Impound? Barbara Bry says ground

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb After the city impounded nearly 2,500 scooters and bikes during Comic-Con, mayoral hopeful Barbara Bry called for a moratorium on the shared devices.

The search for someone to blame is always successful.

—Robert Half

In a memo that reverberated like a strike from Wonder Woman’s golden lasso, City Councilmember and 2020 mayoral candidate Barbara Bry sent San Diego’s shared-mobility universe into a tizzy last week by declaring that the city should hit the brakes on the popular e-scooter craze.

“Today I am calling for a moratorium on electric scooters in San Diego until we demonstrate that we can develop a fiscally responsible, well-thought out plan that ensures public and environmental safety,” Bry concluded on Friday in a brief written statement that provided scant details on a pathway forward.

Scooter supporters immediately took to social media to admonish the coastal councilmember. “Hi, I’m Barbara Bry,” sniffed one Twitter response. “Welcome to #BanDiego.”

Others suggested, presumably tongue-in-cheek (but who knows?), that perhaps a ban on cars would be more effective in addressing climate change and safety concerns. Scooter defenders frequently invoked the word “ban.”

In a brief interview later, Bry told Spin, “It’s not a ban. I’m calling for a moratorium until we can get our act together.”

That’s a tall order for a city whose acting abilities are far outweighed by its promotional skills. San Diego is tops at talking about the need for more affordable housing, but hesitant to attack the problem. The city has a dire homelessness problem, but words have done little to stem the crisis.

Bry’s detractors note that she is in a pitched battle with state Assemblymember Todd Gloria and other opponents to become San Diego’s next mayor. And like her cautious approach to housing that drew cries of “NIMBY!” from certain quarters, her concerns about the booming e-scooter business has now drawn jaundiced reactions questioning her political motives. Some might argue that she’s attempting to appeal to older, more entrenched voters who are worried about change: that she’s pandering to single-family suburban homeowners who hate bike lanes and worry about strangers parking in front of their houses.

Bry counters that she has raised red flags about the scooter boom since its inception in early 2018, when scores of the tiny-wheeled devices suddenly appeared on a wide swath of city streets and with seemingly little local oversight. She makes no bones that she would have preferred a more orderly introduction through an RFP (request for proposal) process similar to the ones undertaken in cities such as Santa Monica and San Francisco.

Instead, the city—with a nod from Mayor Kevin Faulconer—let the various shared-mobility-device companies (which also includes dockless bikes) fight it out amongst themselves for market share. This resulted in shouts of joy from some and shrieks of terror from others, but the ensuing chaos eventually forced the city to consider tighter restrictions on the companies, which went into effect July 1. Those new regulations for dockless scooters and bikes include tighter parking rules and reduced speeds in certain “geo-fenced” areas such as beach communities and areas of downtown.

Operators must also now pay permitting fees to the city and face impound fees for illegally parked devices removed by the city. This new rule received considerable media attention during the recent San Diego Comic-Con, when an estimated 2,500 ride-share scooters and bikes were impounded near the Convention Center. The devices were banned from the immediate area around the downtown facility for the event, but it was clear that neither the city, nor event organizers, were prepared for the influx of devices that attendees used to get there.

“The companies were doing their best to comply with the rules,” said Barbara Lamb (no relation) of the city’s Environmental Services Department. “But a lot of the attendees didn’t necessarily know what the rules were, let alone follow them.”

She said most of the companies were prompt in picking up their impounded scooters and bikes from the city’s maintenance yard, although not all of them have paid the impound fees. Lime, for example, still had an outstanding bill of nearly $45,000 as of Monday despite picking up the 689 devices confiscated during Comic-Con. Bird, meanwhile, took the biggest hit, city records show, when it paid more than $67,000 to spring 1,035 devices from city clutches.

“Safety was the number-one driver for the impounds,” Lamb explained to Spin. “It was not a neener-neener-you-didn’t-follow-the-rules kind of a thing. Police officers were identifying public-safety hazards caused by too many scooters. It wasn’t arbitrary. It was, ‘Yikes, they’re piling up and people could get hurt tripping over these things.’”

She said scooters were found blocking sidewalks and wheelchair ramps, some even scattered in streets. She said the companies have been “very pleasant and cooperative” in the aftermath, adding, “They were overwhelmed, too. None of them anticipated the volume that was experienced.”

Alex Youn, a spokesman for Lime, acknowledged as much, but said in a statement that Bry’s proposal is an overreach.

“With more than three million trips taken by riders across San Diego, a moratorium will only harm those who have come to rely on scooters every day as a greener, more affordable way to move around the city,” Youn said. “Lime continues with work closely with the City of San Diego and local community partners to ensure a safe and responsible environment for riders and non-riders alike, and help alleviate the congestion and emissions challenges we all face.”

But for folks like Alex Montoya, a triple-amputee resident of East Village involved in a federal lawsuit alleging the devices discriminate against people with disabilities, Bry’s proposed pause is a welcomed development, despite the lack of details.

“I’d like to learn more,” he said. “I can’t say I’m for or against it. But I think it’s worth hearing more, because an elected official is finally taking our concerns seriously.”

A spokesperson for Assemblymember Todd Gloria told Spin “a ban is not the answer” but suggested that “there’s more the city can (and probably) should do.” They included a letter Gloria sent on the matter to city officials in April. It included imposing a “dynamic cap” on the number of scooters allowed, limiting hours of operation, and using an RFP process to limit the number of device operators in the city to three versus the current half-dozen.

From Spin’s perspective, it actually sounds like the two leading mayoral candidates are more aligned on the issue than the uproar over Bry’s proposal suggests. Ah, politics!