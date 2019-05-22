Game of groans

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb He’s the local right-wing guru of inflammatory gab, but now Carl DeMaio may be angling to take another run for mayor in 2020.

If at first you don’t succeed, find out if the loser gets anything.

—William Lyon Phelps

Carl DeMaio is not a Game of Thrones fan.

“I’m so glad it’s done, it’s over,” the former San Diego City Councilmember-turned-right-wing-radio-gabber snarled at the opening of his rant-heavy show on Monday. “What happened? Nobody got the throne! So the whole damn, the whole series was on a competition for getting a throne, and in the end nobody got it!”

Chimed in his sidekick, a GoT devotee, “Well, yeah, I mean a big dragon burned it up.”

Now, readers might be asking themselves: Why is a perfectly nice alt-weekly columnist listening to the ravings of an attention-starved political has-been who seeks relevance by preening before his personal savior Donald Trump? Good question. (Let’s just say not being immersed in the GoT hubbub frees up some time.)

It all started last week when the phone rang. The number looked unfamiliar (the area code, Spin later determined, hailed from South Carolina), but something in the back of the mind seemed to whisper, answer it.

A booming recorded voice reminiscent of Mr. Moviefone immediately launched into what would become an eight-minute robocall push poll focused on San Diego’s 2020 election to replace termed-out Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

The Mr. Moviefone voice wanted to know right off the bat who among four mayoral candidates had won over Spin’s heart. As the names were robo-read, Spin chuckled thinking Mr. Moviefone doesn’t read this column too often. The names drifted by—Todd Gloria, Barbara Bry, Cory Briggs—and then the fourth hit the ears like a brick through glass… Carl DeMaio!

That’s weird, Spin thought. No Mark Kersey, the local city councilman who recently jumped the Republican ship into independent waters. Kersey did so after DeMaio publicly dared him to face his radio-wave wrath if he voted for a project labor agreement at San Diego International Airport, which Kersey did.

The pundit class is betting that Kersey will be the first conservative-leaning big-ticket entry into the 2020 mayor’s race. And it’s apparent that DeMaio—who clearly hasn’t gotten over his 2012 loss to the trainwreck that was Bob Filner—wants to be the monkey wrench in those plans.

Using eight questions, Mr. Moviefone helped lay out what DeMaio must figure is his pathway back to pertinence. The robocall opened with a dig at SANDAG, the regional planning agency currently ensconced in a battle royale over transit vs. highway funding priorities using Transnet dollars approved by voters in 2004.

“Now, 15 years later, city politicians want to cancel those road and highway projects and transfer all of the earmarked money to transit and bike projects instead, Mr. Moviefone bellowed. “Based on what you know, do you support or oppose this proposed shift of funds.”

Then the robot wanted to know how Spin felt about “a proposal to charge drivers a congestion fee for permission for them to use the roads during rush hours... Supporters of the congestion fee say it is designed to discourage people from driving cars… opponents say the congestion fee is outrageous because we already pay taxes to drive on roads.”

After a question about appropriate levels of transit funding, Mr. Moviefone moved on to Faulconer’s legacy hope: the March ballot measure to raise the city’s hotel tax to fund a convention-center expansion, homeless services and road repairs.

“Opponents say this tax increase is simply a way for the city to compensate for its budget deficit,” the voice opined.

Then a question about a proposed half-cent sales tax boost proposed for the November 2020 ballot by Metropolitan Transit System officials to, as the robot put it, “fund transit and bike programs.” (Actually, it would fund transit and affordable housing on underused MTS parking lots, but why quibble with a robot.) “Opponents say the sales tax is regressive and unfairly hurts working families the most.”

And, of course, it wouldn’t be a Team DeMaio production without a few questions about city pension reform, the subject that rocketed DeMaio onto the political scene oh-so-many years ago. To be fair, the legal process has not been kind to DeMaio’s claim to fame. Proposition B, the 2012 pension-slashing ballot measure, was struck down by the California Supreme Court last year citing that it was illegally placed on the ballot by then-mayor Jerry Sanders without conferring with city labor groups. The measure was returned to a lower court to determine a remedy that could cost taxpayers, according to the robo-voice, “hundreds of millions of dollars.”

Mr. Moviefone asked if city employees should receive “payout for life” pensions or “simply receive a contribution to a 401(k) defined contribution account modeled after what private-sector employees receive.”

The push poll concluded with thunder, asking if City Council members who vote “to invalidate the citizens pension-reform initiative and restore pensions” should be recalled and removed from office.

On Monday, DeMaio referred to PLA-backing Kersey as a “coward” who “wet his pants,” so who knows how he would describe such Prop. B traitors. But Will Rodriguez-Kennedy, the first-year chairman of the local Democratic Party, isn’t sweating a potential DeMaio entry into the mayor’s sweepstakes.

“I have no idea if Carl is running,” he told Spin. “All I know is that the Democratic Party is prepared to elect a Democratic mayor in the next cycle. We have the strongest position to get there almost regardless of which Republican candidate they throw out.”

Added the chairman: “The reality is that Carl’s policies in the past have failed San Diego and have cost us greatly. I think people will remember his signature accomplishment has cost the city millions. That’s not the type of leadership we need in San Diego.”

Spin unsuccessfully reached out to DeMaio for comment. With Briggs now out of the race and instead training his sites on unseating City Attorney Mara Elliott, DeMaio would likely be the firebrand in the room. Unfortunately for DeMaio, that brand of fire is slowly dimming. Mimicking Trump just seems so passé these days.

Still, don’t expect DeMaio to change his tune. “What’s that phrase from Game of Thrones?” Rodriguez-Kennedy asked. “Chaos is a ladder.”