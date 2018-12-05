Mel & Gene & Myrtle & Lorie

× Expand Photo by John R. Lamb Lorie Zapf, Council President Myrtle Cole, Gene Cubbison, Mel Shapiro, transitioning in different ways.

It was pride that changed angels into devils; it is humility that makes men as angels.

—Saint Augustine

San Diego’s political universe, poised for a tectonic shift to the left, will have to do so without the keen eyes of two of its most astute and well-regarded watchdogs. And Spin is not happy about it.

On a cheerier note, San Diego City Council incumbents Lorie Zapf and Myrtle Cole will soon be looking for new employment after 10th-floor careers that were anything but stellar.

Local television coverage of regional politics is a near-barren desertscape and, for years, San Diegans could rely on one baritone oasis of relevant queries and deftness with the spoken word. At his core a newspaperman, Gene Cubbison—who announced his retirement last month at the age of 70—gifted San Diego with four decades of journalistic integrity, insight and wit. And this city is the better for it.

Spin has always felt a special kinship with Cubbison, having traversed a few similar steps along the local Fourth Estate trail. These include stints under the tutelage of the iconically hilarious Herbert “Woody” Lockwood at the San Diego Daily Transcript, for whom a local annual humor award is named. (CityBeat’s own Ryan Bradford is the most recent recipient.)

It will also likely embarrass Cubbison if Spin notes just how uplifting his personal messages of encouragement were when this column was in its infancy. He frequently asked Spin to come on his Sunday-morning show, Politically Speaking, but was always gracious to understand Spin’s penchant for the shadows.

Spin likes wordsmiths and Cubbison could deliver. Former councilmember Donna Frye recalled once waiting in the wings before an appearance on Politically Speaking. “I’d be standing there because he’d do his intro, and I’d try not to burst out laughing. I’m like, ‘Oh my god, did you just say that, Gene?’”

Cubbison told the San Diego Union-Tribune that he hopes to mentor student journalists in retirement. Message to future student journalists: Do not miss a word he offers you. Including these that concluded the U-T piece: “Keep your cool. Keep your head about you. It’s important to write well, think your story out and stay on the good side of your colleagues.”

Mission accomplished, Gene-o!

Spin and Cubbison would also agree that San Diego recently lost a giant in the pursuit of political skullduggery and decision-making opacity. Mel Shapiro may not be a household name to everyone, but in political circles he caused more than his fair share of clenched cheeks.

A Brooklyn native and former accountant, Shapiro spent a great deal of his retired life, and personal capital, chasing after numerous misbehaving government agencies. A dogged researcher and public-document gatherer, Shapiro—who died last week at the age of 91—hated government obfuscation with a passion.

“Mel was not looking for recognition,” Frye told Spin. “Mel was looking for justice. Mel was looking for that light that would open up the troves of government information. Because he believed—and rightly so—in the very simple concept that the public has a right to know. It [secrecy] offended and bothered him.”

“It was his calling,” Frye continued. “And he stayed true to that. And a lot of people don’t. He did.”

Attorney Bob Ottilie doesn’t recall representing Shapiro in any of his numerous lawsuits against local agencies, but he was an admirer. “Mel was the original city watchdog,” he said. “He taught and mentored the rest of us. If he said something was wrong at the city, you could bank on it.”

Attorney Craig Sherman had the pleasure of representing Shapiro and worked on several of his legal efforts “toward the end of his long run in beating the City of San Diego into compliance on an array of open-government and tax-spending matters…”

Sherman said Shapiro “was very astute in both identifying improper governance and improprieties, and successfully enforcing them to get correction and compliance.” Two of his landmark cases, Sherman noted, had statewide implications: the successful challenge of an illegal tax scheme to expand the San Diego Convention Center, and the crushing of a ridiculous City Council decision to limit non-agenda public comment to one day out of the two days it regularly meets per week.

“He put his name and own money on the line each time he challenged the city and other agencies, knowing full well that, if he lost, he would be paying the other sides’ legal costs,” Sherman said. “The handful of people who do this, going it alone, are very limited and unique and deserve very special recognition, especially with a track record of winning that he had.”

When the local chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists decided to bestow its Sunshine Award (an award that recognizes individuals who make contributions in the area of open government) to Shapiro in 2012, it was noted that he could have picked from several posh locations to receive the honor. Instead, he picked the city clerk’s office, where he had spent countless hours filling up on informational ammunition.

Described often as cantankerous, Shapiro proved over the years to have a sharp wit to those he trusted. Stacey Fulhorst, executive director of the city’s Ethics Commission (which, some would argue, Shapiro singlehandedly forced into existence), recalled one meeting where she asked if he was happy with a procedural change he had requested.

“He literally blanched and said, ‘Happy? I’m never happy!’ But then smiled,” she told Spin.

As for Zapf and Cole, no personal offense, but whatever new adventures await these two outside City Hall, “happy” doesn’t begin to express the feeling of anticipation for the transfusion of new blood soon to course through the listless veins of regional governance. When last seen, Cole was busy removing her Twitter account and Zapf was holding back tears as she chaired her final Audit Committee meeting last week—having arrived 20 minutes late.

Zapf said she’s “not sure where I’ll land,” but described herself as “kind of a watchdog, a fighter.” She mentioned some past stint as a “news reporter,” which had somehow slipped past Spin’s radar during her eight years on the City Council.

Somehow, Spin figures the legacies of Cubbison and Shapiro are safe wherever Zapf lands.