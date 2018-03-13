Lorena to Lindbergh: You’re next!

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher is gunning for the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority!

Action speaks louder than words but not nearly as often.

—Mark Twain

State Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher may not have been in the room last Friday during the Executive Committee meeting of the San Diego Association of Governments, but her presence was certainly felt.

Just two days prior, Voice of San Diego reported that the governance-reform maven—fresh off successful restructuring efforts of SANDAG and the Metropolitan Transit District—would now be aiming to reform the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, an asset-rich independent agency that oversees Lindbergh Field.

The proposed legislation, which she said she planned to reveal this week, would fold the Airport Authority back under the umbrella of the San Diego Unified Port District. The pronouncement seemed to catch most local elected officials off guard, leading to deafening quiet.

“I’m surprised by the relative silence to date from likely opponents and those who backed the creation of the Airport Authority,” fellow Assemblymember Todd Gloria told Spin on Tuesday.

But that silence was shattered Friday at a SANDAG meeting when termed-out County Supervisor Ron Roberts flayed airport officials over their foot-dragging on traffic improvements needed outside the airport’s footprint, particularly along Harbor Drive and roads leading to Little Italy.

“Grape Street, Hawthorn Street and Laurel Street are absolutely a disaster,” Roberts said. “And nobody wants to pay for anything… Nobody has focused on how do we do a better job on this.”

Port District plans for the bayfront land west of the airport, which once housed car rental agencies, will only create more density and traffic, Roberts said. He also added that promises of traffic solutions have largely been “a charade.”

Then Roberts lowered the Lorena boom. “Maybe it’ll be a good thing for the port to take over the Airport Authority. We’re not getting solutions, not even small solutions, for the problem that’s there, and it’s going to get increasingly worse.”

Roberts is no dummy, unlike his thankfully termed-out Board of Supervisors colleague Bill Horn, who spoke just before Roberts and suggested that a transit rail line could be run across the west end of the airport runway to help alleviate traffic.

“You can’t do that on a runway,” said Jim Desmond, mayor of San Marcos and an Airport Authority board member, as others at the meeting laughed.

Perhaps other elected officials will jump on the Airport Authority reform train, but as of yet they’re not running to any microphones. Councilmember Mark Kersey, an infrastructure wonk who sits on the Airport Authority, referred questions to the head of the authority.

Kimberly Becker, president and CEO of the Airport Authority, said in a statement Monday, “Although we have been made aware that legislation is a possibility, we have not yet seen any language around this potential legislation… What we can say is that since the Airport Authority was formed, all of our time, attention and resources have been focused on making SAN a better airport for our customers, a more agile and responsive community partner, and a stronger economic driver for the region.”

Becker, just a year into the job, added that “we’ve optimized the use of the airport’s 661-acre footprint, delivering major capital projects on-time and under budget, creating thousands of jobs and providing unprecedented opportunities for local and small businesses.”

Gloria, too, said he would withhold judgment until he sees the language of his colleague’s bill. But he, like many Spin spoke to privately, wonder what the end game is. He too said he’d like to see improvements delivered faster, including the planned revamp of Terminal 1 and a Harbor Drive trolley extension. Gloria also mentioned that he’s concerned about airport workers and “any transition that might impact their jobs. We’ll see. It’s early in the process.”

Gonzalez Fletcher has indicated that her intent was to start a conversation about how to spur an independent agency into traffic-solution action. On that she has apparently succeeded.

Activist attorney Cory Briggs, who has frequently crossed legal swords with the port district, said he agreed with what Gonzalez Fletcher is attempting to do. “The problem,” he added, “is that the port is poorly organized and governed. If they fix the port, this’d be great.”

One political insider noted privately that “the port’s motives usually revolve around enhancing their revenue. When the port ran the airport, it was able to ‘adjust’ the books to classify some airport-related revenue as non-aviation, not subject to FAA restrictions. It’s possible that is part of what’s going on here.”

Laurie Black, a former port commissioner and longtime non-wallflower, took to Twitter to blast the plan. “OMG Lorena calling locals about folding #Port & Airport. Don’t be surprised by regional #power play, she’s creating ‘platform’ in order to run for #statewide office on the backs of thousands of local #governmentjobs Bad policy!” she wrote.

It should be noted that Black is no fan of Gonzalez Fletcher, nor her husband, Board of Supervisors candidate Nathan Fletcher. Black has thrown her support behind attorney Omar Passons since day one.

But she has also been an advocate for consolidating local governance for nearly two decades. “I don’t really understand what the goal is,” Black told Spin, “unless it’s to consolidate transit services in the region. If that’s the goal, then I don’t understand why we’re not talking about including SANDAG, MTS and North County.”

A better tactic, she said, would be to focus on how officials are appointed to these agency boards. Both the port and Airport Authority boards are ruled by people who are appointed by elected officials, making it difficult for the public to put pressure on these agencies to evolve.

Gonzalez Fletcher’s reforms to date of SANDAG and MTS have cattle-prodded those agencies out of a comatose state of indecision, and perhaps her plan to turn back the clock some 15 years to a time when the port ruled the airport could do the same.

In a statement, the firebrand assemblymember said planning for transit, sea-level rise and 10 million additional airline passengers in the next decade requires “breaking down bureaucratic barriers… I know that makes some in the older generation of leadership uncomfortable just as it did with SANDAG reform last year, but it’s a discussion I think we’re ready to have.”