No moonlighters need apply

Politics has become so expensive that it takes a lot of money even to be defeated. —Will Rogers

Pity the plight of the woebegone San Diego City Council member.

Every couple of years, a citizens committee known as the Salary Setting Commission calls forth from the mountaintop its recommendations to hike the salaries of San Diego’s mayor and councilmembers. And just as predictably, the council becomes as clumsy as puppies as it eschews any notion that setting one’s own pay passes the smell test.

The mainstream media, almost to a fault, then records for posterity the council’s denouncement of such self-interested self-dealing. The line of thought always goes something like, Man, hurray for these noble folks dumping on a pay raise!

The City Council finds itself yet again in this awkward position, which just so happens to fall in yet another cantankerous election season. Not that Spin is a skeptic, but let’s not fool ourselves: Turning down a pay raise is as much a political gesture as it is an economic one, and incumbents no doubt love the afterglow of refusing such a raise.

But a San Diego County Grand Jury report blasting the practice has hovered over the city’s head since 2015. And as former salary commission Chairman Bob Ottilie likes to point out, the grand jury itself noted that the conflict of interest not only applies to the council setting its own pay but also, as Ottilie puts it, in not approving a pay boost “because arguably that is enhancing your own political position.”

Ottilie is an attorney by trade, but he’s a long-time civic cattle prod on ethics reforms. He told Spin that he was recently cleaning out a storage unit and came upon a letter he’d written in 1992 to then-mayor Susan Golding when she was kicking around the idea of establishing a citywide ethics policy. Los Angeles was moving along on a similar path on a reform package that voters would eventually embrace in convincing fashion.

Twenty-six years later, Ottilie is still banging the drum here. “It’s always been a focus of mine,” he said, “to create a perception that we have elected officials work for us that earn a decent income so that we can attract quality people into the pool.”

Ottilie is painfully careful to explain that in his latest version of a pay-raise/ethics-reform package, he’d like to see the City Council place raises on the November ballot. Still, he says this is not to be taken as a commentary on the city’s latest batch of electeds. What it would do, he believes, is make the idea of a pay raise—something that hasn’t occurred since 2003—easier for voters to swallow by simultaneously eliminating some of the perks of elected office. (Current mayoral salary is $100,464. For councilmembers, it’s $75,386.)

Among the targets for removal from the goodie bag: a controversial $9,600-a-year car allowance that a majority of councilmembers already decline but, by Spin’s calculations, several members still take. It also targets the ability to hand out free tickets to city-controlled sports and entertainment venues, which Ottilie views as a $100,000-a-year re-election boost for incumbents. There’s also a $25 cap on gifts, forcing electeds to pay their own way for a host of community banquets and celebrations. The latest addition to the list ends political contributions by lobbyists.

Ottilie’s reform package—which the city’s Rules Committee is set to review next week—would also preclude the use of public funds for campaign purposes, including a ban on office-distributed constituent mailings 75 days before an election. It would also double, from one to two years, the time former elected officials must wait before becoming city lobbyists, half-jokingly referred to as the “Jerry Sanders rule” in honor of the former mayor-turned-Chamber-of-Commerce-honcho.

Last week, the City Council Rules Committee seemed to shock its chairwoman, Council President Myrtle Cole, by voting 3-2 to put the legal language back in the ballot measure for next Wednesday’s meeting. Cole, the Democratic first-termer facing the election battle of her career in November, was on the losing side of that vote, joining Republican Chris Cate in dissent. Neither explained their opposition during the meeting.

That his proposal didn’t die like so many other attempts in years past gives Ottilie some hope that all his efforts and those of the Salary Setting Commission will not have been made in vain. That the Rules Committee asked that it return could also mean members will try to water it down. Unfortunately, such attempts will only make the pay-raise idea less palatable to voters, who may end up really hating the idea anyway.

Councilmember Chris Ward last week did raise reservations about two aspects of the reform package: the gift restriction, which he argued is already well handled by state law, and a ban on outside employment.

Ward asked that the City Attorney’s office to weigh in on both and seemed to toss a bit of shade in particular toward the moonlighting ban, wondering out loud if this were a question about elected officials’ abilities to “walk and chew gum” at the same time.

Ottilie argued that electeds could still reap their share of profits from a business they own. Current examples include Councilmember Mark Kersey’s telecom business or Scott Sherman’s commissions from past insurance policy sales (both councilmembers netted them more than $100,000 last year, according to filings). However, Ottilie says “the key is to make any additional income beyond their salary passive, so they can’t be working for somebody else.”

The point is that, given San Diego’s many challenges, being a mayor or councilmember isn’t a 9-to-5 job. Scratch that. It shouldn’t be a 9-to-5 job. If an elected is worth their weight, it’s really a seven-day-a-week job. No one forces them into the position.

Ottilie would like to see his salary proposal (based on a percentage of Superior Court judge pay, similar to County Supervisors) phased in from 2019 until 2023, when he figures local councilmembers will make as much as their counterparts in Los Angeles. The mayor, he said, would be paid 25 percent more than the judges, who currently make $171,399 a year.

A big jump, no doubt, but certainly worth debating coupled with the perk cuts.

Put it on the ballot, City Council.