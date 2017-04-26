Gunning for Sheriff Bill’s job

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb Commander Dave Myers has a message for Sheriff Bill Gore: Diversity is good.

If time were the wicked sheriff in a horse opera, I’d pay for riding lessons and take his gun away.

—W.H. Auden

If 32 years in the San Diego Sheriff’s Department has taught Commander Dave Myers anything, it’s that change has come to the region and resistance to it is not an option.

Myers, who grew up in Allied Gardens, recently announced that he will run against his boss, Sheriff Bill Gore, for his job in 2018. The decision surprised many— including state Sen. Toni Atkins, who endorsed Gore for re-election last October.

Now that the Sheriff’s Department’s highest-ranking openly gay employee has declared his intentions, it has Atkins scrambling to explain to her Democratic supporters her earlier endorsement of the Republican incumbent.

The pushback seemed to escalate when an email emerged two weeks ago inviting folks to Gore’s May 10 re-election campaign kick-off. Topping the list of “special guests” presumably attending was Atkins, a Democrat, followed by Mayor Kevin Faulconer, District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis, Tax Collector Dan McAllister and all five county supervisors, who are all Republicans.

Atkins will not be attending the fundraiser nor providing campaign money to Gore, “but she did authorize the use of her name when she endorsed him,” Atkins’ political adviser Doug Case told Spin. “And again, that was well before she realized Dave Myers was running.”

Case said Atkins and Myers would be meeting soon, but he made it clear that a retraction of her support for Gore was unlikely.

“She doesn’t back down on her word,” Case said.

In a recent email from Case that Myers provided, the Atkins adviser noted, “She has made clear that her decision is firm, so a meeting to attempt to get her to reconsider would not be productive.”

Myers had sought a meeting with Atkins, whom he described as inspirational to his decision to challenge Gore. “She’s actually one of the reasons why I decided to run,” he said. “I’ve heard her speak at events about supporting LGBT candidates and the positive message they bring when they do run. And I heard the call.”

But, he added, “I didn’t decide to run for sheriff to get in a pissing contest with Toni Atkins or anybody else. My focus is June of 2018 and providing a substantive message to what is resonating with the public now from their local law enforcement—real, transparent accountability. We need a true and honest conversation. Some of it may not be comfortable for those in my field, but in order to create a true, trusting relationship, you’ve got to start there and build on it.”

On that subject, Myers said Gore has been an abject failure. He points to leadership ranks that are predominantly “hetero white dudes.” Changing demographics in the county should be reflected in the ranks of the department because it helps create trust in the community and drives recruitment.

“If we don’t keep up,” Myers said, “we’re going to be even further behind when it comes to the trust factor if we don’t even look like the people we represent.”

When Gore promoted Myers to his Commander post in 2012, the sheriff lauded his decision. “Dave is a motivator and innovator,” Gore said in a press release. “Dave will undoubtedly bring new ideas and thinking to the table.”

Unfortunately, Myers now says, his ideas were generally met with resistance. Disappointed doesn’t begin to describe how Myers feels about it, given his extensive track record in practically every law-enforcement position you could hold. He’s worked in the field, the jails, on homicide investigations, on border-crime issues, and now oversees security in the county’s handful of courthouses and also special events.

His policing philosophy is straightforward. “If my mom called for help, how would I respond?” Myers said. “And everyone should be treated that way because everybody’s got a mom.”

And if you don’t think being gay and in law enforcement is a challenge, think again. Myers, who was married with two children at the time, said he came out 15 years into his career at the Sheriff’s Department. His father’s unexpected death from a brain tumor discovered only 10 days before shook him hard, particularly because “I’d never gotten to tell him who I was.”

Getting shot at twice—including one incident when a gun put to his head failed to discharge—also convinced him that life is too short to be anybody but yourself. His family has been extremely supportive. He even joked that his ex-wife’s response was, “Oh thank God. I thought you were leaving me for another woman.” And his young kids? “They said, ‘Oh, OK whatever. What’s for dinner?’”

Myers also serves on the county’s retirement board, and generated some media buzz when it was reported in 2015 that some board members were nervous that he brought his gun to meetings. “I had to point out the fact that I am an on-duty peace officer at the time, so by policy I have to be armed,” he said, adding the media claims had “no substance and went absolutely nowhere.”

Myers even said he and the board colleague at the center of the media dustup, Samantha Begovich, are now “best friends.” In a brief email reply, Begovich told Spin, “True.”

The commander has assembled a campaign team that includes Robert Dempsey, who ran Doug Applegate’s narrowly losing 49th congressional district campaign against Darrell Issa, whom Gore endorsed. Myers should have his official website at davemyersforsheriff.com up and running soon.

Gore political adviser Tom Shepard said he thinks his client “has done a good job” in the eight years he’s held the job, “and there’s nothing I’m aware of that would make him vulnerable.”

Myers thinks otherwise. When the Deputy Sheriffs Association endorsed Gore before he announced his re-election bid, Myers said 200 deputies reached out to him and were “very upset.”

“When you demonstrate and value diversity,” he added, “you’ll see that come out in the men and women in the department. Those are the ones I want here.”