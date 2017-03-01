No affordable housing panacea

× Expand Photo by John R. Lamb MTS CEO Paul Jablonski (left) and board Chairman Harry Mathis head into new affordable-housing expectations.

There’s something charming about government suits hopping a trolley to get to a photo-op.

At the 12th and Imperial trolley station last Thursday, five top-shelf officials with the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System did just that, boarding the Orange Line en route to the first of what city leaders hope will be many more groundbreakings for low-income housing projects on MTS land.

The five remained standing around a singular yellow grab bar for the short trip out to the 62nd Street station in Encanto, talking shop—including an intense conversation about whether they’d hire a former dolphin trainer with mobile-ticketing experience to lead the agency’s move to a new fare-collection system.

Once arriving at the station, the group sauntered across the tracks and into new territory: converting a block-long former park-and-ride lot into affordable family rental housing. Already well into the excavation phase, the housing project known as Villa Encantada is “the first partnership between an affordable housing developer, …the San Diego Housing Commission and the Metropolitan Transit System to develop affordable rental housing near mass transit in the city of San Diego,” Wendy DeWitt, the commission’s director of business and program development, would later explain.

A beaming City Council President Myrtle Cole—apparently arriving by car—soon joined the gathering in the heart of what Cole hopes one day will blossom into the pedestrian-friendly Encanto Village District, as the area’s community plan envisions.

To say Cole is eager to get projects like this up and running in her council district—where she could face a challenging re-election bid next year—would be an understatement. In a conversation with a member of the development team, Cole loudly noted that the original completion date was set for this year but seemed content with a 2018 opening.

“We need this,” she said to a bank of media cameras. “We need for people to live in the district… It’s a beautiful thing. Keep it going.”

A few poses with golden shovels digging into a pre-arranged pile of dirt, and the cluster of pols and builders milled about. “So, is there a program?” MTS Chief Operating Officer Wayne Terry inquired.

“That’s it, just doing a photo-op,” a staffer yelled.

One observer called it “the weirdest event,” given the lack of pronouncements amid the clamoring from City Hall when it comes to projects like these. In recent weeks, you couldn’t run into a meeting on the city’s affordable-housing crisis without someone noting the sizable land holdings of the region’s most-prominent transit agency, which purchased the San Diego & Arizona Eastern Railway in 1979 to establish the trolley line.

At a committee meeting in January, Councilmember David Alvarez—who sits on the MTS board—vented frustration in dealing with MTS. “What I see around trolley stations is not homes, not development that’s transit oriented,” he said, instead “a lot of industrial” or “nothing.”

“And I know how difficult an agency it can be,” he added, “many, many times trying to partner (to move) these things.”

When a staffer replied that MTS seems engaged, Alvarez replied, “Hope is eternal, especially with that organization.”

On the return trip from the Villa Encantada groundbreaking, MTS CEO Paul Jablonski seemed somewhat perturbed by such insinuations that the agency is somehow miserly with its land holdings.

“The city gives away everything,” he told Spin. “Every deal we touch with them, it’s because the city is giving things away. We would never give things away. I think they think it’s in their best interest to give things away. We take the opposite approach.”

That approach—leasing out land that will enhance and not detract from its primary mission to provide transit services into an unknown future—has turned off some developers, Jablonski acknowledged. “Most of the people we’ve been in contact with want control of the property. But we’re not selling the property around rail stations. A land lease is more complicated and something developers don’t necessarily want to get involved in because we’re twice as complicated as any other agency.”

He noted that land-use restrictions are tighter because projects must jump through extra hoops, including perusal by the state Public Utilities Commission. In cases like the Villa Encantada, significant parking must be provided for trolley patrons who won’t be living in the 67-unit apartment complex.

Retail components are limited—“We don’t want fast food,” the CEO implored—and developers must commit to strict maintenance standards. “It has to be a certain quality if it’s going to be associated with our station,” he added.

“The board doesn’t want to give away these assets because we don’t know what’s going to be needed 20 or 30 years from now,” the Boston native continued, his voice rising, “So why do a deal now for peanuts when 30 years from now we may be kicking ourselves and saying we had seven acres of land here and we sold it and now we’re doing shuttle launches…”

Each year, MTS compiles an inventory of land that it deems fit for joint development. The current inventory lists 20 properties in San Diego, El Cajon, Lemon Grove, La Mesa, Santee, Chula Vista and National City that range in size from less than a half-acre to more than nine acres. Excluding the Encanto station property, only two others have garnered “developer interest,” according to the inventory: the 9.37-acre overflow parking lot at the Grantville trolley station and 4.15 acres available at Chula Vista’s E Street station.

Stephen Russell, executive director of the San Diego Housing Federation, isn’t sold that it’s land leases that are the problem for developers on MTS land but rather the requirement to provide replacement parking and “whether they require to get market value. We’re actually looking for subsidized land.”

With Villa Encantada, Jablonski said, “locations like this have a lot less opportunities. That’s why the Housing Commission is involved. When someone’s doing market rate for us, we’re not going to give them a deal like this.”

Translation, city leaders: It’s unlikely that MTS is your affordable-housing savior, just an occasional landlord.