the Dems. She told Voice of San Diego that her second catch came after applying a bit of a headlock on Maienschein, whom she described as a good friend and San Diego-to-Sacramento traveling bud. Opting not to back his Democratic challenger, Sunday Gover, in November, Gonzalez-Fletcher made it clear that would not be the case in 2020 should he stick with the GOP.

“The district had changed,” she told Voice, “and I would support a Democrat in 2020 in the 77th. Happy it will be Brian.”

So everyone’s happy, right? Well, not exactly. Local Republicans flailed all over the place like recently ditched suitors. And no one seemed to take it harder than local party Chairman Tony Krvaric.

“Assemblyman @BMaienschein gratefully took Republican help to get elected and re-elected. Now he turns his back on his friends and blames @realDonaldTrump - who was president last year too. Weak,” Krvaric tweeted. He punctuated the tweet with a screengrab of an old text from Maienschein that showed a direct mailer of GOP endorsements. The mailer included an endorsement of Maienschein, and the screengrab includes a text from him that says, “Thanks Tony!” along with a smiley emoji.

You never wish heart-breaking divorces on anyone, but Krvaric should have seen this one coming. Brian Brady, a SDGOP Central Committee alternate who has clashed with Krvaric in the past, said he knew Maienschein had the potential to flip two years ago.

“Tony’s Achilles’ heel is, he sees the world in Rs and Ds [Republicans and Democrats],” Brady told Spin, adding (shock!) that not all Republicans are saints nor are all Dems devils. In the end, Brady figures Maienschein’s mutiny will hurt him more than the party, given rumors that San Diego Councilmember Mark Kersey, one of the few remaining GOP stars in the local constellation, may challenge the newly minted Democrat rather than run for mayor himself.

Spin asked Brady whom Republicans have in the stables for a legitimate mayoral run in 2020. He paused and let out a little air. “It’s a lost cause,” he lamented. “The funny thing is, four years ago I was thinking [Councilmember] Chris Cate was going to be the next mayor.”

Then SoccerCity Memo-gate ended that idea.

“The way he handled that whole thing was bad,” Brady said. “There is an argument to be made that San Diegans like their mayors Republican and boring.”

San Diego might well turn that page in 2020, since the early handicapping seems to be focused on the Democratic side of the slate and demographics are seen shifting left. Gloria, the former city council president who played mayor to some acclaim during the Bob Filner fiasco, as well as first-term Councilmember Barbara Bry, seem ready to have at it while activist attorney Cory Briggs, if he’s a serious candidate, has potential to cause havoc with his no-holds-barred style.

Brady said he hopes local GOP leaders come around at some point to realize if they can’t field a decent candidate, maybe backing a non-party-affiliate like former San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman would be their best shot.

“My guess is when we’re in hell—and I don’t know how much deeper in hell we can be—but when we’re finally in hell for the [2020] general election, a good number of Central Committee members will go, ‘Why don’t we back Shelley?’ If she’s viable and can beat, I don’t know, Todd Gloria, then why not?”

He thinks a candidate that can “stay in their lane—potholes, cops, firemen, lifeguards, water and trash,” might have a chance. “That’s why Shelley could be an interesting candidate,” he said.

A rumor has circulated for months that Republicans have told Zimmerman they’d get on board with her if she joined the party, which—the rumor goes—she has declined to do.

“I know there was an effort to get her to kneel,” Brady said, “but you understand why, right? We’re the Republican Party, and a Republican organization backs Republicans. But I’m still guessing she’s still the great Republican hope.”

This isn’t to say that Democrats have their act completely together. The local party was scheduled to choose its new leader on Tuesday after this publication went to bed. But judging by the 11th-hour emails flying in the background with allegations that Spin won’t repeat because of their anonymous nature, the Democrats are in for a wild ride of their own.

In this era of NIMBY vs. YIMBY, MAGA vs. DACA, yin vs. yang, up vs. down, it may be nostalgic to pine for simpler days when truth meant something, compromise wasn’t a dirty word and political parties knew their respective corners.

Switching teams mid-Trump isn’t brain surgery. More like shooting floating fish in a barrel. The question is, what does it all mean in the end? Chest-thumping has got this city just as far as browbeating—drifting on an ocean of uncertainty, awaiting the magic flare of illumination.