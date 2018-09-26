Growing pains

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb Councilmember Chris Ward loves e-scooters. Colleague Lorie Zapf, not so much. Will Mayor Kevin Faulconer ride to the regulatory rescue?

San Diego City Council members last week got a heaping earful from beach and downtown residents who’ve had enough of the ride-sharing electric scooter craze. Whether the city can come up with a solution is anybody’s guess.

“I will have this room cleared!” Councilmember Chris Cate admonished the predominantly silver-haired crowd who booed during last Wednesday’s meeting of the Public Safety & Livable Neighborhoods Committee, which Cate chairs.

The catcalls came when a representative of Mayor Kevin Faulconer read a statement in support of “the addition of motorized scooters to our mobility landscape.”

“Like many new technologies,” mayoral spokesperson Greg Block told the committee, “these scooters are not without their disruptions to our status quo and certainly pose some quality-of-life issues in our neighborhoods. And like all forms of transportation, there are public-safety issues associated with them. However, we do believe the benefits outweigh the negatives.”

Block was vague on specific plans to rein in the latest mobile phenomenon and even vaguer on a timeline for proposed solutions, saying only that the mayor would propose something “very soon.”

Asked later what that meant, Block would only say “as quickly as possible. May take 2 to 3 months.”

That news will not sit well with opponents of the e-scooters, including Councilmember Lorie Zapf, who was the most animated of the council speakers last week and waved reams of printed emails while sputtering through a rant over delays in dealing with scooters. It’s perhaps coincidental that she finds herself in a tight reelection race in a beach district teeming with the controversial scooters, but Zapf seemed miffed that it had taken this long to address residents’ concerns.

Councilmember Zapf remained steamed four months after a majority of her colleagues rejected her call, despite backing from numerous city public-safety departments, to prohibit motorized scooters on waterfront boardwalks such as the ones in Mission Beach and La Jolla. Instead, Zapf grumbled, “we went forward with the Wild West out there.”

The three companies at the center of the debate—Bird, Lime and Razor—defended their efforts to get people out of their polluting cars and onto environmentally friendlier devices in a town desperate to make inroads with its legally binding Climate Action Plan.

Representatives from each company said they are working on improvements to their platforms. These improvements include “geo-fencing” to prevent or slow down scooters in certain pedestrian-centric areas, as well as improved in-app educational features and, potentially, sensors that they hope will discourage scooter usage in places they don’t belong, particularly sidewalks.

But those promises did little to quell the anti-scooter sentiment displayed at last week’s committee meeting.

“Believe me, I know marketing bovine excrement when I hear it,” said retired marketing professor Jonathon Freeman, who moved to the Marina District last year.

Freeman, an otherwise well-mannered Brit, formed a group known as The Promenaders in June in hopes to “restore safe walking on the Martin Luther King Jr. Promenade” in downtown. He received a standing ovation from residents after concluding that the only real, “immediate” solution is to reduce the number of ride-share e-scooters permitted in San Diego. There are currently no set limits.

While the scooter-providing companies have been hesitant to disclose numbers, Freeman estimated that there could be 20,000 scooters blanketing the city, a figure he said he’ll stick with until corrected.

In a later interview with Spin, Freeman said he had a rude awakening to the scooter craze after older residents in his building began to tell him they were afraid to take strolls on the promenade across the railroad tracks from the San Diego Convention Center.

“One woman said to me, ‘If I’m hit by one of these things and I break a hip, that’s a death sentence,’” he recalled, adding that he at first considered the thought an over-exaggeration.

But a run-in with what he called a scooter “driver” while exiting the San Diego Earth Fair last year in Balboa Park convinced him that the concerns were warranted. Noticing a squirrel, his dog, River, darted into the path of a silent, oncoming scooter. The scooter struck River in the head, somehow not seriously injuring him.

“If it had been a second later, he’d have hit the dog in the side, and he’d be dead,” Freeman said, petting his companion. “And this is the best dog in the world.”

He said he talked to the scooter driver, who admitted it was his first time on one and was using it because he had to park far from the event. Freeman said he asked the man to walk his scooter the rest of the way, but he rode off instead.

“That to me was a lesson,” Freeman said, “and the impetus to start the group.”

The Promenaders membership is now 70-plus, and Freeman said he’s done his best to provide data, rather than anecdotal evidence, to make the case that the city needs to do more to address some of the issues with the scooters.

With River tagging along, Freeman strolled the promenade with Spin on a day late last week that featured very little scooter traffic. But when scooters approached us, Freeman was quick to point out politely that riding on the promenade is illegal. Despite small, poorly visible signs lining the walkway, the sentiment of riders was the same.

“Oh, we didn’t know,” said one woman from Los Angeles, a city where she acknowledged “people hate scooters.” But after Freeman filled her in, she and her companion zipped off along the promenade anyway.

Freeman could only shake his head. “There was one very powerful remark a young man made when he tried out a scooter,” he recalled. “‘It was like flying.’ Wow, how do you compete with that?”

Councilmember Chris Ward, a regular scooter user who is seeking solutions and who has felt the wrath of Freeman, said he understands the frustration.

“I just really want to believe in San Diegans,” he told Spin, “that we can all shape up and start to use these things more responsibly. Right now, I don’t understand how to control a lot of people who are acting poorly without throwing the baby out with the bath water.”