It’s time for the Spinnies!

Attention, ladies and gentlemen. If you think you’re at the San Diego County Taxpayers Association’s annual Golden Watchdog and Fleece Awards dinner, you’re evidently drunk, took a wrong turn and wound up here at the Spinnies. The good news is you won’t be fleeced $250 for attending this dinner. The bad news: No dinner. You won’t have to sit through insufferable video skits featuring our political “leaders” awkwardly dancing, lip-syncing or—heaven forbid!—testing comedic chops while Rome burns.

In this case, Rome, of course, is San Diego. And while our own Nero, Mayor Kevin Faulconer, fiddles while peering into the crystal balls he’s juggling in the name of political patronage, the city seems headed down busted roads toward a future of unaffordability for many of its citizens.

So while you’re missing out on the self-congratulatory coziness of the Goldens—with its feel-good blend of alcohol, rubber chicken and cut-glass trophies—keep in mind attending the Spinnies costs you nothing. OK, some of you are heading toward the exits anyway, so let’s get on with the awards.

Sacrifice in the Face of Pallor

Boy, this one was a toss-up between ex-car-dealership-lion/mayoral adviser Steve “Dealmaker” Cushman and local Congressman/vaping-extraordinaire Duncan “Bunnyman” Hunter.

Cushman, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune, offered to forgo a full four-year term on the San Diego Port Commission to replace convention-center-expansion-enthusiast/ad-man Bob Nelson, who recently resigned from the commission so his high-powered PR firm could pursue lucrative business opportunities. The only problem with Cushman’s generosity is that Nelson’s replacement—to be determined by the San Diego City Council in June—will simply fulfill the remaining 18 months of Nelson’s term.

But while that type of sacrificial ineptitude might sweep the Spinnies in a normal year, this year’s award has to go to Rep. Hunter, who has not only defended President Agent Orange with an uncanny flair for the factless but topped it off with a late-entry suggestion that journalists shouldn’t be body-slammed “unless the reporter deserved it.”

The Los Angeles Times declared the comment an “interesting take” on the Montana incident, which the purveyors of the Spinnies will translate to mean “harebrained” in honor of the congressman’s well-traveled pet bunny. The congressman can pick up his award when he explains his sentiment, which is likely never.

Will He or Won’t He?

Mayor Faulconer is vying fiercely for this award. He kept his powder dry for as long as he could on the downtown stadium ballot measure last year before toe-tipping into the Measure C fracas late—and unconvincingly for voters. Statewide pundits still poke the frozen body to see if the Republican mayor will run for governor in 2018 against a growing pack of Democrats, but time is ticking by.

As political expositor Joel Fox put it just a week ago, “Republican big wallets have yet to be convinced that a member of the GOP can win the governorship. But economic circumstances and over-reach by the far leftward march of the Democrats in California could bring about a recalculation.”

This speculative exercise in futility—perhaps just to boost Faulconer’s fledgling political stature beyond city borders—could continue for some time, earning the mayor a special place in Spinnies lore.

As Transparent as Tapioca

Spinnies could be handed out to a whole host of deserving obfuscators in this category, but the county Board of Supervisors seems prepared to elbow competitors out of the way for this honor. The board will soon decide on a replacement for District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis, who will resign July 7 with an alleged intent to run for a supervisorial spot in 2018.

Dumanis has been touting her personal choice as heir apparent, Deputy District Attorney Summer Stephan, for months now, and the board seems unconcerned about the perception from some in the community that the fix is in.

Perhaps this award will be moot, considering that the county clerk on Tuesday (a day before the deadline) said only one completed application had been received to replace Dumanis for the remainder of her term. That application was by former deputy DA Adam Gordon, who has pledged—unlike Stephan—not to run for the position next year.

Even if so, county Supervisor Ron Roberts should take the award home anyway for suggesting that prospective DA applications could change their mind about running in 2018 after taking the interim position. Yes, if political suicide is your cup of tea.

Spin & Fall

Local Republican stalwarts, doing their best soft-shoe impersonations in hopes of avoiding the scorn of tweet-happy President Golf Cart, were running away with this award—until this weekend.

Overruling the judges in this category, Spin decided Sunday to bestow this award to the entire San Diego road system, which seemingly crumbles to new low standards daily. On Sunday, a pleasant afternoon stroll turned traumatic when Spin’s better half tumbled to the ground while attempting to cross a busy street, breaking two bones in her arm and possibly a couple more in her hand.

As Spin picked her up off the ground and got her to the curb to assess the damage, drivers sped by but offered no assistance. Fortunately, a neighbor was home and got us to a nearby Urgent Care, from which we emerged hours later with her arm in a bandaged, makeshift splint.

Spin later returned to the scene of the fall to examine the roadway. A previous stretch of patchwork for utility undergrounding on the sloped road had buckled skyward, creating a visible crack from one side but a blind drop on the other.

If city leaders think citizens are impressed with inside-baseball contortions about soccer dreams and big-ticket conventioneers, let it be known that the Spinnies could be waiting for them next year. And there will be nothing golden about that.