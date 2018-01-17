Mayor culpa

× Expand Photo illustration by John Lamb In last week’s State of the City address, Mayor Kevin Faulconer tried flexing his muscles. Reaction was mixed.

The man who insists upon seeing with perfect clearness before he decides, never decides.

—Henri-Frédéric Amiel

Politicians know they’re in trouble when even their attempts at frankness draw little more than shrugs. Unfortunately for Kevin Faulconer, San Diego’s mayor of molasses motion, his lofty, jaunty words now sound as if they were uttered in a vacuum. Meanwhile, life on the devolving streets continues.

In his third State of the City address last Thursday at the historic Balboa Theatre downtown, Mayor Faulconer told a relatively somber audience that this speech would be different from his previous platitudinous oratorical efforts.

“I want to have a candid conversation that focuses on the biggest challenges facing our city and what we’re doing differently to fix them,” he said, listing homelessness, housing and quality of life as the whoppers.

“Last year, I learned firsthand the old ways of tackling these issues don’t work anymore,” he continued. “So we are embracing new ideas and taking new approaches.”

The first visible new approach Thursday was the mayor’s decision to stand alone on stage. Traditionally, San Diego City Council members and other city officials have been seated behind the mayor’s lectern. This year, they were front-row audience members, relegated to brief introductory duty reading the names of attending dignitaries.

Councilmember Scott Sherman—a loyal Faulconer ally who was snubbed recently in the sweepstakes for council committee chairman posts—was observed departing the festivities after his name-reading assignment, before the mayor even spoke. (Sherman’s office did not respond to an inquiry about reports of his quick exit.)

Despite the absence, the mayor would report that “the state of our city is strong, stronger than any challenge we face, and strongest when we stand united.”

A mayoral spokesman told the San Diego Union-Tribune that the decision to have Faulconer appear solo on stage was approved by councilmembers, although apparently not all were polled.

“It has always seemed odd to have the councilmembers looking at the mayor’s back, rather than facing him while listening to the speech,” the spokesman told the UT.

The new seating arrangement did give at least one City Council member, David Alvarez, the opportunity to live tweet during the speech. He opened with praise for the mayor’s call for more jobs in San Diego’s underserved communities, the new City Heights fire station and the need to protect Dreamers.

Alvarez tweeted “YES!” to the mayor’s embrace of reduced parking requirements to spurn more housing construction, but then seemed disappointed that more details weren’t forthcoming. The mayor, he wrote, “moved on from housing too quickly to talk about safety with biggest line being chief is retiring. On to next topic.”

Faulconer did everything short of shooting off a flare gun in praise of his San Diego Yacht Club pal, Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman, who is retiring in March. Rumors are rampant that Zimmerman may be a future City Council or even mayoral candidate, and Faulconer’s gushing over his chosen chief would make any political consultant drool.

But the mayor had little to say about finding her replacement, a process steeped in mystery.

“Our next police chief will work to keep our city one of the safest in the nation,” is all Faulconer would say about that. Did he candidly assure residents of all stripes that the process to replace Zimmerman will be open and fair? More like candidn’t.

Another word never uttered during the speech: Trump. Here we have a rare big-city Republican mayor who cannot mention the leader of his own party. Stunning. Oh sure, the mayor made a passing reference to the current political climate, noting, “we are navigating through one of the most politically divisive times in our nation’s history.”

“We need San Diego’s traditional culture of collaboration now more than ever,” he said, and you could almost hear the cracking of the eggshells he was standing on. “We cannot let partisan dysfunction derail our progress. We have too much to do. There is too much at stake to let petty political posturing overshadow the public good.”

Toward the end of his 30-plus-minute speech, Faulconer vowed that he will be “demanding more of myself.” This is probably a good position to take, given the obstacles that the mayor neglected to mention, such as budget cuts, the battle of visions over the future of the Mission Valley stadium site, and how to reach Climate Action Plan goals when you’re a mayor who appears to only have a cursory interest in the region’s transit challenges.

Maybe all of these topics wound up on the cutting-room floor for the sake of keeping the speech brief—he ad-libbed that his wife and children reminded him that “people really love short speeches.”

Alvarez also noted that Faulconer “avoided talk of last year, w/ good reason since it was a disaster” before adding, “Do look forward to housing and clean city ideas.”

In the end, did the speech reach the “candid conversation” level? Not really, but this is not a mayor known for that. Long-time Union-Tribune political observer Michael Smolens recently wondered aloud whether Faulconer is “tough enough” for the task at hand, given his public-relations background.

“In that line of work,” Smolens wrote, “you promote a business, sell a product, put a positive spin on things, try to make people feel good. Those are useful talents for a politician. So is a willingness to butt heads, raise an elbow or anger people when necessary. That’s not part of Faulconer’s professional background or personality, at least publicly.”

It’s one thing to get tough with the least fortunate in society. It’s a whole other matter to get tough with your political benefactors, especially those who’d argue that San Diego’s greatest woe is that the downtown convention center is too small.

In this world, we’ve seen it’s easy to strike a pose. But to get things done? That will take much more than flexing one’s underused muscles.