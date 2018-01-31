Kick it in gear, San Diego

× Expand Photo courtesy of LimeBike Electric, dockless bike sharing — such as LimeBike’s Lime E — could be in San Diego’s transit future.

Every time I see an adult on a bicycle, I no longer despair for the future of the human race.

—H.G. Wells

Rep. Scott Peters stood firm—there would be no venturing outside in the chilly Washington, D.C. weather to track down and pose on an electric dockless bicycle.

Given the proliferation of bike sharing in the nation’s capital, Spin Cycle had the idea to ask the congressman and potential 2020 mayoral candidate to head outside and pose on the newest craze in the bike-sharing universe: an electric version that smoothly assists riders on challenging terrain.

“It’s too cold for this dude. In a suit,” he wrote Monday afternoon from brisk D.C. “I honestly just started noticing the bikes. I will pay more attention.”

Spin will take the congressman at this word. And once the weather warms up a bit, perhaps Peters will come through with the photo. Why wouldn’t any forward-thinking politician jump at the chance to hop on what’s been hailed as a game changer in the alternative-transportation world?

The city of San Diego appears closer itself to hopping on the dockless-bike phenomenon, thanks to a memo issued last week by City Attorney Mara Elliott’s office. Councilmemer David Alvarez, an avid cyclist himself, had asked Elliott if the city’s 10-year exclusive corporate-partnership agreement with DecoBike—currently San Diego’s only bike-sharing service and known for its bulky docking stations—precludes other companies from operating within city limits.

In a word, no.

“The DecoBike agreement,” the City Attorney response noted, “does not insulate DecoBike from competition.”

The agreement, approved by the San Diego City Council in 2013, allowed DecoBike certain marketing rights and the title “official bike sharing provider of the City of San Diego” in exchange for developing and maintaining the bike-share service.

“City conduct that is inconsistent with the agreement could expose the city to liability for breach of contract,” the City Attorney’s memo said. “A bike sharing program run by the city would likely be inconsistent with the agreement. A program run by a third party with no city support or participation, other than legally required reviews and approvals, is not.”

“Who’s ready for more bikes?!?!” Alvarez tweeted after the memo’s release. Within days, he issued his own memo to Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Councilmember Georgette Gómez, newly minted head of the council’s Smart Growth & Land Use Committee, requesting that “staff prepare a regulatory framework proposal for bike-share programs to operate in the city and that it be docketed for discussion” at an upcoming committee meeting.

A spokesman for Gómez said Monday “there is no timeline yet on this” but it could become clearer after this week’s Smart Growth committee meeting. An Alvarez spokesperson said he is hopeful dockless bikes will be on San Diego streets before 2019.

Mayor Serge Dedina of Imperial Beach, the first county city to adopt dockless bike sharing last September, seems more excited every time he talks about the service. “It’s insane,” he said recently, adding that more than 40 percent of LimeBike riders appear to be transit users, given where the GPS-tracked bikes travel. In a recent presentation in Imperial Beach, a LimeBike representative said more than half of the rides began or ended within 150 feet of a bus stop.

Dedina said ridership in National City, which recently signed up with LimeBike as well, is “blowing up, too.” The mayor added that a quarter of Imperial Beach residents have already tried the bikes, which can be parked anywhere and locked and unlocked using a mobile-phone app.

There are several bike-sharing companies interested in the San Diego market, although most, when contacted by Spin, had little to say. The exception was LimeBike, a San Mateo-based company that already has a presence in Barrio Logan, where the company set up a repair and distribution warehouse.

“We are aware of the news from the city attorney, and are excited about the future of smart, dock-free bike share in San Diego,” said Zack Bartlett, the local general manager of LimeBike, in a statement. He said the response in Imperial Beach so far has been “outstanding,” with nearly 20,000 trips logged.

“Our goal is to provide cities, campuses and communities throughout San Diego with a first, last mile solution,” he said, “and with over 50 percent of our San Diego-area rides starting or ending near a bus stop, we are well on our way.”

LimeBike recently unveiled its own electric, pedal-assisted version called the Lime E in D.C. and in San Francisco, and reviews so far appear to be, well, electric. Bartlett said his company is in discussions with Imperial Beach and National City about including e-bikes in their fleets but did not have specifics on timing.

In current markets, the electric bikes are slightly pricier than the human-powered versions—Lime E bikes cost $1 to unlock and $1 per 10 minutes of riding versus $1 per half-hour for a regular bike—but they’re still considerably cheaper than DecoBike, which charges $5 a half-hour or $7 an hour and must be returned to a docking station.

The electric bikes are throttle-less, meaning the bike knows when a rider is struggling and gives a boost to assist. Riders in San Francisco have cooed on social media about the experience.

A recent story on SANDAG from KPBS noted that San Diego is lagging on construction of its bicycle infrastructure. Dockless bikes, tracked by GPS, provide invaluable data to determine where people are riding and where cities should focus their attention.

Nicole Capretz, executive director of the Climate Action Campaign who helped author the city’s Climate Action Plan, said elected officials still need to focus on making streets bike-friendly with separated bike lanes to get more people to bike.

However, she added, “I think dockless bike share can finally bring the number, convenience and flexibility of bikes we need to actually move the needle on mode shift and likely tackle the first and last mile to bus/transit. That has been the result in Imperial Beach—lots of young people using it for first/last mile.”

Get with it, San Diego.