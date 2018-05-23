Gasp(ar)ing for relevance and other tales

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb Political consultant Jason Roe has gone full dog whistle in his strategy to get appointed District Attorney Summer Stephan elected over Soros-backed challenger Geneviéve Jones-Wright.

If you have a weak candidate and a weak platform, wrap yourself up in the American flag and talk about the Constitution.

—Matthew Stanley Quay

Less than two weeks out from the June 5 primary election, and we know what that means: Time for desperate measures from desperate candidates.

Kristin Gaspar, the newest member of the all-Republican county Board of Supervisors, has decided to wrap herself in the fraying coattails of the Commander-in-Tweet. It’s a last-ditch effort to generate some spark in her floundering run to replace the departing Darrell Issa in the 49th Congressional District race.

She’s appeared on Fox News as often as they’ll let her to rail against so-called “sanctuary city” immigration policies in California and even traveled to Washington, D.C. last week to sit at a big table among other Trump fawners to heap glowing praise on the clown prince of mayhem.

“If you look around this room, your tiny but mighty team, this is what Governor [Jerry] Brown classifies as lowlife politicians. Well, here we are,” she told Trump.

One could argue the value of using the word “tiny” in the presence of the man Spy magazine once labeled a “short-fingered vulgarian,” but we’re not here to nitpick. No pronouncements have emanated since that Roundtable of Hate, so Spin can only conclude that Gaspar decided it was wise to swing wide afield from the mainstream voters in her coastal district in the hopes of pouring some fuel on her smoldering mess of a congressional campaign.

What will be fun to watch after her campaign flames out is whether this decision—clearly endorsed by her political guru, Jason Roe (the sharp-tongued, hyper-tanned consultant once dubbed by Voice of San Diego as Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s “elbow”)—will complicate any plans to run for re-election as supervisor in 2020.

Some political observers will privately tell you that Roe has done a terrible disservice to the golden girl of local Republican circles, in that this move stamps her as a Trump disciple in a district not considered a GOP stronghold. One political consultant suggested she well could have “cruised” to re-election victory in two years but will now face an uphill battle thanks to her decision to veer far right.

One veteran political observer suggested that Gaspar’s surprise entry may have less to do with any rational reason to run and more to do with Roe wanting a dog in the hunt for an open congressional seat.

“He’s totally screwed her, I think,” the observer said privately.

Meanwhile, another Roe candidate has decided to take a similar sky-will-fall tactic when it comes to local law enforcement. District Attorney Summer Stephan, appointed by supervisors last year to complete the term of now-terrible supervisorial candidate Bonnie Dumanis, has begun ditching candidate forums with her challenger, Deputy Public Defender Geneviéve Jones-Wright. She’s done this, it seems, so that she can appear instead on right-wing news broadcasts hoping to strike fear in voters considering support for her criminal justice reform challenger.

Appearing Monday on the local pro-Trump conservative One America News Network, Stephan railed against her opponent and the independent expenditures from billionaire George Soros, which have leveled the playing field and caused much flapping among right-wingers.

One minute, Stephan was calling the Soros financial injection “a surprise attack in the dead of night, basically.” The next, when prompted by a softball-tossing commentator, she boasted that she knew the “attack” was coming because “I studied all the other races” across the country where Soros has supported other DA challengers.

Stephan whined that she “started to see the signs” when trying to secure a campaign website domain and discovered that “eight to 10 versions” had already been taken—a dirty-trick technique that Republican operatives have boasted about using in the past.

Playing off a comment from the commentator that her opponent is “anti-law enforcement,” Stephan seemed to suggest that Soros had a role in the election of a top prosecutor in Texas who “had ‘Not Guilty’ tattooed on his chest.” The tattoo is real, but a Christian Science Monitor story from last year noted that Mark Gonzalez, the reform-minded DA for Nueces County, did not receive donations from Soros.

But that didn’t stop Stephan from taking a giant leap that her opponent would “legalize prostitution” and promote “an open society,” apparently a dog whistle reference to Soros’ Open Society Foundation, whose stated mission is to seek accountability and openness in government.

“It’s not just like supporting some candidate because you believe in them,” she said in the interview, “but rather finding a candidate who is a proxy for the Soros agenda.”

In response, a Jones-Wright spokesperson told Spin, “I’ll take, ‘Things that don’t surprise me’ for $800, Alex.”

This is where we are in 2018: Serious discussions about immigration policy and criminal justice relegated to scare tactics and goofy sound bites from conservatives hoping to rally their bases while throwing common sense into the dustbin.

Frankly, Spin is wondering why the Soros folks are expending money on boosting their chosen challengers and not dropping carpet bombs on incumbents they want to unseat.

As one political soothsayer noted, “They should have been pounding away at Stephan on her record as a prosecutor, the record of the Dumanis administration and the need for change in the DA’s office. Those are all good red-meat issues. But if you were putting a million dollars into television, you could do some major damage.”

In San Diego, tradition suggests that it’s hard enough to defeat an incumbent. That being said, Soros certainly has a right to spend his dough any way he chooses, and in some cases he has succeeded.

Perhaps in the final days of this primary season, the gloves will really come off. And by that Spin means more than all the paper cuts we’ve seen from the avalanche of campaign mailers burying local voters in a whiteout of confusion and false allegiances similar to a Survivor episode.

Stay tuned. Stay alert. And for heaven’s sake, vote!