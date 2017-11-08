Mara Elliott’s voodoo transparency

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb Are Mayor Kevin Faulconer and City Attorney Mara Elliott siding with darkness when it comes to shining a light on city business?

In darkness one may be ashamed of what one does, without the shame of disgrace.

—Sophocles

Over the years, locals have split over a host of political hot potatoes, from stadiums and high-rises to how best to pay city workers.

However, if we’re to judge by past election results, one thing we can all agree on is the desire to be fully informed when elected officials make critical decisions. Seems logical, right?

But here we are sailing into the tail end of 2017, and San Diego still can’t seem to get its collective act together to enforce two wildly successful ballot measures—one from 1992(!), the other from 2004—that attempt to do just that, i.e., educate the masses.

Former councilmember Donna Frye, San Diego’s open-government samurai, has filed a lawsuit against the city in hopes of defending the virtue of the 2004 measure she helped craft. More than 82 percent of the electorate backed Proposition D, a city charter amendment broadening public-information access rules.

Frye said an excruciating effort to obtain copies of conflict-of-interest waivers—occasionally issued by city officials to city-hired law firms who also desire to represent a client with a claim against the city—left her no other choice but to sue.

“The thing is, I did not want to file a lawsuit,” she told Spin last week. “I really thought we would be able to get to some sort of resolution.”

Her travails began in July, when she submitted a public-records request for all city-approved waivers for the past five years. By early October, City Attorney Mara Elliott’s office closed the request, having released some but not all waivers, according to Frye.

Frye’s interest in the waivers was piqued in July when a proposed City Council policy change proposed by Elliott made its way to the council’s Rules Committee. The change, in effect, delegated the decision to release waivers to the discretion of the mayor and city attorney unless four or more councilmembers requested a public hearing on the waiver.

“It’s like, really?” Frye said. “You really have like one of these things a year, and you want to set up a whole new procedure where people have to beg to put it on the docket?”

In August, a council majority sided with Elliott, ostensibly writing itself and the public out of the waiver-deciding business. Feeling her 2004 ballot measure was under attack, Frye reached out to Elliott in emails and phone calls seeking a remedy. In the end, Elliott argued that the broadening charter amendment Frye fought for didn’t apply to waivers.

In an Oct. 12 email to Frye, Elliott offered a counter-proposal to Frye’s insistence that waivers be docketed by the council for public discussion: posting the waiver requests on the City Attorney’s website and adding an “informational line item” on council agendas that would provide for public comment and possible future council action.

The final straw, Frye said, was an Oct. 30 email from Elliott noting that the proposed options “are not required” under the 2004 charter amendment.

“If we ignore the first time they want to ignore a charter amendment when it happens on smaller things, we can extrapolate that it’s only going to get worse,” Frye said.

Frye’s attorney in her case, Cory Briggs, said the city attorney’s office has acknowledged it doesn’t know the exact number of waivers issued.

“You don’t even know which law firms have done it, because the city attorney’s office can’t keep track of the information,” he said. “And by the way, this waiver is essentially a contract saying it’s OK to harm the city. We’re waiving any potential harm you may cause. Why the fuck would you ever do that?”

Briggs said Elliott is also heading down another dark alley over the city’s molasses-like efforts to hone another charter amendment that passed with 86 percent voter approval in 1992.

Like the 2004 measure, 1992’s Proposition E garnered no formal opposition. And why would it? It simply required full disclosure of all people doing business with the city and the nature of their financial interest, under penalty of losing that business for failure to fully disclose.

The problem—as the San Diego County Grand Jury pointed out in a scathing report in April titled “Stop Kicking the Can Down the Road”—is that not everyone complies, because “charter section 225 contains language that is overly broad, rendering it difficult to enforce and easy to circumvent.”

The 1992 measure, touted by then-Mayor Maureen O’Connor, could indeed have been written better, Briggs acknowledged. However, he argued that the solution proposed by Elliott and approved last week by the council’s Rules Committee isn’t any better.

The new language, on its surface, seems to be an improvement: “Prior to entering into a transaction with the City, every person who will be a party to the transaction shall provide the City with the name, identity, and the precise nature of the interest of all persons who are directly or indirectly involved in the transaction.”

But Briggs said the definition of “directly or indirectly involved” provided by Elliott is so narrow that “it’s only the people actually communicating with the fucking city, who’s essentially the lobbyist.” Briggs also objected to wording that gives the mayor sole power to reject a transaction if a party knowingly fails to disclose its interests.

“Why is it voidable only by the mayor? It’s the city council who’s lied to,” he said. “If the purpose is for there to be a disclosure to the public, why is the mayor the only one to decide? The city council has no fucking oversight.”

In response to the grand jury report, Mayor Kevin Faulconer said the city would follow a federal Securities and Exchange Commission disclosure rule. But Briggs said that rule, 16b, only applies to publicly traded firms.

“It’s the private entities that we need to be worried about,” he said. Faulconer “has chosen this path on purpose. It gives him an opportunity to tell the public that he’s doing something to address a problem, when, as is so often the case, he isn’t doing shit.”