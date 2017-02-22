Giving the finger to public comment

× Expand Image taken from San Diego City Council webcast San Diego Councilmember Scott Sherman blames images like this for his audio-only public coment proposal.

Free speech is the whole thing, the whole ball game. Free speech is life itself.

—Salman Rushdie

Oh sure, they’re occasionally loud, periodically redundant, sometimes meandering in their messaging. But do the actions of a boisterous handful of frequent speakers at San Diego City Council meetings represent “a subversion of the intent” of California’s open-meetings law?

Councilmember Scott Sherman seems to think so and has made it a top priority for 2017 to rid city airwaves of their images. Not their words, mind you dear reader, just the visuals.

Welcome to the grab-bag, hop-scotch world of “non-agenda public comment,” a field of endeavor common among legislative gatherings where the public is legally entitled to attend. Over the years, leaders within the city of San Diego have wrestled with the value and importance of the non-agenda public comment portion of meetings, trimming it from three to two minutes per speaker and even arguing that it should occur only once during two-day City Council sessions because it’s technically one consolidated meeting.

Craig Sherman, a local attorney not related to the Republican councilmember, filed suit against the city in 2014 over the latter interpretation, prompting the City Council to revise a 13-year practice of allowing non-agenda public comment only on Tuesdays by adding a Monday comment period.

Attorney Sherman looks at Councilmember Sherman’s latest idea and sounds like someone ready to slip on the gloves and re-enter the ring. “Sherman seems to be gunning after people who are critical of City Council action or inaction,” he wrote Spin in an email. “This is exactly what the Brown Act is supposed to provide—comment from people who do not have access to councilmembers (through special interest or lobbyists) who have to air their comments at a non-agenda public comment session.”

So what exactly is Councilmember Sherman proposing? Let’s read it directly from his Jan. 13 memo laying out his 2017 priorities for the council’s influential Rules Committee. At the top of Sherman’s list is this:

“The Brown Act requires non-agenda public comment be held every meeting of the legislative body. The City of San Diego typically has the same ten individuals speaking on the same topic each meeting. This usage of non-agenda public comment is a subversion of the intent of the legislation. I would request a review of requirements for non-agenda public comment, including but not limited to the ability to only provide audio of the comments.”

By way of translation, allow Spin to take a crack: The same people approach the City Council with the same issues that never get resolved, ergo we should cut their video feed at meetings. Missing anything there?

Spin caught up with Councilmember Sherman last week as he emerged from an Audit Committee meeting at City Hall. Asked about his proposed limitations, he replied, “It’s not limiting. It’s changing some of the ways we do things. My biggest thing is I don’t want staff to be sitting around, waiting to do their presentations while we go through non-agenda public comment, especially when it’s usually the same 13 people.”

He said in the years he’s spent on the council, he could recall only once acting on anything resulting from non-agenda public comment. The goal of his proposal, he said, is “just to make sure it’s not the same 12 people saying the same thing every time they show up.”

So to review, there are anywhere from 10 to 13 citizens who are consistent in their grievances, and this, says the councilmember, needs to be curtailed. And not showing their images on CityTV 24 or in webcasts will solve this?

“Unfortunately, there are a few people who like to come down because it’s televised,” Councilmember Sherman explained. “They go home and watch themselves.”

Spin isn’t quite sure how he knows this, but then the councilmember gets to the actual kernel of his argument when comment content is mentioned: “You can bring a PowerPoint and then it comes up and you’ll see obscene gestures and those kinds of things, and I don’t really want that going out over public television. Check out yesterday’s.”

Sure enough, last Tuesday represented a watershed moment in local political-comment theater when a frequent council speaker devoted his two minutes to a video loop of a gentleman brandishing double middle fingers to the camera while proclaiming, “Go show that to the City Council!” It repeated 25 times before being abruptly cut off.

The speaker was Bob Kuczewski, founder of the Torrey Hawks, a hang-gliding enthusiasts club. For a decade, Kuczewski has documented his rocky relationship with operators of the Torrey Pines Gliderport while urging city leaders to create some oversight for the prime cliff-side location that is actually a city park.

A software developer by trade with degrees in aeronautical and astronautical engineering, Kuczewski recently set up a website, sandiegocitywatch.org, as a kind of clearinghouse for local public commentary, including a slew of his non-agenda appearances, which typically include video snippets from his not-so-pleasant encounters with Gliderport employees.

“I try to show everything, not just the finger,” he recently explained. “When I started out I was very pleasant. But this is 10 years of me going down to the city. It’s $20 parking, half my day, and I’ve gotten nothing out of the council in all that time. This is the easiest problem they have—just create an advisory board.”

After his council representative, Sherri Lightner, refused to meet with him during her two terms, he’s more hopeful now that he’s already talked to her successor, Barbara Bry. But Sherman’s proposal still irks him: “They’re trying to shut me up, trying to keep the public from what I’m seeing.”

At the most recent Rules Committee meeting, where the priorities were discussed, speakers railed against Sherman’s proposal as “appalling” and “reprehensible.”

Activist attorney Cory Briggs, licking his chops should Sherman’s proposal be approved, said the councilmember “gets paid to sit there and listen to it. How much staff time do we waste making it John Lamb Day? How come that’s more important than actually hearing people’s grievances about how the government’s being run?”

Amen.