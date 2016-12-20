Off-kilter holiday carols

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb Holiday cheer, with a Taser chaser

Holidays have no pity.

—Eugenio Montale

I Want a Hip Acropolis for Christmas

(sung to "I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas")

I want a hip Acropolis for Christmas

Only a hip Acropolis downtown

Don't want a mall, no Mission Valley ploy

I want a hip Acropolis that's called the "Spanos Toy."

I want a hip Acropolis for Christmas

I don't think Mayor Kevin minds, do you?

He joined in the ruse, but C went on to lose

And now his council servants say, "A dollar for the Q!"

I can see me now on groundbreak morning,

Basking in fans' stares

Oh what joy can they surmise, from my sunglass-hidden eyes?

To be really truly honest, I don't care.

I want a hip Acropolis for Christmas

Only a billion dollars, maybe two

No CEQA trials, no public-finance fusses

I only like revenue-boosting plusses.

And Goldman Sachs bean counters like them too!

Tom says the Chargers would still suck eggs, but then

Telesco knows his paycheck doesn't squeeze out of a hen.

There's lot of room for it and can be camouflaged

I'll paint it blue to block the view and call it Dean's Mirage!

I can see me now on launching morning,

Creeping to my suite

Oh how coy when I realize

Fewer fans than buzzing flies

I guess I charged too much for a box seat.

I want a hip Acropolis for Christmas

If not there's just no telling what I'll do

Relocation files and packing up the buses

Then on the phone with Stan, I hate that he cusses

And L.A. gets not one choker but two!

Trump's Favorite Things

(sung to "My Favorite Things")

Prank calls with leaders and screwing with Britain,

Bright copper skin creamers even where sittin',

Scotch taping neckties when meeting with kings,

These are a few of Trump's favorite things.

Cream-colored teenage girls stripped to the noodle,

Free backstage passes for one creepy poodle,

"Don't worry ladies, you're all just playthings."

These are a few of Don's favorite flings.

East European wives pulled from the ashes,

"Ever they bow to him,

"He's where the cash is!"

Get a good prenup to lessen the sting,

Just don't go flashing your favorite bling.

When his tweets bite, when the press stings,

When Don's feeling blue,

He simply remembers his favorite things,

And then he screams out, "I'll sue!"

White Christmas

I'm dreaming of a white Christmas,

Far-right nut-whacks all do bellow.

Where the bullets glisten and children listen

To Trump on old radios.

I'm dreaming of a white Christmas,

With every hate-filled tweet I write,

Prez-elect cares not of your plight,

All the deal-making is my birthright!

I'm dreaming of a white Christmas,

And if I clear enough sweet dough,

Then perhaps I'll listen to what I'm missin"

And bail to host a game show!

Stack the Halls

(sung to "Deck the Halls")

Stack the halls with bows to Myrtle,

Fa la la la la la la la la!

Backroom-deal time now is fertile,

Fa la la la la la la la la!

Cut in line to the pork barrel,

Fa la la la la la la la la!

Committee picks, don't dare imperil,

Fa la la la la la la la la!

See the council prez before us,

Fa la la la la la la la la!

Reeps and Bry joined like a chorus,

Fa la la la la la la la la!

Alvarez speaks his displeasure,

Fa la la la la la la la la!

Labor Council countermeasures,

Fa la la la la la la la la!

Fade away the old year passes,

Fa la la la la la la la la!

Sherri ran it like molasses,

Fa la la la la la la la la!

Can Queen Cole bring all together?

Fa la la la la la la la la!

Prepare for some bumpy weather,

Fa la la la la la la la la!

Little Hunter Boy

(sung to "Little Drummer Boy")

Spend they told me,

puff Dragon's Blood vape*

A campaign shopping spree,

puff Dragon's Blood vape

Letís get some awesome bling,

puff Dragon's Blood vape

No Junior here, Iím king,

puff Dragon's Blood vape,

Dragon's Blood vape, Dragon's Blood vape.

Trips and dental work,

puff Dragonís Blood vape,

why should I scrape?

Little Hunter, puff Dragon's Blood vape

Ethics caught up to you,

puff Dragon's Blood vape

Your dad will fix this thing,

puff Dragon's Blood vape

Old killer friend pulls string,

puff Dragon's Blood vape,

just pull the drape,

you will escape.

Then he mocked the press,

puff Dragon's Blood vape,

what a dumb ape.

(*Duncan Hunter Jr.'s preferred vaping flavor.)

It's the Most Faulconer Time of the Year

(sung to "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year")

It's the most Faulconer time of the year

With some Council rebelling

And Kevin not telling where spending will veer

It's the most Faulconer time of the year

It's the sap-sappiest season of all

With a State of the City less pretty than shitty

When donors do call

It's the sap-sappiest season of all.

There'll be plenty of boasting

Mass-media roasting

And perhaps a dip of a toe

Into bold-sounding ventures

But lacking good dentures

This speech will certainly blow.

It's the most Faulconer time of the year

There'll be homelessness growing

And throats for elbowing to silence the jeers

It's the most Faulconer time of the year.

Thereíll be bromides for posting

Cut ribbons for coasting

And whispers of 2018

But street inventories

And clean lavatories

On these don't wager your spleen.

It's the most Faulconer time of the year

Thereíll be racial profiling

But all the while smiling heíll say,

"I can't hear"

It's the most Faulconer time of the year.