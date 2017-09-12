No time for shuttering

Gabriel Muñoz’s eyes darted away from me for a brief second. He had been in the middle of a sentence, but a distressed gentleman, clearly in need of a sympathetic ear, had appeared at his office doorway. Muñoz was in his element.

He spoke softly but assuredly as the 52-year-old man recounted his arduous struggle with homelessness that began in Florida and led to the streets of San Diego.

“Last year, my mom and dad died,” he said. “Same year. I hadn’t seen them in 20 years, and that bugged me out. Then living on the streets, dealing with all these crazy people. It just really got to me.”

It is a variant of a tragic story Muñoz has heard countless times in the two months since he became the one-man staff of the Homeless & Mental Health Outreach office at the San Diego Central Library. A substance-abuse counselor with the San Diego-based non-profit Mental Health Systems the last four years, Muñoz gladly accepted the library post, which, prior to his arrival, had only operated three days a week.

Now a Monday through Friday oasis of assistance and empathy for San Diego’s downtrodden, the office faces an uncertain future. Grant funding for the office—a converted study room on the Central Library’s third floor—runs out at the end of the month. While library officials are scrambling to find a new funding source, Muñoz admits he’s worried his time in this position may be short lived.

Given the exploding homeless population surrounding the Central Library’s East Village neighborhood and a deadly Hepatitis A outbreak that has county and city officials on high alert, the loss of the tiny outreach location would be a sizable step backward in San Diego’s efforts to stem the growing tide of misery.

Those officials, when pressed by Spin Cycle, are beginning to say the right things about retaining this vital link for people in need. A San Diego Library Foundation spokesperson called the outreach office “an important resource” it wants to see continue. A city spokesperson referred to Muñoz as “fabulous” and said it’s “everybody’s expectation” that the office will continue operating beyond this month.

But Muñoz still has unpacked cardboard boxes in one corner, illustrating his uncertainty about the job. “My last day was supposed to be at the end of August, but it got extended for another month,” he explained when Spin visited last week. A soft-spoken, humble man of 54 who has overcome his own demons, Muñoz said he knows librarians “would like to see me stay.”

Privately, librarians recount the many times Muñoz has interceded with homeless patrons before incidents have risen to the level of requiring security or police intervention. “He has a calming quality,” one told Spin. “He sees them as the human beings they are. Gabriel, even though he’s only one man, has made a big difference here.”

Even though it’s not part of his job description, Muñoz regularly ventures outside the Central Library to interact with the homeless. When Spin visited Thursday, he was already making plans to hand out flyers in the neighborhood for the upcoming Sept. 19 vaccination clinic that will be held at the main library. To run from 2 to 5 p.m. in Room 222 on the second floor, it will be the first widely promoted clinic of four scheduled there every third Tuesday of the month through December. Hygiene kits will also be made available for free.

A spokesman for the county’s Health and Human Service Agency, which administers the vaccinations, said three clinics in or near the Central Library since July had provided a total of 21 vaccinations. Mayoral communications director Matt Awbrey said three additional clinics at city library branches—two in Mission Valley and one in Otay Mesa—were held in August, and he said the county informed the mayor’s office on Monday that more clinics are being planned for other branch locations.

× Expand Photo courtesy of the San Diego Public Library Future funding is uncertain for a valued Central Library homeless outpost at a critical time.

It is a signal that the city finally recognizes the catastrophe it faces, particularly in light of a Hepatitis A outbreak that some librarians say they saw coming as early as last November, when reports of cases of the potential deadly disease began surfacing. This week, city workers began washing East Village sidewalks with bleach in an effort to stem the spread of the contagion under mounting pressure from the county to get aggressive combating the outbreak, which has killed 16 people in San Diego so far.

Muñoz hasn’t hesitated being a front-line soldier in that battle. He has seen the concern among patrons whom he has observed wiping down computer keyboards more regularly or library workers who keep disinfectants close at hand. He pointed to his own supply of Lysol cans in the unpacked boxes and hand sanitizer next to his desk.

“I know people are thinking about it,” the Chula Vista native said about the outbreak. “I see people using their elbows to open doors or push elevator buttons. It’s good they’re aware of it now.”

A former construction worker, Muñoz said he too had his low points. A divorce left him questioning his purpose in life, and it wasn’t until he was entering his 40s that he discovered his true passion for helping others. “I was still struggling,” he recalled, “and somebody looked me in the eye and said, ‘I still see a spark.’ I never did anything where I felt I was really helping somebody. Suddenly, I decided it was time for me to give back.”

Now he seeks to nurture those “a-ha!” moments in others. Every person is different in dealing with life’s challenges, Muñoz acknowledges, so each case requires a custom response. He remembers one young man who’d come to San Diego for a construction job. He and his girlfriend had a falling out, so he found himself on the street for a week.

“He walked by the office and said, ‘What can I do?” Muñoz recalled. In short order, he hooked him up with a program that helps people return home. “He came by and thanked me. It was awesome.”