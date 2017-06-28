Mission creep

× Expand Photo by John R. Lamb Mayor Kevin Faulconer makes a “most interesting” list.

Every peddler praises hisown needles.

—Portuguese proverb

Not since the Ross Perot presidential-run days of the ‘90s has the word “interesting” peppered our local political lexicon.

“But isn’t it interesting—everybody rushes to Hollywood for makeup, for acting, for haircuts on the runway—because you’ve got to just be looking good,” the folksy gazillionaire Reform Party candidate from Texas said in 1996. “The fact that you don’t say nothing doesn’t matter.”

Oh Ross, how we could use your English-mangling talents now! Here in San Diego, we’ve got us a good ol’ interesting mayor, or so the poli-gods at Politico are telling us. Never mind the mayor’s recent losing streak that’s longer than a dragon’s tail and a fairly humdrum white-bread backstory. Compared to the other city leaders, as detailed in the website’s recent story, Faulconer is one of “America’s 11 Most Interesting Mayors.”

Nosiree, in this here ‘Merica—as fouled up as it is—local is as local does while President Blast Furnace fiddles. “At a time when one yellow-haired, Twitter-happy personality dominates American discourse, it’s easy to forget how much political energy—and important new thinking—emanates not from the nation’s capital but from city hall,” the Politico story opens.

Based on conversations with “dozens of national and local political junkies” (disclosure: present company excluded), the story paints a biographical savannah of compelling leaders stretched across these fertile plains, peppered with real hard-scrabble tales of personal struggles and political bravery.

And then there’s Kevin.

Headlined as “the modern GOP executive,” Faulconer “is straddling ideological and partisan lines to surprisingly popular effect” according to the piece.

“He speaks often of the city’s integration with its neighbor to the south, saying he views San Diego-Tijuana as ‘one megaregion,’ and pledging that local police officers will not be used to enforce federal immigration laws,” the saga continues. “He also backed a 2015 plan to curtail San Diego’s emissions, and he has flown a gay pride flag at City Hall.”

The story skips over such inconveniently interesting subjects like Faulconer’s bromides about solving homelessness while simultaneously standing by while rocks are cemented to freeway underpasses and police officers sweep encampments off streets in an endless game of chase and misery.

“Faulconer has struggled at times with the Democratic city council,” the story notes, like when he railed unsuccessfully against a minimum-wage hike and paid sick leave—but leaving out recent setbacks like the departing San Diego Chargers and efforts to call a special election in November to settle the thorny debates about a convention center expansion downtown and what to do with the Qualcomm Stadium site in Mission Valley.

And on Monday, four city councilmembers issued a memo pushing a move to declare the Qualcomm site as surplus property, opening up the discussion to a whole host of potential future plans—and likely curling the mayor’s blond locks in frustration.

But Faulconer missed all that fun, because he was deep into a “trade mission” to Vancouver with local business leaders. For two whole days, the mayor’s press office announced, “local companies and organizations will promote key San Diego industries, establish and develop business relationships and explore opportunities for San Diego companies to tap into Vancouver’s clean tech and sustainability economy.”

“There has never been a more critical time for San Diego to be a champion for international trade because local jobs depend on it,” Faulconer said in the statement.

Some business types who traveled with the mayor noted that Faulconer is good at these types of photo-op junkets, as any former public-relations executive should be. “Universities are our secret sauce,” the mayor said, according to social media, when he announced on Monday some sort of planned collaboration between UC San Diego and the University of British Columbia.

What you won’t see from this brief excursion to the north are any photographs of Faulconer meeting with his mayoral counterpart from Vancouver, who was in Brussels with numerous other worldwide city leaders for a meeting of the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy. Faulconer also skipped last week’s U.S. Conference of Mayors in Miami Beach, where many truly interesting topics this “interesting” mayor struggles with were up for discussion.

Apparently, Vancouver’s mayor plans to visit San Diego later this year to discuss North American trade and competitiveness in the Trump Age, so yippee for that. But some local business leaders privately wish Faulconer would branch out more.

“In all honesty, I would love to see him travel more to engage with other mayors,” one sharp biz type told Spin. “He does a good job in these settings. It’s a start.”

Speculation that the mayor has aspirations for higher office might lead some skeptics to suggest that Faulconer is merely trying to beef up his regional/state/federal cred, and posing for businesslike photos in Canada certainly could fuel further suspicions.

Don’t get Spin wrong. It’s spiffy that biotech companies from British Columbia plan some efforts for expansion in San Diego, a burgeoning hotbed for genomic exploits. And as San Diego contemplates the future of the Qualcomm Stadium site, collaboration among universities should prove valuable testing grounds for what could happen in Mission Valley.

Most importantly, perhaps, is the side impact reiterated by one trade missioner: “Seeing a U.S. mayor from a large city visiting Canada to talk about trade and climate action goals and opportunities at a time when our federal government is a trainwreck on both issues.”

So, travel the world, Mr. Mayor. Rail against the Orange Plague of incoherence. Wrap yourself in the “most interesting” mantle and run with it.

For as Ross Perot once said about an opponent, “This man will let this country rot, he will let the economy go into an international decline, he will devastate millions of people, and, if necessary, he’ll start a little war just to get a bump in the polls.”

Now there’s a legacy worth avoiding.