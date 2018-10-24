Going down in Spookytown

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb Duncan Hunter Jr., Diane Harkey and Gary Kreep: the dried fruit of this haunted election season.

Words have no power to impress the mind without the exquisite horror of their reality.

—Edgar Allan Poe

Political campaigns rarely deliver candy to the trick-or-treat bags of a yearning electorate. We’d be lucky if we get a bruised apple, a box of raisins or some other wrinkly dried fruit more suitable for a lunch box.

But the promises made on the campaign trail typically pale in comparison to the venomous, dry-iced accusations flung about like startled bats in a cave. Maybe it’s just Spin, but this year’s pack of prevaricating platitudes seem particularly batty. And there’s still nearly two weeks to go before the big day.

The mainstream narrative is that Nov. 6 will be some sort of Ultimate Trump Takedown Test Day, wherein Democrats will see if they have painted a bleak enough future picture to rouse enough voters to the polls to overcome the revved-up red meat backers of a president who likes to break things. Things like treaties, or world records for lies per tweet.

But one does not have to travel to Washington, D.C., or the latest presidential golf course of choice, to track down choice cuts of bullshit; the spooky scary kind of bullshit that makes one wonder if the particular purveyor of such bloviating ever truly looks in the mirror for something other than hair perfection. No, dear San Diegans, our own backyard is rife with menacing manure.

Take Diane Harkey, the current reigning Queen of Entitlement Ooze, as an example. A former California Assemblymember now waging an uphill battle to replace Darrell Issa in Congress, Harkey may be many things to many people. But subtle she ain’t.

Last week at a rally in support of the gas tax-repealing Prop. 6, Harkey didn’t even attempt to mask her disdain at the notion that some of the 12-cent-per-gallon tax bump would benefit, of all people, mass-transit users!

After one state senator greased the skids by sketching a bleak future of mandatory walking, biking and bus rides, Harkey threw hydraulic fluid on the truthiness bonfire. As first reported by Andrew Bowen of KPBS, Harkey howled about the gas tax.

“This is just fraud. It’s forcing you to take bikes, get on trains, hose off at the depot and try to get to work,” Harkey aggressively lamented. “That does not work. That does not work with my hair and heels. I cannot do that and I will not do that.”

Spin (by disclosure an avid taker and enjoyer of said transit) is heartened to know that the paths of my travel will never intertwine with a person who apparently thinks sharing transport with fellow citizens requires a subsequent hosing off. As someone astutely noted on Twitter, “It’s like she confused taking a bus with ‘being’ a bus.”

It’ll be a day to click the heels and muss the hair if this Trump-endorsed trainwreck is sent packing. Even the Union-Tribune, in endorsing her Democratic opponent Mike Levin, called Harkey “unsuitable for public service.” Punch her scary-ass ticket to Nowheresville.

Equally frightening is the ever-desperate reelection campaign of indicted Congressman Duncan Hunter Jr., who has seemingly hopped off the campaign stage like a well-traveled bunny and let his aging father take over the “dirty work,” as U-T columnist Michael Smolens put it.

For a decorated Marine, Duckin’ Duncan Jr. isn’t doing himself any favors. But then again, if anyone deserves dried fruit in their candy bags, it’s this guy. If there were a Vegas line (and heck, maybe there is), the odds against Hunter losing his Republican-dominant congressional seat remain low. This, even after blaming his wife for a laundry list of indictments that alleges he used his campaign war chest as a personal piggy bank.

And clearly, defending oneself against such charges isn’t as easy as Hunter claiming his Democratic opponent, Ammar Campa-Najjar, is part of some nefarious plot by Muslims to “infiltrate Congress.” For the record, Campa-Najjar, is a Christian raised in the county by a Mexican mother and Palestinian father.

Even the mainstream U-T, which has well-documented Junior’s penchant for personal extravagance over political decorum, said Hunter’s ramped-up smear campaign against Campa-Najjar “continues to demolish his own reputation.” And frankly, it does so for his father as well, who spent eons in Congress as a military hawk and, at one time, briefly pondered a run for the presidency. Talk about scary.

And finally, let’s not forget the guy whose name is synonymous with the Halloween spirit: Superior Court Judge Gary Kreep.

As the pages of this fine publication have noted over several years—and most recently last week—there may be no one more ill-suited for a judgeship than Kreep. And yet, here he is, seeking reelection to a seat he first won in 2012.

There would not be room in five columns to run down the horror string of flashing red lights surrounding Kreep. There’s his apparent continuing belief that former President Obama hailed from Kenya. There’s the well-documented creepy abusive behavior in court. Oh, and there’s the numerous ethics code violations that resulted in his censure last year.

But even if Spin readers are ambivalent about wading into the muck of judicial races, just think for a moment about the female attorney who was told by this throwback wolfman that she’s “a pretty girl, you know you can smile.” Let that sink in. Again, this is a judge talking. Not even apparently one who’d had too much beer.

Spin agrees this only scratches the surface of the scary nature of the 2018 election cycle. Will a spike in voter registration necessarily translate into a voting boom? Michael Vu, the county registrar of voters, told Spin he believes voter turnout will approach 65 percent. Let’s hope that’s the case, otherwise CityBeat readers should prepare for more dried fruit in their plastic pumpkin.