Fossils vs. the New Green Deal

No time to joke or waddle. Will local congressional Democrats Scott Peters and Susan Davis jump on board Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal?

Do not call for black power or green power. Call for brain power.

—Barbara Jordan

Well, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer can’t say he didn’t ask for it.

Only a month ago, Faulconer ended his State of the City address with this declaration: “We treasure our beaches, bays and healthy environment. Now we must lead the climate action revolution to protect them!”

Last week, that revolution attracted the national spotlight in the form of the Green New Deal, a phrase that has simultaneously made progressive hearts swoon and conservative minds explode in hallucinogenic spasms of future-hellscape flatulence. No planes! No cows! No flying cows!

Faulconer has remained mum on the 14-page, data-driven congressional resolution unveiled late last week by first-year Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and U.S. Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts that makes the case for a 10-year, moonshot-like “national mobilization” to attack climate change and societal inequities.

“Climate change and our environmental challenges are one of the biggest existential threats to our way of life, not just as a nation but as a world,” Ocasio-Cortez declared at a press conference last Thursday. “And in order for us to combat that threat, we must be as ambitious and innovative in our solution as possible.”

Added Markey, whose congressional career began 13 years before Ocasio-Cortez was born: “We are talking about jobs and justice. We are talking about the greatest blue-collar job creation program in a generation. We are talking about repairing the historic oppressions of frontline and vulnerable communities which have borne the worst burdens of our fossil-fuel economy.”

Two local members of Congress, the veteran Juan Vargas and newbie Mike Levin, stood before cameras with Markey and Ocasio-Cortez at the Thursday presser. Not anywhere in the vicinity were Democratic colleagues Scott Peters and Susan Davis. The pair would later release statements that oozed caution.

“Activists supporting a Green New Deal have brought a new level of attention and enthusiasm to the issue of climate change,” Peters told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “Our challenge now is to translate that enthusiasm into bipartisan action on climate.”

Echoed Davis: “As legislative details of the Green New Deal are released, I look forward to working with Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Markey on a comprehensive approach to addressing climate change.”

The hesitant reactions were not a surprise to Nicole Capretz, executive director of the Climate Action Campaign and one of San Diego’s leading warriors against the fossil-fuel industry. Of Peters and Davis, she said, “I think their political style has always been more centrist and incremental. We can’t afford to tweak at the margins and go slow—the science and data show that we don’t have much time. So I think their political style doesn’t match what’s needed in this moment in time, which is unfortunate. I don’t see them changing, I’ll be honest.”

Although she has yet to speak to Ocasio-Cortez (“I’d love to!”), Capretz senses that this new national groundswell may have roots back to San Diego and its well-publicized Climate Action Plan, which legally binds the city to a host of environmental goals, including 100 percent renewable-energy use and 50 percent greenhouse-gas reductions by 2035.

“I think she saw that we started the movement for 100 percent renewables. We were the largest city to make that goal,” Capretz said. “That got national attention. I think we’ve been ground zero for the call for 100-percent clean energy, absolutely.”

And while Republicans do their best to paint the New Green Deal as a socialist plot to end air travel and eliminate cow farts, Capretz sees a real opportunity for an honest debate about our environmental future.

“Propelling the national conversation forward is invaluable,” she said. “The calculation there is beyond measure because we’ve been stymied from getting the climate crisis on the mainstream national agenda in a meaningful way. That alone is a huge shift in the right direction.”

The oil and gas industry remains a powerful force on both sides of the aisle in Congress, Capretz noted, but local victories still come, like the Climate Action Plan and the recent embrace of community choice aggregation, a fancy term for local control of energy procurement.

Politicians in the downtown echo chamber vigorously opposed both initially. Now, those folks are on board.

“I don’t know how to explain it,” Capretz said. “There’s just some core, fundamental belief that this is the right thing to do and that most Americans get that. Obviously with a younger generation coming up and owning their political power in a way that we never did, it feels like there’s legitimate hope.”

At a council committee meeting last week, Councilmember Monica Montgomery made it clear that she’ll be watching the progress of the New Green Deal, particularly its focus on addressing inequalities that have burdened underserved communities for decades. “How we could somehow make that a local incentive would be awesome for me,” she said.

Councilmember Chris Ward ag-reed. “I like what we’re seeing,” he said, adding that from “a conceptual standpoint… we should get behind that as well.”

Maybe Peters and Davis will warm up to the revolution. Certainly there will be potholes along the way. “Is it going to be one step forward, two steps back?” Capretz asked. “Yes.”

Republican leaders apparently think they can fear-monger their way out of a legit conversation, while Democratic honchos giggle and scoff, calling it a “green dream.” But come 2020, if this environmental groundswell evolves into a tsunami, the shift in political power could be monumental.

“The Green New Deal concept polls high among Republicans, Democrats and independents,” Capretz noted. “We don’t have any other climate solution that seems to transcend ideology.”

One area that Capretz feels will remain “vexing” if not added to the deal? Land use. “I haven’t seen sprawl mentioned,” she said. “But I think it will be part of the conversation.”

Spin asked Capretz if Faulconer should chime in.

“He did call for a climate action revolution,” she said. On the other hand, she added, “It’s appropriate for the youth to lead the climate revolution. They’re fearless, with nothing to lose.”