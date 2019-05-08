× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb The local Republican Party leadership has a candidate-recruitment problem, thanks to “Cousin It” in the White House. Kooky characters like Carl “Fester” DeMaio and Tony “Lurch” Krvaric aren’t helping, either.

There are three kinds of men. The one that learns by reading. The few who learn by observation. The rest of them have to pee on the electric fence for themselves.

—Will Rogers

Perhaps Tony Krvaric should consider posting a Craigslist ad.

Slice it anyway you want, the 2020 election is shaping to be the Mariana Trench of low points for the long-time GOP chairman, chief flamethrower and top Trump idolater of the Republican Party of San Diego County.

In recent months, the local party has lost two of its remaining constellations. State Assemblyman Brian Maienschein jumped ship to the Democratic Party in January. Then, late last month, San Diego City Councilmember Mark Kersey announced his renouncement of the GOP label, opting instead for the “independent” brand.

Kersey tweeted his party breakup, proclaiming that he had chosen to “disconnect from the polarized prism of partisan politics and become an independent.” While both major parties contained “good and decent members,” he explained, “today’s political climate rewards ideologues, not problem-solvers. I ran for office to rebuild San Diego, not localize the debate over federal and state partisan malice.”

Recent threats by his council predecessor and current right-wing radio griper Carl DeMaio aside, the otherwise amiable Kersey has chosen to let people speculate as to the more specific reasons for his departure or what his future plans might be. (Kersey, also an Airport Authority boardmember, ignored DeMaio’s ravings and voted for a project labor agreement.)

His former campaign guru, Jason Roe, left little contempt in the reserve tank when he tweeted of the mutinies by Kersey, Maienschein and favorite punching bag Nathan Fletcher, who famously switched parties and now is a Democratic county supervisor. Rather than “anything noble, altruistic, or any ‘evolution’ in their view,” Roe seethed, “it is 100% naked ambition. 3 middle aged white dudes who can’t stand not to be in office.”

Roe, the middle-aged campaign strategist to sitting Mayor Kevin Faulconer, keeps telling people that he’s getting out of the political game, apparently desiring instead to open a bar somewhere. In March, he told Independent Voter Network that he “does not plan to be active in 2020 except for Gaspar.”

The latter is, of course, a reference to one of the few right-wing candidates in the San Diego GOP stables, current county Supervisor Kristin Gaspar. Gaspar, thought to be mulling another run for Congress, instead announced recently that she would seek re-election to the county seat that Democrats hoped to flip, along with another seat, to nab majority control of the board (while technically a non-partisan position, the board is currently 4-1 in favor of Republicans).

Two other Republican Party stalwarts, one whose political fortune appears to be on the rise and another who seems headed in the opposite direction, will lock horns in another 2020 supervisors race to replace termed-out Republican Dianne Jacob, who’s held the seat for more than a quarter century.

Perennial cowboy-hatted Poway Mayor Steve Vaus, who gained national media attention for his handling of the recent terrorist attack in his city, will face off for the seat against fellow Republican and former state senator Joel Anderson. Anderson also gained media attention last year after being reprimanded by his senate peers for threatening to “bitch slap” a female lobbyist. He then lost a race for the state tax board to an underfunded opponent who had been disbarred twice. Jacob has already endorsed Vaus.

Also battling for that seat are two Democrats, building trades labor honcho Tom Lemmon and local NAACP board member Kenya Taylor.

Krvaric, meanwhile, took the news of Kersey’s departure with his usual aplomb and grace (wink, wink) by tweeting, “Mark Kersey will find that there is scant support outside of the Republican Party for individual liberty, personal responsibility, and limited, efficient government. Anyone who subscribes to those principles is welcome in our party any time.”

He later complained to the San Diego Union-Tribune on Twitter that they had neglected to include his comments in their story on Kersey’s decision, so Spin Cycle awaits the fawning praise for doing so here. (Again, kidding.)

But as one long-time political observer told Spin recently, “Tony is living in a fantasy land of his own creation. With the continuing decline in Republican registration and the fact that even among registered Republicans in the city of San Diego, support for Trump is so significantly compromised, there’s no way a Republican can be elected to high office in San Diego right now. It’s just a reality.”

This observer tried to think of a time when the Republican Party failed to put forward a viable candidate for mayor of San Diego—and couldn’t. It’s also conceivable that Kersey will try running to replace his pal Faulconer as a “Republican in sheep’s clothing,” the observer added.

Faulconer’s former chief of staff, Steve Puetz, is Kersey’s campaign strategist. Puetz is formerly a partner with Roe and wouldn’t even offer a “stay tuned” when asked about Kersey’s future plans.

As for the local GOP itself, the answer may be right in front of us. On the party’s website, there is a tab labeled “Run for Office.” Once we click “City of San Diego,” we find this:

“The City of San Diego is suffering from leftist policies and poor leadership. The area has lots of opportunities for Republicans to step up and run for office.” It lists 19 available races as of Jan. 31 in which no Republicans have declared, running the spectrum from Congress to local school boards. Included are openings for San Diego mayor, city attorney and two city council seats currently held by Democrats.

“NONE of the offices listed here have a declared Republican candidate pursuing them,” the web page pleads, “which means that the big-government, nanny state Democrats that currently hold these offices stand to WIN BY DEFAULT if we don’t find someone to step up.”

As someone who likes a good, old-fashioned battle for the hearts and minds of voters, it’s truly a sad time. Like Kersey said, there are decent folks on both sides of the aisle. Now might be a good time for those on the right, tired of the rantings of people like Krvaric and DeMaio, to step up and run these folks into permanent retirement.