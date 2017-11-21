No ducking dockless

× Expand Photo by John R. Lamb In a Barrio Logan warehouse, LimeBike “ops specialist” Daniel Bracken activates another dockless bike destined for Imperial Beach.

Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance you must keep moving.

—Albert Einstein

Just before leaving office in late 2012, then-mayor Jerry Sanders tapped a Miami-based company to establish San Diego’s first bike-sharing system.

It’s been a bumpy ride ever since.

At the time, Sanders appeared to believe that with DecoBike, he’d found an elixir for the city’s roadway blues.

“The bike-share program is a perfect fit for the San Diego lifestyle as it promotes healthy living and clean transportation,” Sanders diagnosed at the time. “It will also help facilitate travel to and from trolley and bus stations by providing last-mile solutions for commuters.”

Five years and a critical county grand jury report later, competitors are knocking on the door offering two things DecoBike apparently can’t: cheaper rental rates and broader availability, particularly in low-income neighborhoods.

In September, the city of Imperial Beach inked a six-month pilot deal with San Mateo-based LimeBike to establish and oversee its dockless bike-sharing program. Mayor Serge Dedina is already a believer—and not just because the bright-green bikes match his surfboard.

“Seriously, I love that color,” Dedina reiterated, before adding, “I think originally people thought it would be something for tourists, and I’m sure tourists use them. But what’s really gratifying to see is that the community has really adopted them.”

In the first month, 8,000 LimeBike rides were logged, nearly a third of which appeared to be transit users, Dedina said. “The GPS data showed that 30 percent of riders were within 100 feet start or finish with transit, like a bus stop. That’s really great.”

While in San Diego a DecoBike ride costs $5 per half-hour or $7 for an hour and requires locating a docking station to rent and return the bikes, a LimeBike half-hour rental costs only $1, and the stand-alone bikes can be located and unlocked via a mobile-phone app. What’s more, riders can essentially lock them up anywhere. Some 200 LimeBikes currently dot the Imperial Beach landscape.

Dedina has also noticed a “most interesting” phenomenon, other than a new obsession with checking the app’s bike-location map daily. “Those bikes were migrating to San Diego from the first day,” he said.

Checking the app the past week, I noticed the map did appear to locate some LimeBikes beyond Imperial Beach city limits including, strangely, a sizable cluster in Barrio Logan. The grouping has since disappeared, but Spin wandered down to the location off Main Street and discovered LimeBike’s distribution and repair center.

Just a stone’s throw from the trolley tracks in a portion of an old warehouse, a team of LimeBike workers were busily unwrapping and activating a sea of shiny new green bikes. A new shipment of 200 bikes had arrived a day earlier, and a Budget rental van sat at the loading dock ready for action.

Just a week into his new job as LimeBike’s “ops specialist,” Daniel Bracken told Spin we were standing in the company’s main facility for the region. “It’s a good central location to be able to service future areas,” he said.

The city of Coronado is expected to jump into the dockless bike game possibly as early as next month, and National City may follow suit. In fact, Bracken—a recent transplant from Salt Lake City—was working in real-estate sales in Coronado when he saw some LimeBikes being delivered to Coronado’s mayor, who lived in the same apartment community.

Now working for LimeBike, “I feel kind of like a trailblazer,” Bracken said.

But whether that trail leads into the city of San Diego may be decided by lawyers.

In recent months, city officials have been gathering public input at various community meetings about plans to shift some DecoBike stations into denser urban communities from beach communities that complained about the contraptions. At several meetings, the topic of dockless bike sharing companies like LimeBike has come up. The response from city officials has typically been, in a nutshell, we can’t go there because DecoBike has an exclusive deal with the city.

Spin reached out to Ahmad Erikat, an associate traffic engineer with the city who’s attended these meetings, and he confirmed the sentiment.

“The City has an exclusive arrangement with DecoBike to be our bike-share provider,” he wrote. “In addition, the contract requires the city to work with and support Deco’s efforts to market and increase ridership of their system. The negotiation of an agreement or other support of a dockless bike share system that would be competitive to DecoBike would be inconsistent with this obligation.”

But San Diego City Councimember David Alvarez, an avid bike commuter, doesn’t read the 10-year partnership agreement with DecoBike the same way. He has requested an analysis of the contract by the City Attorney’s office.

“It does say the city shall only market and promote the DecoBike program,” Alvarez said, “but it doesn’t say you cannot allow other types of bike-sharing to occur. That’s not explicit in any way, so I’m asking for clarity on that.”

At a recent council committee meeting to discuss the city’s response to the stinging 2016 grand jury report that criticized local bike-sharing efforts, Alvarez asked about exclusivity. While the city’s head of corporate sponsorships stated emphatically that DecoBike’s contract was, indeed, exclusive, Deputy City Attorney Prescilla Dugard expressed some nuance.

“If there were an independent bike-share provider that didn’t have a cooperative relationship with the city, then I don’t think that would be affected by the [DecoBike] agreement,” she said.

DecoBike’s retrenchment into the urban core makes Alvarez’s interest in dockless bike-share even more compelling. His disjointed council district is unique, he argued, and he’s already watched LimeBikes gravitate to San Ysidro, where no DecoBike stations exist.

“Clearly there’s this demand,” Alvarez said. “So the question is can we allow these to operate in the city?” With LimeBikes already migrating and other dockless bike-share companies in the hunt—UC San Diego will soon welcome them on campus—why on earth would San Diego stand in the way of a potential game changer? Stay tuned.