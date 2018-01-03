Let ‘er rip, Kevin

× Expand Photo illustration by John Lamb For next week’s State of the City speech, Mayor Kevin Faulconer should go full-Trump and be blunt.

Speeches that are measured by the hour will die with the hour.

—Thomas Jefferson

Congrats, fellow survivors! We’ve shed the weathered epidermis of 2017 and emerged baby fresh in a New Year of uncharted recreational-weed usage. Consider it a reward for enduring the last 12 months!

Here in blue-sky San Diego, the New Year traditionally comes wrapped in the gauzy film of over-expectant hype topped with a dash of political gridlock. Oh sure, there will be a whole lot of talk—in San Diego, only sunshine seems more prevalent—culminating in next week’s annual State of the City address from San Diego’s own Suzie Sunshine, Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

As years go, 2017 could have been Faulconer’s opportunity to lead on many fronts. In most instances, however, he chose to grin, spin and dog paddle. The early-year breakup with the Chargers—announced just before last year’s State of the City—clearly rattled the mayor and his political-future planners. But that national embarrassment would later pale in scale to the city’s exploding homeless population, which ultimately led to an ongoing Hepatitis A emergency.

As is customary, the mayor’s office has kept a tight lid on what this year’s Big Speech will include, but the unofficial betting line is that the Chargers won’t make the cut. With Faulconer’s penchant for keeping it positive, it’s even conceivable that the outbreak will garner scant mention.

But the way Spin sees it, this is no time for word games. As our kooky Commander in Chief has so deftly demonstrated, any screw-up is a potential gold mine of delusional nuggets. Any scrap of good news can be crafted into a moment of self-congratulatory chutzpah.

No commercial plane crashes in 2017? Take credit! The sun rose this morning? High-five yourself—you deserve it!

So Mayor Faulconer, take whatever draft of that speech you’re likely already practicing and Trumpify it! Your long-awaited dream of expanding the downtown Convention Center? Do the opposite and act like you don’t give a fig. “Tourism? I can take it or leave it,” would be an eye-catching line that would shock friend and foe alike. Couple that with recent reports that you will take charge of the floundering City Council debate over regulating home-vacation rentals, and problem solved! Not sure how, but, you know, fake it.

Paying more to help retain and recruit police officers will likely dominate at least a portion of the mayor’s speech, but why stop there? If Trump has taught us anything, wrapping oneself in the mantle of law enforcement is second only to surrounding oneself with gilded furniture. So mayor, open up and share who sits on your gold-plated search committee for a new police chief.

Look, we know it’s tough having to replace your San Diego Yacht Club buddy, Shelley Zimmerman, who retires in March. But residents should be assured that you aren’t scanning the membership roster at your proverbial Mar-A-Lago for a replacement.

And since paying more for law enforcement will have to come from somewhere, let’s not beat around the bush on those coming budget cuts. Tell us what’s likely to get slashed, and do so proudly. Reading hours at libraries? Trump wouldn’t bother, so why should anyone else? Look where illiteracy has gotten him, for cripes sake!

Recreation centers? Who needs them? That’s what owning private golf courses are for!

Improved sidewalks? Only necessary if there’s a need to use them, which can be greatly reduced by more frequent trips by limousine or helicopter—preferably paid for by taxpayers.

Maybe take a tip from your former chief of staff, Republican campaign wizard Stephen Puetz, and go the hell-in-a-handbasket route. On New Year’s Eve, Puetz took to Twitter to lament the open use of marijuana in Denver during a CNN telecast.

“CNN showing people getting high on national ‘news.’ Embarrassing,” he wrote, adding breathlessly later, “It’s crazy. I’m [sic] mean are people shooting heroin on MSNBC?!??”

In fact, no one appeared to be doing so, at least when Spin tuned in, but Puetz has a point and as grandma used to say, “If you part your hair differently, no one will know the difference.”

Or, do the opposite, Mr. Mayor, and fire up a blunt right there on stage. Talk about welcoming a new revenue stream to a city whose financial tributaries are drying up. Demonstrate that you’re officially San Diego’s Green Mayor!

Would this shock some members of your loyal fan base? Absolutely, but what have you got to lose? In fact, Spin is willing to bet that many of your supporters would root you on, although privately from their underground weed caves. “We’ve got **puff** the coolest **puff puff** mayor, yo,” the downtown dank echo chamber would giggle to itself.

Once the contact high travels from the stage to your political compatriots in the first few rows, the murmurs will be inevitable. “Maybe he’s on to something here.” “We too can be this bold!” “Is the theater’s snack bar open?”

By then, the Trumpian promises will be flowing like gold velour. A Comic-Con for every council district! A cozy home for every human, squirrel, muskrat, parakeet and homeless veteran! Craft beer on tap at city water fountains!

The potential is mind-boggling. SANDAG, get it together or I’ll attack you with robots! Voters, raise the hotel tax my way or I’ll invite Kim Jong-un to visit!

So Kevin, embrace your imperial party leader! Go off script. Spin off into tangential metaphors of nonsensical proportions, because, so far, these speeches have done nothing for you politically. Embrace your inner Trump. Go nuts.