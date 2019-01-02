Hep A to Zzzzz...

× Expand Photo by John R. Lamb Will Mayor Kevin Faulconer reach boldly into 2019 or let 2018’s failures dog him?

Politics is perhaps the only profession for which no preparation is thought necessary.

—Robert Louis Stevenson

So what’s it gonna be, Kevin Faulconer? More of the same flacked-up fizzle that highlighted your first four years as mayor? Or maybe, just maybe, here’s a thought: Do the opposite.

Spin totally gets what you’re thinking, dear reader: Old dog, new tricks. Faulconer wouldn’t know George Costanza from yadda yadda yadda. It’s much more likely that Admiral Bone Spurs will stop toilet tweeting before Mayor Walks-Into-Walls changes his dance routine.

Hard to argue with that, given Faulconer’s track record of decision-making fruitlessness. But the termed-out mayor will have an opportunity in two weeks when he delivers his second-to-last State of the City address. Once there, he has the opportunity to give San Diegans a thimbleful of hope that the peak failings of 2018—punctuated by dismal Republican election results in November and a scathing state audit in December—will not be repeated.

What are you smoking, Spin? None of your biz, but the point is valid: This is a mayor whose background is steeped in public relations, a line of work that specializes in taking the edge off bad situations; of propping up old ideas way past their worthiness if a paying client insists, as well as creating doomsday subterfuge when new ideas threaten established convention.

We’ve also come to learn that Faulconer is not one to lead from the front, preferring instead to ride waves already set in motion by others. There’s no crime in that approach, of course, and certainly not unusual for your typical breed of politician.

Hoping to get some sense of any impending spurt of spontaneity, Spin checked in with the mayor’s office to see if Faulconer had any bold predictions for 2019. Perhaps the blue-tinged New Jersey power-plant explosion interrupted communications. Or maybe Faulconer was keeping his prophecies close to the vest until his Jan. 15 oratory. Either way, no response emerged.

But hey, this column was hammered out days before the New Year, so let’s just assume the mayor is taking some time to reflect on the harrowing year he is exiting before publicly staking out his course of action.

Hard to imagine anywhere to go but up. The state audit released two weeks ago on the abysmal handling of the region’s lethal hepatitis A outbreak in 2017 heaped much of the blame on county leaders for lacking a “strong sense of urgency” when first informed of the outbreak in April of that year. (Four months, 16 deaths and hundreds of cases later, the county would finally declared a health emergency.)

The county, in its usual infinite wisdom, chose a defensive, PR-infused posture in response to the audit, using words like “innovation” and “agility” to make its shaky case.

But the city was no innocent bystander. Much hand-wringing over hand-washing stations, coupled with the city’s failure to assess what it was doing before the September 2017 county health emergency declaration, had the state auditor concluding that “the city missed an opportunity to identify issues that may have contributed to delays in the implementation of sanitation measures and to develop steps to address these issues in the future.”

The city’s response (which was basically, Hey, message received!) should provide little comfort in a town not known for proactivity. But a March 31 deadline has been set for the city to report on whatever actions it took prior to the September 2017 emergency declaration, so let’s see how that shakes out.

Faulconer may give us a glimpse of that response during this State of the City, but Spin won’t be holding his breath. The mayor’s speeches tend toward the sugary, generally opening with a bit of levity, followed by a recounting of the year’s municipal rankings as determined by far-flung websites. (Presumably absent from the mayoral boastings will be October’s news that San Diego topped the “booziest cities in America” list based on per-capita alcohol expenditures. Cheers!)

The mayor will likely talk about budget belt-tightening for the coming year, when a Democratic supermajority takes control of the San Diego City Council and its agenda. It will be interesting to see if Faulconer picks up any new dance moves while working with a group headed by newly minted Council President Georgette Gómez, a unanimous choice among her colleagues and who Spin hopes will apply a cattle prod to Faulconer’s hesitant instincts.

And despite public denials, the rumor that Faulconer might bail from the job early to make way for a 2019 special election to replace him—and coincidentally squeeze in an early, low-turnout public vote on his dream convention-center expansion ballot measure—has not completely faded into oblivion. Perhaps the mayor will joke about it in his speech, but it’s almost guaranteed local hoteliers won’t be laughing.

Frankly, Spin wouldn’t trade shoes with Faulconer for all the gin in Ginlandia. It’s a thankless job he’s taken willingly, and he has two years left to get something right.

He’s unlikely to get any help from his local party leadership, which he thought was evolving but instead remains hip-deep on the muck-laden Trump bandwagon. And he endorsed Lorie Zapf and Myrtle Cole right out of existence.

Again, just a thought, Mr. Mayor, but maybe give this opposite thing a try. A New Year’s resolution, perhaps. If your instincts say, for example, tuna salad on toast and a cup of coffee, why not try chicken salad on untoasted rye… and a cup of tea?

To paraphrase Seinfeld, instead of tuna salad and being intimidated by tough decisions, go with chicken salad and embrace the difficult. Otherwise, 2019 might just be more of 2018—and who in their right mind wants a repeat of that?

It’s a New Year, Mr. Mayor. Get in there and mix it up. There might even be a political future for you somewhere—somehow—if you do.