Homing in on the ballot box

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb Feckless leadership on solving San Diego’s homeless crisis, particularly from Mayor Kevin Faulconer, has pushed Michael McConnell into the political boxing ring.

Talking much is a sign of vanity, for the one who is lavish with words is cheap in deeds.

—Sir Walter Raleigh

If you’ve followed the region’s spotty progress in addressing homelessness, Michael McConnell is likely a familiar name.

For years, he has taken to social media to document the on-the-street interactions between San Diego’s homeless citizens and local law enforcement, sometimes with the threat of incarceration hanging in the early-morning air.

“That’s happened several times now,” McConnell told Spin on Monday. “Sometimes I’ll be filming and it will be, ‘Get back, get back!’ Or police will throw out arbitrary numbers like, ‘You need to be 50 feet away!’ There’s no rule like that. In fact, sometimes when I get threatened with arrest, police let other people walk right through. Obviously they’re just targeting me because they’re not happy I’m there.”

Fortunately, most officers just ignore him. “They do their job, and I do mine,” he said. He’s even had some “great conversations” with some police officers “who really just want to understand more” about homelessness.

While those days can feel rewarding, McConnell said the thanks he gets from those on the street is the greatest reward.

“If I know I’m making their life a little bit better because they know that somebody actually gives a shit; [someone] that’s willing to come out at 5:30 in the morning and document what they go through and listen to their stories, then I don’t need any more. Good enough reason for me.”

A self-described peaceful man by nature, McConnell is appreciative of the attention his work has received. At this point, however, he’s come to the conclusion that those efforts, as well as his time spent serving with electeds, to bring about change have done little to break the cycle of despair.

“You just realize that you’re beating your head against the wall,” he said.

So in late September, the 52-year-old numismatist by trade sold his coin and precious metals business that he’d owned since the mid-’90s and announced a new chapter in his life.

“While I have become deeply involved in homelessness issues over the years, I have now decided to fully dedicate my time and resources to this journey of helping improve the city that I love and call home,” he wrote on social media.

While proud of his work as a former vice chairman of the Regional Task Force on the Homeless (as well as his leadership roles in the 25 Cities Initiative to end veteran homelessness and Funders Together to End Homelessness San Diego), McConnell added that “it has become apparent that more aggressive efforts are needed to drive progress on this issue.”

To that end, he’s decided to put his money into the political arena in hopes of holding elected officials’ feet to the fire.

“They need to focus on real, proven solutions to this unabated crisis, utilize our resources wisely, and make data-driven decisions,” he wrote on social media. “Despite our elected officials’ so-called ‘best efforts,’ San Diego still has the fourth highest homeless population in the nation. This is an unacceptable outcome for San Diegans and America’s Finest City.”

McConnell has already dipped his toe into political waters, having created an independent-expenditure campaign in support of District 4 City Council candidate Monica Montgomery in her effort to unseat incumbent Myrtle Cole, who currently serves as council president.

“This is the first time I’ve ever spent money on an active campaign,” he said. “I’ve always stayed out of spending money on politics. But as I kept analyzing the homelessness issue from different perspectives, what kept coming back over and over again is a lack of leadership. You can help people, but you’re not going to make any long-term, systemic changes until you have the right leaders in place who are willing to make the tough decisions and who aren’t afraid of pissing people off.”

As for Cole, McConnell thinks she’s spent too much time appeasing the downtown echo chamber and too little time tending to the needs of her constituents. Montgomery, in contrast, “would be a breath of fresh air,” he argued.

However that tight race turns out, McConnell said he’s committed to having an impact on future elections as well.

“I’m not going to keep beating my head against the wall,” he said. “I’m going to do things differently. I don’t believe in doing the same things over and over again and expecting a different result.”

He’s already established a political action committee, San Diegans for the Common Good, with $100,000 to fight Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s plan for a special election in April to determine the fate of the convention-center expansion ballot measure that supporters claim will also provide hotel tax funds for homelessness and road repairs.

But McConnell also has an eye toward the 2020 election, when San Diego will choose a new mayor. Recently, he tweeted, “Can’t wait for November 7th. Ready to start getting info out about potential candidates for 2020. Some of them have a lot of baggage that needs exposing.”

When asked about whom he was talking about, McConnell declined to offer names just yet, but added, “I think there are plenty of people on the county Board of Supervisors and City Council who have significant baggage when it comes to the Hep A crisis. Let’s talk about $18,000-a-day empty buildings [a reference to the city’s struggles to rehab the former Sempra headquarters downtown]. Let’s talk about $7 million skydiving places.”

That last jab refers to the East Village building the city bought to convert into a homeless intake center, a project that continues to languish.

When talking about these things with McConnell, one might get the sense that he may well run for office some day, a notion he won’t completely reject.

“I’m going to do whatever I think is going to have the most impact with my time and money. I’m not sure that means supporting people or doing something myself,” he said. “At the moment, it’s about supporting good people. And fighting the convention-center measure.”

And what if Mayor Faulconer decides to run for something like Congress?

“You can be pretty confident that whatever he’s running for,” he added, “I’ll be on the other side.