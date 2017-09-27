No looking back for this mayor

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb Mayor Kevin Faulconer finds himself knee-deep in a shit show.

By three methods we may learn wisdom: first, by reflection, which is noblest; second, by imitation, which is easiest; and third, by experience, which is the most bitter.

—Confucius

Last week, Mayor Kevin Faulconer let it be known how he feels about people checking rear-view mirrors to critique San Diego’s slow-to-develop approach to tackling the worst Hepatitis A outbreak in modern history.

“It’s all about, we have a situation, we have a crisis. I’m not going to be looking backward,” KPBS quoted the mayor as saying on Friday. “Midday Edition” host Maureen Cavanaugh even asked the mayor to “humor” her with an answer, clearly aware of Faulconer’s rock-ribbed penchant to stick to the day’s messaging and avoid pesky self-reflection.

He would have none of it. “And we are not looking back, Maureen,” Faulconer insisted.

Fortunately, others are and will continue to review how we got into this fecal-spread mess that has garnered international media attention. Emails emerged this week that paint a painfully—and deadly—portrait of government inaction and indecision in the face of a growing human catastrophe striking some of the region’s most vulnerable people.

Stories about those emails between city and county officials in the San Diego Union-Tribune and Voice of San Diego also suggest that we’ve only seen the tip of the finger-pointing iceberg in this sad tale of political priorities gone haywire.

In recent days, Mayor Faulconer himself has attempted to paint a different picture. That picture includes a political leader engaged, a city rapidly addressing a public-health crisis, and a team spirit focused on tackling San Diego’s exploding homeless disaster once and for all.

“And as mayor,” Faulconer told Cavanaugh, “that is my sole focus, 100 percent sole focus right now.”

The mayor’s new chief of staff, Aimee Faucett, would later tell Voice that the mayor is spending “70 percent of his time on efforts to stem the outbreak.” Whichever number is accurate is immaterial while the crisis grows. As this issue went to press, reports indicate it won’t be until the Christmas holiday season that the first of three temporary tent shelters will be up and running in the downtown area. The mayor is also taking heat from residents of perennially maligned and abused Barrio Logan, where one of the tents will be situated despite past municipal promises to the contrary.

Councilmember David Alvarez, whose district includes Barrio Logan, has been a particular thorn in the mayor’s side on this topic. And for good reason—he told the Union-Tribune last week that he had not been consulted on the tent plans prior to Faulconer’s announcement the week before.

The mayor’s office immediately crapped on that complaint, telling the UT that Alvarez “continues to grandstand and make insincere calls for action.” Faulconer is still stinging from the City Council’s rejection of his proposed November special election for a hotel-tax increase, ostensibly to expand the convention center but also to set aside roughly $10 million annually for homeless services. A council majority, including Alvarez, backed pushing that measure to November of next year when more people would vote.

As of this week, the Hepatitis A scourge had killed 17 and sickened 461 people, the youngest of whom is five years old. The disease—spread by poor sanitation—has now reportedly expanded to Los Angeles and Santa Cruz.

Temporary bathrooms, hand-washing stations and vaccination clinics are popping up now, which is good news if not late in coming. Port officials told Spin they too are ramping up preventive measures, including adding hand-washing stations in nine “hot spots” along the bayfront.

A port spokesperson noted that beginning this week, “there will be daily spraying of a bleach solution on surface areas within our 22 public parks that visitors are most likely to come in contact with (benches, tables, trash containers, water fountains and playground equipment).”

The spokesperson added that public restrooms on port property are already sprayed with a bleach solution three times a day.

Activist attorney Cory Briggs, never one to shy away from poking the mayor and other political leaders, has taken to social media in recent days excoriating the delay in action. Although he can’t yet prove it, he’s convinced Faulconer kowtowed earlier to his benefactors in the tourism industry who feared “bad optics” if portable toilets began sprouting up in the East Village and downtown.

The inaction has also prompted several petitions to appear on change.org, including one asking the state Attorney General to launch a criminal investigation of the mayor “for his willful neglect of the health and safety of homeless San Diegans over the past 1-2 years,” noting similar prosecutorial efforts in Flint, Michigan, over its lead-laced water.

As of Tuesday, 461 people had signed that petition, which was seeking 500 supporters.

Another petition, from Women Occupy San Diego, urges the mayor to use the parking lot of the newly named SDCCU (formerly Qualcomm) Stadium as a “SafePark-Camp” for the homeless. “Qualcomm was used to shelter 20,000 homeless victims of the 2007 wildfires,” the petition states, adding “very relevant to those made homeless by the destruction of 10,000 units of affordable housing in the past 6 years…”

Of the 1,000 signatures sought, that petition had garnered 830 backers as of Tuesday.

Councilmember Chris Ward, whose district includes the downtown area, sent a memo to the mayor last week that made clear he is not satisfied with the response so far. “The city must go far beyond temporary measures that simply reset the homeless crisis to where we were six months ago,” Ward wrote.

He, too, requested the use of the SDCCU Stadium parking lot, as well as the one at Valley View Casino Center and the city’s Central Operations property at 20th and B.

The mayor definitely has his hands full. Perhaps with a little reflection, he’ll come up grasping more than a fistful of shit.