Lessons from the campaign trail

× Expand Photo by John R. Lamb While Nathan Fletcher and Bonnie Dumanis prep for three months of war, Omar Passons prefers to think long term.

You’ve got to get to the stage in life where going for it is more important than winning or losing.

—Arthur Ashe

It’s a safe bet that the coming showdown between former county District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis and former state Assemblymember Nathan Fletcher to replace termed-out District 4 Supervisor Ron Roberts will be bloodier than a Sweeney Todd production.

Local Republican leaders froth at the mouth at the thought of a Fletcher victory come November. Picture Trump and Putin, but back in the day when the GOP wasn’t tripping over itself in its feelings about a long-time nemesis like Russia. To them, the former Republican-turned-independent-turned Democrat is simply a traitor.

Meanwhile, San Diego Democratic strategists like to point out that Dumanis effectively walked into the November general election relatively untouched and unscathed. That, Fletcher told Spin Monday, will change in the coming weeks.

“You should see something soon,” was all the candidate would say.

So before the battle axes begin to fly, Spin reached out to North Park resident Omar Passons who, despite finishing fourth in the primary with nearly 19 percent of the vote, remains active in the District 4 race albeit behind the scenes. Spin would argue that Passons certainly exceeded the expectations of many and now has the ear of his top rivals. He said that he has met with both Fletcher and Dumanis.

“Both meetings went well,” he said.

As if reading Spin’s mind that such meetings might be awkward given the bumpiness of the campaign trail, Passons added, “I don’t live in a world of enemies, and I didn’t take the cheap shots that are often part of politics. So I think it made it easier to sit down in earnest.”

Fletcher confirmed the meeting and called Passons “a great guy.” But when Spin noted how well Passons did against three better-known candidates, Fletcher suggested Passons benefited from having his name appear first on the ballot.

“That probably accounted for two percent of his total,” he said.

Passons didn’t dispute Fletcher’s claim, but noted, “I can’t worry too much about that. There is a bigger progressive picture for people in need.”

“I was driven to run by a set of values and a desire to have someone who would take a position that is well thought-out and based on the facts as they exist and a guiding value system, and then stick with it,” Passons added.

A land-use attorney by trade, Passons unveiled a host of detailed positions during the campaign, but the overriding theme of his run was simple: The County of San Diego can do a helluva lot more to make life better here.

For example, Passons drilled home the need for greater attention to the county’s youth and seniors. On the latter, he warned, “We have the worst fiscal calamity around our senior-citizen population in San Diego than just about anywhere else in the country because of the age gap in our population, the spike in Alzheimer’s” and our ever-persistent housing squeeze.

Fletcher, on the campaign trail, basically conceded that he will need more Democrats elected as county supervisors to push a progressive agenda. But Passons makes a valid point that on some issues, perhaps common ground can be found. He says he would have looked forward to working with some of the four Republicans who dominate the county Board of Supervisors. He pointed to Supervisor Greg Cox’s recent elevation to the presidency of the National Association of Counties, as well as Cox’s “long understanding” of the challenges facing young children in the South Bay, as an opportunity to “move the needle” on programs benefiting children and young families.

Passons also suggested that Supervisor Dianne Jacob, with a “strong record on some senior issues,” could have been a likely partner as well.

“We’re doing some things, but we need to do more,” he explained. “You have to be able to say, ‘Hey, you’re the supervisor who fought for this massive Alzheimer’s study and outreach, and the problem’s not getting better. It’s getting worse. So let’s work together because seniors are the fastest-growing homeless population.’”

Asked what his future plans are, Passons was admittedly vague about not only his endorsement plans (“There will be some point when it’s appropriate to make some sort of public statement about this race,” he said), but professionally as well. He knows he wants to tackle “big issues,” but he also wants to increase the seats at the power table.

“I hope to be helping to create a path for people who are not just entrenched political insiders,” he said, adding he hopes to provide the tools that were not available to him for future candidates, both Republican and Democrat. He claims the local Democratic Party was clearly in Fletcher’s corner from day one, but that they should provide basic assistance to all party candidates. Passons said he had to hire an attorney to figure out how to properly pay campaign staff when the local party provided no guidance.

“That should be part of what a responsible political apparatus provides,” he said.

Still, Passons prefers to talk about the positives. “Having a parent stop me on the street with their little one to say how excited they are about your candidacy and saying my little girl wants to tell you what’s important to her, that’s really important. I was happy to present that option for people.”