Making a DIFference

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb When Mayor Faulconer finishes tinkering with development fees, will modular micro-homes like the one at this year’s Earth Fair take off?

As San Diego housing prices continue to soar while new construction hobbles along, the opportunities and options to put a dent into this vexing problem seem to be dwindling. But one idea Mayor Kevin Faulconer is tinkering with offers a small ray of hope. What’s more, it may not even require a political fight.

It’s been a long time coming, but the city of San Diego seems prepared finally to tackle an important—albeit wonky—conundrum that affordable-housing advocates and magnates of the construction industry alike agree has stifled development of smaller housing units, even as so-called “micro-units” have gained worldwide notoriety.

These tiny homes—generally anywhere from 300 to 600 square feet in size—have spawned their own television series and drawn the attention of a wide spectrum of people who are looking (perhaps even praying) for some semblance of a solution to a housing shortage that has hit California’s metropolitan cities especially hard.

Last week, Councilmember Lorie Zapf perked up Spin’s ears when she asked how the mayor’s office was coming along with plans to change the city’s methods in determining development impact fees, which, just as the name implies, are fees developers are charged to cover a wide range of community impacts. These impacts include things like increased water and sewer use to public safety and park development.

The fee—sometimes referred to as DIF—is currently charged on a per-unit basis and varies wildly from neighborhood to neighborhood, based on a community’s public-facilities needs. During last week’s Smart Growth & Land Use Committee meeting, Zapf noted the problem.

“If you built a small condo or a $2 million home, the DIF fee was the same because it was per unit,” Zapf said. “Now don’t you think that people living in a big four- or five-bedroom house have more impact than a one- or two-bedroom?”

She said the result has been to create an incentive for developers to build larger, more luxurious homes at the expense of smaller, more naturally affordable homes requiring no public subsidies.

Elyse Lowe, the mayor’s director of land use and economic development, told Zapf at the Smart Growth meeting that Faulconer intends to bring a proposal to the City Council for adoption sometime “this year” with the intent to “incentivize the production of smaller units by changing the DIF methodology.”

Although the details are scarce, that change could involve moving away from a per-unit charge to a square-footage calculation involving total livable space in a home or condo or apartment building.

Arian Collins, a supervising public information officer with the city, said consultants with Keyser Marston Associates are reviewing various methodologies employed by other cities. She also said that they have been directed “to move forward with analyzing a methodology that will scale the fee for residential units based on unit size and unit type versus the current practice of only by unit type (i.e., single family and multi-family).”

Workshops and public hearings will commence once the consultants have completed their analysis, Collins said, although no specific timeframe was offered.

For now, the mayor’s office won’t commit to one formula over another until it sees the analysis.

“Square footage is likely to be one of the options,” Collins said, “but we’re not foreclosing other options to ensure a more refined fee assessment based upon the size and type of units.”

Despite the uncertainty, affordable-housing advocates cheered the news.

Colin Parent, executive director of Circulate San Diego, which last year issued a report detailing a host of policy changes that it said would spur more housing development near transit, noted that the mayor emphasized fee restructuring in this year’s State of the City address.

“I will send legislation to the City Council to revamp fees so developers are encouraged to build smaller units that people can actually afford,” Faulconer said during the January speech, drawing an enthusiastic round of applause.

“Circulate San Diego is happy to see progress from the City of San Diego for reforming development fees,” Parent told Spin. “Reforming development fees would eliminate an incentive for developers to lower their fees by building fewer and larger units. The result should be more homes built, and they should also tend to be more affordable since they won’t be artificially large.”

Eric Naslund, a former city Planning Commission chairman and a principal at Studio E Architects, a firm hip-deep in the micro-unit movement, said when it comes to housing, “size does matter in every sense of the word.” He also said that the per-unit development fee model is “absolutely a hindrance to doing smaller things, no question about it” and that “using square footage is a way more reasonable way to do these things.” He said that “tons” of deals to develop housing in City Heights, for example, have been killed simply because the community is so short on park space that “you couldn’t build units without providing that open space on site,” preventing projects from penciling out financially.

At the Earth Fair this past weekend, a corrugated steel box had been transformed into what appeared to be a quite livable space. A bedroom, living room, small kitchen and bathroom all tucked into 320 square feet of metal. The local company pushing the prefab-micro-home concept, C&N Modular Structures, is a spin-off of a ship-repair business in National City.

Bill Link, who retired from Navy civil service after 40 years, is now an enthusiastic pitchman for the small-home idea. The Earth Day crowd confirmed his suspicions.

“It was rewarding to see so many people interested in alternative solutions,” he told Spin Monday. “A homeless woman came by—she lives in a tent now—and she said this is the perfect long-term solution, a good, secure approach. She was thrilled!”

He also had a landowner from Barrio Logan approach him about using the stackable containers (made new, rather than using old shipping containers that can contain lead paint and rat poison) for an upcoming project.

Neither the city nor county have yet signed off on his stackable plans, but Link remains undaunted.

“It’s an exciting new world,” he said.