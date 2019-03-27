Krvaric boots an Army vet off Central Committee

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb Local Republican Party Chairman Tony Krvaric kicked an elected Iraq War veteran off the Central Committee. Is the Trump enthusiast losing his grip?

When all else fails,there’s always delusion.

—Conan O’Brien

U.S. Army Reserve Col. Elliot Schroeder recalled shouldering the blame for directing a convoy into a deadly 2003 ambush by Iraqi forces. That action resulted in the capture of Private First Class Jessica Lynch.

During the Battle of Nasiriyah, Schroeder was tasked with finding a safe route around the city for the convoy. Unbeknownst to him, the convoy took a wrong turn and found itself in the heart of the city, where it came under heavy enemy fire. Eleven soldiers were killed in the ambush, and six were captured, including an injured Lynch.

Lynch’s recovery by U.S. Special Forces a week later—the first POW rescue since World War II and first ever of a woman—drew widespread media coverage.

“I was stressed out for six months because I thought I had made that mistake,” Schroeder told Spin. The West Point graduate goes on to explain that the “six months” in question refers to how long it took for an official report on the incident to emerge detailing what actually happened. “That really hit home to me that decisions at higher levels have implications down at the lowest level.”

So forgive Schroeder if he found what happened to him earlier this month at the hands of local Republican Party Chairman Tony Krvaric, but it’s not exactly life shattering. After all, he’s faced much tougher foes and more trying times.

Elected to the Republic Party of San Diego County (RPSDC) Central Committee in 2016, Schroeder told Spin this week that his first foray into politics seemed a natural fit.

“I’ve always just wanted to serve,” he said. “It’s kind of my thing.”

He campaigned heavily for one of the six seats and in a district that includes GOP players such as Krvaric, Poway school board member TJ Zane and former San Diego councilmember (and current radio gasbag) Carl DeMaio. First-time candidate Schroeder finished fifth out of 13 candidates and garnered more than 14,000 votes—just 3,000 votes shy of long-time party head Krvaric—to earn a Central Committee seat.

Schroeder said he shrugged off the door hanger left at his home that pushed six candidates of Krvaric’s liking. “Yeah, I was not included,” he said, but he added the chairman was congratulatory after he won.

After his victory, however, Schroeder said things got “kind of weird.” While he was getting reports that other party caucuses (basically subsets of the Central Committee determined by state Assembly districts) were meeting regularly and discussing issues, his own 77th Assembly District caucus rarely met.

“When we had our first meeting, [Krvaric’s] viewpoint was, the committee is just volunteers,” Schroeder said, adding that Krvaric had the attitude that “you won the election to make sure you knock on doors for the Republican Party.”

Schroeder saw it differently.

“We are the voice of the people, and we help shape the party,” he said. In reality, “you’re just the tapped manpower whenever Tony needs somebody to knock on doors.”

Schroeder said Zane, a Krvaric ally, was made caucus chairman without a vote, a position that includes a spot on the powerful Executive Committee. When he filled in for Zane once on that panel, Schroeder said Krvaric made it a point to make clear he had no voting rights. “Right from the get-go, he was hesitant about me,” Schroeder recalled.

Central Committee members also get to pick an alternate, and it’s likely Schoeder’s choice, Brian Brady, didn’t sit well with Krvaric. Brady is a real estate broker and occasional thorn in Krvaric’s side at Central Committee meetings. While he agrees with Krvaric on many things, the local party’s recent string of dismal election outcomes sends Brady into a tizzy.

“Scorecard,” Brady told Spin. “When you go 4-12 three straight years in a row, it’s time to remove the coach.”

With active reserve duty and an impressive job at a top local tech firm that makes rugged computer equipment for battlefield use, Shroeder does have to travel quite a bit. He admits he’s missed a few meetings, but in all but one of those instances, Schroeder said Brady stepped in as the alternate.

Schroeder said he’d started to hear from other committee members earlier this year that he might be targeted for removal and was urged to make sure he attended meetings. Someone congratulated him for his promotion to colonel, but noted, “Oh, you’re too busy for Central Committee.”

“I was like, well, no, I’m still doing it. I was just traveling,” he said. Earlier this month, he went to the party’s website to RSVP for a meeting, and then clicked on the Central Committee page. Instead of finding his name listed, all he saw was the word “vacant.”

“Nobody called me. Nobody notified me,” he said. He asked his caucus chair, who said he had missed enough meetings to warrant being removed. He checked his calendar, and it aligned with a time he was serving as a battalion commander for a reserve “ready-force” unit that was prepping to be deployed to North Korea “if we invaded.”

“I was supposed to go in the first wave in North Korea,” he said. Fortunately, that didn’t occur.

Party bylaws expressly exempt absences for illness or for “temporary absence from the county,” as Schroeder contends was the case for him. Bylaws do permit the removal of a Central Committee member for missing four meetings within a 12-month span, but they also spell out the process required for that removal, which Schroeder contends, never happened for him.

He confronted Krvaric at a recent meeting about his removal. He said the chairman got “really hostile.”

Krvaric did not respond to a request for comment.

“He said you have four absences, you’re not carrying your weight, you’re not helping out. You’re off,” Schroeder recalled. He said he accused Krvaric of not following the rules. “We just did this stare-off for a little bit until he finally walked away,” Schroeder said.

He wrote about his removal last week for the right-leaning San Diego Rostra blog, concluding, “I was elected to this position by thousands of voters and now Tony has unilaterally removed me for doing Army Reserve duty… After this experience, I can’t look voters and my kids in the eye and say that the RPSDC isn’t a swamp.”